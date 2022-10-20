Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 9

No. 1 Stephenville (7-0, 1-0) at No. 2 China Spring (7-1, 2-0)

Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter

Breakdown: This is a matchup high school football fans wanted to see even before China Spring elevated to Class 4A Division I and ended up in a district with Stephenville.

That’s because, on the same day last December at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, China Spring defeated Gilmer for the 4A Division II state championship right after Stephenville knocked off Austin LBJ for the 4A Division I state title.

Now it’s a No. 1 vs. No. 2 setup to be played on China Spring’s home field.

The Cougars, led by new starting QB Cash McCollum, picked up a key 5-4A DI victory last week by rolling over La Vega, 42-7, on the Pirates’ home field. McCollum passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, going to Tre Hafford seven times for 103 yards and Tristan Exline six times for 88.

China Spring coach Tyler Beatty is wary of Stephenville’s offense, which features a “massive” offensive line and versatile QB in sophomore Ryan Gafford. Beatty said Gafford is adept at escaping the pocket and working the scramble drill with the Yellowjacket receivers.

While this is a fantastic regular-season contest and likely will determine the district championship, it might not be the only go-round between the Cougars and Yellowjackets this fall. It feels like a preview of the regional championship game come early December.

West (6-1, 5-0) at No. 3 Grandview (6-1, 5-0)

Breakdown: Neither Grandview nor West has played a game that was closer than 49 points in more than a month. Their district, 7-3A Division I, is loaded with charter school cupcakes, and the Zebras and Trojans have been downing them as such.

That changes with the annual battle between these two district front-runners, who have been in the same loop for three cycles now. West won the game and the district title last season, claiming a 28-20 victory on the Zebras’ home field. The two previous seasons, Grandview won lopsided games on West’s home field. Strangely, the road team has won every contest between these two schools dating back to West’s thrilling 42-41 victory over the Zebras in 2018 in Grandview.

This West-Grandview game will be a nightmare to scout for coaches on both sidelines, since neither team has played a close game in so long. For example, last week against Maypearl the Trojans scored touchdowns on three pick-sixes and two fumble recoveries. The bullet point “don’t give up defensive touchdowns” is too obvious to be written on a chalkboard.

Grandview will need to account for West’s Coy Klish, who averaged 72.5 yards per carry and returned a kickoff for a touchdown versus Maypearl.

On the flip side, the West defense will try to contain Zebras junior QB Ryder Hayes, who threw a couple of touchdown passes against the Trojans in last season’s matchup.

Bryan (4-3, 1-2) at Midway (2-6, 2-2)

Breakdown: For all that Midway has endured this season — including a tough 0-4 run through nondistrict play and the loss of their best player Junior Thornton to a season-ending collar bone injury — the Panthers can pocket that most satisfying of results with a win over the Vikings on homecoming.

All that to say, Midway is basically a win away from a playoff berth.

Oh, there’s still a District 12-6A point differential that could come into play. But the Panthers would put themselves in prime position for a return to the postseason for the first time since 2019 with a win over Bryan.

“I feel good, we’ve got them at home, let’s see if we can put two wins together, which it’s been a minute since we’ve done that,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said.

Reid Tedford was rewarded with the game ball after last week’s 24-21 Midway win at Copperas Cove, as the senior QB stepped up and made some key plays down the stretch, including the game-winning pass to Taron Lowrance. “That’s huge for his confidence,” Anderson said.

Bryan lost to Pflugerville Weiss, 38-13, last week, but the Vikings should bring a hefty level of physicality to Panther Stadium.

“They’re huge up front, their line is ginormous,” Anderson said. “They kind of remind me of an old University or Waco High or La Vega line, some big ol’ kids that want to maul you.”

Vikings QB Malcolm Gooden missed some time with a broken thumb earlier in the season, but he’s back and has played well, with 875 passing yards, 11 passing TDs and only three interceptions. Defensively, linebacker Tate Allen is a “super athletic” tackler, Anderson said, who keys the Panthers’ 3-3-5 attack.

“They’re well-coached, but I feel good about the Panthers as long as can execute and take care of the ball,” Anderson said.

Salado (3-5, 1-1) at Connally (5-2, 1-0)

Breakdown: Connally took its bye last week, so the Cadets should be raring to go for this clash with the Eagles.

Coaches tend to publicly downplay any idea of payback, but no doubt Connally’s returning players haven’t forgotten about last year’s 28-7 loss at Salado. Moreover, the goal of winning the district championship in District 11-4A Div. II remains very much in play for the Cadets, so motivation won’t be in short supply.

Connally doesn’t pass much — just 44 attempts all season — but it boasts one of the most productive rushing attacks in the area. Kiefer Sibley heads that up with 1,116 yards and 13 touchdowns, but QB Jelani McDonald and RB Jy’lon Nobles are big-play threats in the running game, too.

Salado revamped its own scheme after Alan Haire left to take the head coaching job at first-year school Killeen Chaparral. For years, the Eagles stayed grounded with the Wing-T, but they’ve opened things up now, and 6-foot-6 quarterback Luke Law has filibustered his way to 1,949 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

In particular, the matchup between Law’s top receiving threat Seth Reavis (733 yards, 9 TDs) and Connally’s lock-down cornerback Kobe Black should be one to watch.

Madisonville (4-3, 1-0) at Gatesville (6-2, 1-1)

Breakdown: Under the direction of first-year head coach Aaron Hunter, Gatesville is home to one of the best stories of the year in Central Texas. The Hornets’ six wins are already two more than they notched in a playoff season last year.

The Hornets can sting you in a few different ways. Jacob Newkirk (1,699 yards, 19 TDs) has shown himself to be a strong playmaker at QB, and he’s surrounded by some potent weapons in RB Rayshon Smith (822 yards, 10 TDs) and receiver Trevor Smith (649 yards, 6 TDs). Defensively, DB Kason Herbelin has a nose for the takeaway, with two fumble recoveries and a Central Texas-leading four interceptions.

The Mustangs will come galloping into McKamie Stadium with a rushing game that produces 203 yards per game and averages more than seven yards per carry. It’s mostly by committee, though the Hornets will want to especially mind their defensive assignments against Madisonville’s big-play guy Phillip Green. The sophomore speedster is averaging nearly 11 yards per carry on the season, and has produced TD runs of 72, 65 and 39 yards.

It’s just kind of the way the schedule broke, but Gatesville has played most of its toughest games at home. The Hornets are 5-0 in road contests, but will be looking for just their second home win and first since beating Godley, 56-42, on Sept. 23 in nondistrict play.

Wortham (7-1, 4-0) at No. 1 Mart (7-0, 3-0)

Streaming: NFHS Network

Breakdown: Add Mart’s homecoming festivities onto this rematch of last year’s regional final, and a big game grows even more expansive.

Mart has had two weeks to prepare for this one, as it’s coming off its bye week. Panthers coach Kevin Hoffman said his bunch used that week to rest up as much as anything. He likes the way his team is practicing and playing, working to meet the always high expectations in Panther Country.

Among the Mart players who has developed nicely this season is junior QB Jonah Ross, who has thrown for 1,257 yards, 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions in his first year as the starter.

“We always thought he could be the quarterback of the future, and he’s stepped right into that role,” Hoffman said. “He’s a perfectionist, he wants to complete 100 percent of his passes. … I think he’s right around 70 percent, which I told him for a high school quarterback is pretty danged good.”

Wortham played without RB Tanner Bean in both of its meetings with Mart last season, as the running back went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. “It’ll be his first chance to go against those guys since his sophomore year, so he’s anxious to get back out there,” Wortham coach Chad Coker said of Bean, who ranks fourth in Central Texas with 937 rushing yards. “Hopefully we can execute up front and he’ll get some big gains for us.”

The ideal game plan for Wortham would be to string some clock-bleeding, chain-moving drives together to keep Mart’s explosive offense off the field as much as possible. Granted, that’s easier said than done against a Panther defense that has yielded only 33 points in seven games.

La Vega (4-4, 1-1) at Alvarado (3-4, 0-1)

Breakdown: La Vega was starting to get on a roll with three straight wins before a 42-7 loss to No. 2 China Spring last week.

The Pirates couldn’t stop China Spring’s explosive attack as they uncharacteristically allowed more than 40 points for the second time this season after Midlothian Heritage romped to a 41-14 win on Sept. 9. La Vega rushed for 201 yards with Bryson Roland running for a one-yard touchdown.

The Pirates should have more success against an Alvarado squad that’s lost its last three games, including a 59-17 beatdown by China Spring two weeks ago.

The Indians have some offensive punch as Cardea Collier has passed for 1,186 yards and 14 touchdowns while Jayden Bridgewater has rushed for 795 yards and 10 scores.

Rockdale (2-5, 1-2) at No. 8 Cameron Yoe (5-2, 3-0)

Breakdown: In his return to Cameron, Rick Rhoades is leading the Yoemen back to prominence with a top 10 ranking and a shot at the District 11-3A Division I title.

The Yoemen improved to 3-0 in district with their 58-21 pounding of McGregor last week, and need to beat Rockdale in this week’s Battle of the Bell to set up next week’s showdown against No. 1 Franklin.

The Yoe offense has shown good balance all season with Braylan Drake passing for 1,349 yards and 13 touchdowns and Kardarius Bradley rushing for 629 yards and 10 scores. Defensive lineman Keshon Johnson has been a beast up front by recording 11 tackles for loss.

Rockdale’s defense is vulnerable, as it has given up more than 60 points twice this year, including last week’s 63-20 loss to Lorena.

No. 9 Granger (6-2, 2-0) at No. 5 Chilton (7-0, 2-0)

Breakdown: The Pirates continue to ride the high tide after a 55-0 whipping of Bartlett but now they’ll have to navigate a matchup with state-ranked Granger, which edged past Bremond last week.

“The team played really well last week,” said Chilton head coach Bennie Huitt. “I mean, we executed well offensively and defensively. We feel like our team is getting better each week. Matter of fact, each rep, we stress that in our practices that we try to win at every rep.”

Every rep could matter against the Lions who rely heavily on the run. Senior running back DJ McClelland is Granger’s main asset on the ground with 115 rushes for 1,119 yards and 16 touchdowns at this point in the season. He also has been the main target of Lions QB Nathan Tucker with nine receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns. McClelland can also be a threat at linebacker with 40 total tackles.

Defensively, Granger is led by junior Chase Edwards, who has posted 66 tackles, 30 of them solo, along with a sack and three fumble recoveries. Huitt noted that both squads know what this game means in the scheme of the season.

“Granger is a really good ball club,” Huitt said. “They’re well-coached. They have some talent over there. They’re going to be scrappy, feisty and grind. … We have to execute. No turnovers. Take care of the ball. Move the football. And then defensively we have to be able to stop their run, fly to the football and just play solid sound defense.”

No. 1 Franklin (7-0, 3-0) at No. 10 Lorena (6-2, 3-1)

Breakdown: It’s another state champ v. state champ, top-of-district battle as the Leopards take on the undefeated Lions.

Lorena has won three-straight since dropping its only district match to Cameron Yoe and is coming off a sound victory over Rockdale. But Franklin is a formidable opponent and the Leopards know they can’t take any miscues.

“They’re a tremendously talented football team, physically. They don’t make mistakes,” said Lorena head coach Ray Biles. “They’re a well-coached football team. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Franklin. It’s not like they don’t understand us and we don’t know them because we’ve been playing for years now in nondistrict. So it’s kind of a continuation of what we’ve been doing, with just a little bit more at stake this time.”

Lucas Ragsdale has taken the charge for Lorena’s defense this season, totaling 102 tackles (62 solo). The Leopards’ defense will be up against an offense averaging 51 points per game. The Lions are particularly on the prowl during the third quarter.

Lorena has been able to balance both the passing and run games as quarterback Jackson Generals has gone 74 of 121 for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns, with his main target being Jadon Porter with 34 receptions for 717 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, Kasen Taylor has rushed for 1,009 yards on 105 carries and 14 touchdowns.

“We need to prevent big plays on their part and force them to just snap the ball as many times as they can,” Biles said. “We just can’t give up the long scores, and I think that’s critical in every ballgame. Possessions are going to be huge. You’re not going to get a lot of possessions because you’re basically running teams so it minimizes the number of opportunities you’re going to have in order to score points.”

Leander Rouse (3-4, 2-1) at University (3-4, 2-1)

Breakdown: The Trojans are one win away from another milestone — their first playoff berth in 13 years. But they have another obstacle ahead in Rouse who came into the season as the district favorite.

“They’ve had a lot of success,” said University head coach Kent Laster. “They’ve had a 10-win season and an 11-win season back-to-back so they have very recent success. They have strengths at quarterback, receiver, running back. Their linebackers and their secondary do a very good job. We have to do a great job of minimizing them and containing them and containing what they do.”

The Raiders tend to favor the passing game but still pose a substantial threat on the ground. Rouse senior QB Mason Shorb is 104 of 184 with 1,261 yards through the air but has landed just four touchdowns and given up eight interceptions. His main targets at receiver have been sophomores Noah Fabila with 24 receptions for 276 yards and Judson Mann with 21 catches for 215 yards. Junior Justin Cannon leads on the run with 121 rushes for 784 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Defensively, senior linebackers Jace Mann and Zach Lacombe lead the way with 68 and 64 tackles, respectively.

“We need to continue to be balanced offensively,” Laster said. “We need to be defensively stingy and minimize explosive plays and protect the ball. Those are the things we have got to do.”

Just as Laster noted, the Trojans have been pretty balanced offensively. Quarterback Jashaun Manghane has gone 65 of 117 with 1,002 yards with 12 touchdowns and given up just two picks this season. Mekhi Sandolph has done a little bit of everything, rushing for 760 yards on 104 carries with 10 touchdowns and posting 10 catches for 161 yards and two scores. But Manghane’s main targets have been London Smith and Naje Drakes. Smith has brought down 20 receptions for 341yards and three touchdowns while Drakes leads University’s receivers with 24 catches for 354 yards and five touchdowns.

Bosqueville (3-4, 2-2) at No. 3 Crawford (7-0, 4-0)

Breakdown: After a one-point loss to Rosebud-Lott, Bosqueville shifts its gears toward undefeated Crawford in another tough contest for the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, the Pirates continue to be consistent, breezing through Moody with a 55-0 win on the road last week.

“Crawford is Crawford. They’ve been doing what they do for a long time and they’re really talented this year,” said Bulldogs head coach Clint Zander. “(Breck) Chambers at running back is special and they’ve got a really good quarterback and another running back to go with him. And they’re good up front. So, it’ll definitely be a challenge for us.”

Crawford has weapons all over the field that go both ways, with Luke Torbert under center and Camron Walker joining Chambers on the ground. Bosqueville will look to stop the run in order to create a chance for itself.

Meanwhile the Pirates will be taking on a young team that can play tough defense. According to Crawford head coach Greg Jacobs, the Pirates will look to control the clock as much as they can and keep a clean game without penalties.

“They’re a pretty young team this year,” Jacobs said. “They still have some playmakers on offense with (Newt) Schornack at quarterback and Justin Moore and Brooks Nunn at receiver. I think they’re pretty young up front. Defensively, they’re still aggressive. They like to play a lot of man-to-man. They have a young team so they’re just gaining experience each and every week but they’re still a threat because they can score points and they’re so aggressive on defense. So it’ll be a challenge for us again this week.”