Central Texas has 9 teams ranked, 3 No. 1s on final DCTF list before playoffs

After a quiet Week 11 to wrap up the regular season, Central Texas boasts three No. 1 teams in the final edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings.

China Spring (9-1) was off last week, while Mart (10-0) and Abbott (10-0) shut out their opponents by a combined score of 126-0.

Other ranked Centex unbeatens who won easily last Friday include No. 3 Crawford (10-0), No. 5 Chilton (10-0) and No. 4 Oglesby (10-0).

Like fellow defending state champ China Spring, No. 8 Lorena (7-3) took Week 11 off before Friday's bi-district matchup. West (9-1) also stayed in the rankings at No. 10 with a 56-0 win, while Jonesboro (9-1) is ranked No. 3 after a 63-0 win.

Except for Chilton's 28-7 win over Milano, all of the state-ranked teams in Central Texas shut out their opponents in Week 11.

The final high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (10-0) W: Buda Johnson, 70-10 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-7 2

3 Duncanville (9-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 42-6 3

4 Southlake Carroll (10-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 45-14 4

5 Katy (10-0) W: Katy Taylor, 49-7 5

6 Denton Guyer (10-0) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 31-13 6

7 Spring Westfield (9-1) W: Aldine, 74-0 7

8 Humble Atascocita (8-2) W: Humble Summer Creek, 21-18 8

9 Cibolo Steele (10-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 23-0 9

10 Prosper (9-1) W: McKinney, 47-27 10

11 Dripping Springs (9-1) W: Austin Anderson, 49-0 11

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 56-21 12

13 DeSoto (8-2) W: Mansfield, 28-16 13

14 SA Northside Brennan (9-1) W: SA Northside Jay, 58-8 14

15 Arlington Martin (9-1) W: Arlington Bowie, 62-12 15

16 Dallas Highland Park (10-0) W: Richardson Pearce, 49-10 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (9-1) W: Round Rock Westwood, 56-10 17

18 Rockwall (9-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 46-17 18

19 North Crowley (10-0) W: Crowley, 48-14 19

20 Allen (7-3) W: Little Elm, 56-21 20

21 New Caney (10-0) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 41-21 21

22 Round Rock (9-1) W: Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 51-10 22

23 Trophy Club Nelson (9-1) W: Haslet Eaton, 48-14 23

24 Cy-Fair (9-1) W: Houston Memorial, 45-21 25

25 Lewisville (9-1) W: Lewisville Hebron, 31-17 NR

Dropped out: No. 24 Humble Summer Creek

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Longview (10-0) W: West Mesquite, 70-0 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (10-0) W: Dallas Adams, 65-6 2

3 Aledo (8-2) W: FW Brewer, 47-6 3

4 Lancaster (8-2) W: Lufkin, 28-20 4

5 Midlothian (10-0) W: Red Oak, 56-28 5

6 Amarillo Tascosa (9-1) W: Lubbock Coronado, 35-14 6

7 Frisco Reedy (10-0) Idle 7

8 PSJA North (10-0) W: Rio Grande City, 57-0 8

9 Smithson Valley (8-1) W: Seguin, 56-17 9

10 College Station (8-2) W: Pflugerville Hendrickson, 42-14 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Argyle (10-0) W: Carrollton Creekview, 50-24 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (9-1) W: Dayton, 52-21 2

3 Liberty Hill (9-1) W: SA Pieper, 47-7 3

4 Grapevine (9-1) W: FW Trimble Tech, 56-0 4

5 Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) W: Brenham, 54-42 5

6 Midlothian Heritage (9-1) W: Everman, 35-34 6

7 SA Alamo Heights (9-1) W: SA Sam Houston, 57-6 7

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-3) W: Dallas Wilson, 38-10 8

9 Melissa (8-2) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 36-35 NR

10 Austin LBJ (8-2) W: Austin Crockett, 49-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Lucas Lovejoy, No. 10 Everman

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 China Spring (9-1) Idle 1

2 CC Calallen (10-0) W: Hidalgo, 56-0 2

3 Boerne (10-0) W: Fredericksburg, 42-3 3

4 Anna (10-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 56-21 4

5 Celina (9-1) W: Frisco Panther Creek, 53-0 5

6 Lumberton (9-1) W: Livingston, 49-6 6

7 Tyler Chapel Hill (8-2) W: Kilgore, 32-20 8

8 Stephenville (8-2) W: La Vega, 42-28 NR

9 Brownwood (8-2) Idle 9

10 El Campo (8-2) W: Brazosport, 31-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Kilgore, No. 10 Kaufman

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Carthage (10-0) Idle 1

2 Gilmer (9-0) W: Pittsburg, 44-14 2

3 Cuero (9-1) W: La Grange, 49-7 3

4 Silsbee (10-0) W: Jasper, 26-23 4

5 Bellville (10-0) W: Sweeny, 56-0 5

6 Wimberley (10-0) W: Austin Achieve, 66-0 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) W: Longview Spring Hill, 63-0 7

8 WF Hirschi (7-2) W: Midland Greenwood, 28-7 8

9 Glen Rose (9-1) W: Ferris, 56-27 9

10 Aubrey (8-2) W: Farmersville, 59-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Franklin (10-0) W: Little River Academy, 27-15 1

2 Malakoff (9-1) W: Groesbeck, 48-0 2

3 Columbus (9-1) W: Hempstead, 35-0 3

4 Shallowater (9-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 38-0 4

5 Llano (10-0) W: Ingram Moore, 49-6 5

6 Bushland (9-1) Idle 6

7 Brock (6-4) W: Pilot Point, 48-0 7

8 Lorena (7-3) Idle 8

9 Pottsboro (9-1) W: Mount Vernon, 47-28 9

10 West (9-1) W: Dallas Inspired Vision, 56-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Gunter (9-0) W: Blue Ridge, 49-0 1

2 Holliday (10-0) W: Callisburg, 38-7 2

3 Newton (9-1) W: New Waverly, 81-34 3

4 Canadian (8-2) W: Dimmitt, 77-0 4

5 Bells (8-2) W: Leonard, 56-20 5

6 New London West Rusk (8-2) W: Edgewood, 49-42 6

7 Poth (9-1) W: Karnes City, 45-0 7

8 Palmer (9-0) Idle 8

9 Lexington (10-0) W: Buffalo, 35-12 9

10 Wall (9-1) W: Brady, 54-10 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Timpson (10-0) W: Garrison, 44-38 1

2 Hawley (10-0) W: Cisco, 36-33 2

3 Crawford (10-0) W: Bruceville-Eddy, 51-0 3

4 Refugio (9-1) W: Ganado, 52-26 4

5 Stratford (10-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 2-0 5

6 Shiner (8-2) W: Kenedy, 56-12 6

7 Tolar (10-0) W: San Saba, 63-0 7

8 Cisco (8-2) L: Hawley, 36-33 8

9 Centerville (8-2) W: Corrigan-Camden, 56-21 9

10 Coleman (8-2) W: Bangs, 47-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Mart (10-0) W: Hubbard, 70-0 1

2 Burton (9-0) W: Somerville, 71-20 2

3 Wellington (9-1) W: Clarendon, 44-8 3

4 Wink (10-0) W: Midland TLC, 17-0 4

5 Chilton (10-0) W: Milano, 28-7 5

6 Albany (8-2) W: Abilene TLCA, 67-0 7

7 Collinsville (9-1) W: Chico, 44-6 8

8 Price Carlisle (9-1) L: Alto, 36-31 6

9 Santo (9-1) W: Era, 42-0 9

10 Granger (8-2) W: Bartlett, 45-12 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Abbott (10-0) W: Gholson, 56-0 1

2 Westbrook (9-1) W: Rotan, 48-0 2

3 Jonesboro (9-1) W: Evant, 63-0 3

4 Rankin (9-1) W: Garden City, 60-36 4

5 Happy (9-1) W: Claude, 64-6 5

6 May (8-1) Idle 6

7 Mertzon Irion County (9-0) W: Veribest, 46-0 8

8 Gordon (10-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 76-29 9

9 Medina (10-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 62-0 10

10 Garden City (8-2) L: Rankin, 60-36 7

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (8-0) W: Crowell, 46-0 1

2 Cherokee (9-0) W: Lohn, 70-0 2

3 Balmorhea (9-1) W: Sanderson, 66-26 3

4 Oglesby (10-0) W: Buckholts, 66-0 4

5 Richland Springs (7-1) Idle 5

6 Loraine (9-1) W: Bronte, 66-18 7

7 Whitharral (9-1) W: Amherst, 24-20 8

8 Sanderson (8-1) L: Balmorhea, 66-26 6

9 Bluff Dale (9-1) W: Walnut Springs, 50-0 10

10 Rising Star (9-1) W: Moran, forfeit 9

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) W: Plano Prestonwood, 42-14 1

2 Austin Regents (10-0) W: Austin St. Michael's, 34-0 2

3 Argyle Liberty Christian (9-1) Idle 4

4 SA Antonian (9-1) W: Houston St. Thomas, 38-35 NR

5 Houston St. Thomas (9-1) L: SA Antonian, 38-35 3

Dropped out: No. 5 Plano Prestonwood

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (10-0) W: Beaumont Legacy, 45-0 1

2 Lucas Christian (10-0) W: Dallas Lakehill, forfeit 2

3 Baytown Christian (10-0) W: Houston Second Baptist, 58-6 3

4 FW Covenant Classical (8-1) W: Denton Calvary, forfeit 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (10-0) Idle 5

Dropped out: None