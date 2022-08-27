Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 1

OFFENSE
QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 20 of 30, 255 yards, 2 TDs
RB Kyle Barton, China Spring — 15 carries, 108 yards, 2 TDs
WR Tristan Exline, China Spring — 4 receptions, 83 yards, 2 TDs
TB Parker Tunnell, Clifton — 14 carries, 120 yards
RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 8 carries, 174 yards, 3 TDs; 205 total yards
QB Jacob Newkirk, Gatesville — 15 of 30, 141 yards, 3 TDs, 1 interception
RB Rayshon Smith, Gatesville — 25 carries, 159 yards
WR Trevor Smith, Gatesville — 5 receptions, 37 yards, 1 TD
RB Bryson Roland, La Vega — 21 carries, 237 yards, 4 TDs
QB Jackson Generals, Lorena – 7 of 11, 213 yards, 2 TDs
WR Jason Porter, Lorena – 4 receptions, 142 yards, 1 TD
WR Junior Thornton, Midway — 10 receptions, 167 yards
QB Jace Martin, Robinson — 11 of 16, 136 passing yards, 2 TDs
WR Grayson Martin, Robinson — 5 catches, 70 receiving yards, 2 TDs
QB Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott — 7 of 8, 208 yards, 3 passing TDs, 4 carries, 145 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
WR Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott — 4 receptions, 150 yards, 2 TDs; 60-yard punt return for TD
QB Zak Leija, Teague — 8 of 18, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception
RB Shamar Davis, Teague — 8 carries, 59 yards, 2 TDs
WR Jehmel Rice, Teague — 6 receptions, 142 yards, 2 TDs, 183 all-purpose yards
QB JaShaun Manghane, University — 12 of 22, 169 passing yards, 2 TDs
WR London Smith, University — 3 catches, 77 receiving yards, 1 TD
QB RJ Young, Waco High — 13 of 24, 162 yards, 1 TD
RB TJ McCutcheon, West — 16 carries, 121 yards, 3 TDs
WR Jairdyn Anderson, Whitney — 12 receptions, 137 receiving yards
WR Jordan Johnson, Whitney — 7 catches, 152 receiving yards
QB Mason Seely, Whitney — 24 of 44, 326 passing yards, 3 TDs
RB Tanner Bean, Wortham — 18 carries, 134 yards, 3 TDs, 2 rushing 2-point conversions
RB Kymani Johnson, Wortham — 12 carries, 135 yards, 3 TDs
DEFENSE
DL Makail Brandenberger, Clifton — 7 tackles, block punt for safety
OLB Jelani McDonald, Connally — 2 sacks, 1 pick six, 1 kickoff return for 86 yards
LB Jasen Brown, La Vega — 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Kyle Finan, Rosebud-Lott — 8 tackles, 1 interception returned for a TD
CB Zane Meinen, West — 13 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU, 1 interception
FS Gus Crain, West — 11 tackles, 2 forced fumbles
S Miguel Figueroa, Whitney — 13 tackles, 2 TFLs
LB Teagan Winkler, Whitney — 12 tackles
LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 12 tackles, 2 TFLs
DE Nathan Burrow, Whitney — 10 Tackles, 4 TFLs
Honorable Mention
Jackson Battles, Tre Hafford, Cameron Campos, Jaeden Davis, Thomas Barr and Gabe Watkins, China Spring; Kobe Black, Jylon Nobles, Kaiden Turner, Raymond Hitt and Malachi Knowles, Connally; Sean Aguilar and Kyle Shafer, Gatesville; Mecca Walker and Quentin McDowell, La Vega; Kasen Taylor, Joe Gutshall and Wyatt Jones, Lorena; Dom Hill, Reid Tedford, Esrom Martinez, Kannon Clendenin and Adrian Melvin, Midway; Easton Fulton, Rosebud-Lott; Mason Smith, Reggie Lewis, Chris Dowdy, Tyler Black, Darren Paul, Evan Zavala and Amayas Ervin, Waco High; Kristion Powers, Brayden Walker, Josh Strom and Zane Harper, West
SIX-MAN
OFFENSE
Riley Sustala, Abbott — 16 carries, 253 yards, 4 TDs
Mason Hejl, Abbott — 5 carries, 100 yards, 3 TDs
Lane Williams, Blum — 6 of 14, 124 yards, 1 TD
Armando DeHoyas, Blum — 23 carries, 126 yards, 2 TDs
Laine Goode, Blum — 4 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
Kason Ingram, Eagle Christian — 8 of 11, 128 yards, 2 passing TDs, 5 carries for 60 yards, 2 rushing TDs
Liam Hall, Eagle Christian — 13 carries, 144 yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
Riley Sustala, Abbott — 11 tackles, 8 solo, 6 assists
Brady Schulz, Abbott — 7.5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs
Blake Gonzales, Eagle Christian — 12 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks
Honorable Mention
Joey Pavelka, Abbott; Grady Gregg, Blum
Central Texas Honor Roll is based on stats received from area coaches. Email dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com before noon each Saturday to nominate players.