Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10

OFFENSE

FB Riley Finney, Clifton — 18 carries for 217 yards and 4 TDs

RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 20 carries for 191 yards and 3 TDs; 2 receptions for 33 yards

QB Jelani McDonald, Connally — 8 of 12 for 187 yards and 2 TDs (passing); 9 carries for 100 yards and 1 TD (rushing)

RB Mario Porter, Frost — 11 carries for 103 yards and 3 TDs; 2 pt conversion

RB Rayshon Smith, Gatesville — 16 carries for 145 yards and 1 TD

RB Jimmy Hall, Gatesville — 10 carries for 42 yards and 3 TDs

RB Kasen Taylor, Lorena — 14 carries for 165 yards and 3 TDs

RB Braylon Henry, Lorena — 7 carries for 142 yards and 1 TD

RB JD Bell, Mart — 6 carries for 123 yards and 2 TDs

WR Brandon Lundy, Mart — 4 receptions for 83 yards and 2 TDs

QB Jonah Ross, Mart — 13 of 22 for 214 yards and 3 TDs (passing); 7 carries for 70 yards and 2 TDs (rushing)

K Armando Chavez, Mart — 6/6 PAT, 36-yd FG, 30-yd FG

RB/DB Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott — 20 carries, 175 yards, 2 TDs; 1 interception

RB Shamar Davis, Teague — 14 carries, 133 yards, 2 TDs

RB Kemauri Evans, Teague — 10 carries, 114 yards, 1 TD

QB Jashaun Manghane, University — 6 of 7 for 284 yards and 4 TDs; 5 carries for 30 yards and a TD

RB Mekhi Sandolph, University — 14 carries for 294 yards for 3 TDs; 1 reception for 56 yards and a TD

WR Naje Drakes, University — 5 carries for 122 yards and 2 TD; 2 receptions for 90 yards and 2 TDs

RB LD Evans, University — 7 carries for 133 yards and a TD

RB Lazavier Amos, Waco High — 23 carries for 110 yards and 2 TDs

DEFENSE

LB Easton Hill, Bosqueville — 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 6 solo tackles, 1 FR

DL Gabe Martinez, Frost — 15 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB pressures

LB Cooper Curl, Frost — 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception

DL Lucas Garcia, Gatesville — 12 tackles (8 solo), 4 TFL

LB Mason Mooney, Gatesville — 18 tackles, 2 TFL

LB Lawson Mooney, Gatesville — 11 tackles, 1 TFL

DB Kason Herbelin, Gatesville — 7 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 PBU

LB Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena — 20 tackles

DE Monte Swaner, Mart — 4 solo tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 PBU, 4 hurries

LB Abram Ross, Mart — 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 interception

NG Emaja Holmes, Teague — 13 tackles, 1 FF

LB Joe Caballero, University — 16 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 3 sacks

LB Jae’Jaun Harris, University — 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks

LB Zane Harper, West — 11 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks

LB Gavin Busby, West — 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Honorable Mention

Brooks Nunn, Tre Neal, Noah Finnell, Camp Youens, Justin Moore and Cooper Kent, Bosqueville; Kobe Black, Jy’lon Nobles, Kaiden Turner, Jamarie Wiggins, Jesmar Rhodes, Cameron Coffman and Jaysean Malone, Connally; Jacen Stanford, Frost; Colton Taylor, Adrian Smith and Ashtyn Culley, Gatesville; Jackson Blackwell, Austin Evans, Wyatt Jones and Tyler Watchendorf, Lorena; Caiden Arnett, Heston Sauls, De’Montrel Medlock, Averion Johnson and Richard Green, Mart; Ty’Odrick Wagner and Dantrell Degrate, University; Zane Meinen and Brock Klander, West

SIX-MAN

Riley Sustala, Abbott — 8 carries, 116 yards, 3 TDs; 7.5 tackles, 1 TFL

EJ Aviles, Morgan — 3 of 4, 51 yards, 3 TDs; 6 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs; 14 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR

Adrian Vera-Rico, Morgan — 10 carries, 140 yards, 2 TDs; 9 tackles

Caleb Christel, Jonesboro — 4 of 10 passing, 59 yards, 1 TD; 15 carries, 126 yards, 2 TDs; 5 tackles

Jacob Cisneros, Jonesboro — 1 of 2, 33 yards; 7 carries, 85 yards, 3 TDs; 6 tackles