Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 12

OFFENSE
QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 8 of 10, 207 yards and 3 TDs
RB Kyle Barton, China Spring — 6 carries, 113 yards and 3 TDs
QB Isaiah Redd, Chilton — 5 of 8 for 95 yards and 3 TDs
RB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 13 carries for 85 yards and 2 TDs
WR Isaac Redd, Chilton — 3 receptions for 68 yards and 2 TDs
RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 14 carries for 233 yards and 4 TDs
RB Breck Chambers, Crawford — 5 carries for 166 yards and 4 TDs
TB Camron Walker, Crawford — 6 carries for 89 yards and 2 TDs
QB Jonah Ross, Mart — 1-of-2, 10 yards, 1 TD; 3 carries, 52 yards, 2 TDs
RB JD Bell, Mart — 2 carries, 52 yards and 2 TDs
RB Mekhi Sandolph, University — 15 carries, 159 yards and 3 TDs
WR Naje Drakes, University — 4 receptions for 108 yards and 2 TDs (5 tackles, 2 INTs on defense)
DEFENSE
LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 8 solo tackles, 3 TFL
LB Anthony Gomez, Chilton — 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL
DB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 8 tackles (6 solo), 1 PBU
DB Ty Jones, Chilton — 12 tackles (3 solo), 1 PBU
DL Colton Bosse, Chilton — 9 tackles (3 solo), 1 fumble recovery
DL Kaiden Turner, Connally — 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 QB hurries
DL Je’Corey Mays, Connally — 11 tackles, 1 TFL
DL Jaysean Malone, Connally — 10 tackles
DL Monte Swaner, Mart — 7 tackles, 2 TFL
S Dantrell Degrate, University — 10 tackles, 1 TFL
LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 12 tackles, 1 TFL
Honorable Mention
Gabriel Chavez, Markeydrick Taylor and Marvion Huitt, Chilton; Tre Hafford, Jackson Battles and Tristan Exline, China Spring; Kobe Black, Jamarie Wiggins, Jelani McDonald and Raymond Hitt, Connally; Jonah Ross, Abram Ross and Richard Green, Mart; TJ McCutehon, Easton Paxton, Coy Klish and Zane Meinen, West; Canyon Massengale, Mason Seely, Demarion Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Jairdyn Anderson and Marcus Wilson, Whitney
SIX-MAN
Riley Sustala, Abbott — 14 carries for 214 yards and 3 TDs; 6.5 tackles, ½ TFL, interception
Joey Pavelka, Abbott — 8.5 tackles, ½ TFL, interception
Kyler Fossett, Oglesby — 18 carries, 337 yards, 6 TDs; 10 tackles; 2 punt returns, 60 yards, 1 TD
Jack Hendricks, Oglesby — 16 tackles, 1 FF; 1 catch, 11 yards
Honorable Mention
Will Kazda and Mason Heijl, Abbott