Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 12

  • 0

OFFENSE

Cash McCollum, China Spring

QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 8 of 10, 207 yards and 3 TDs

RB Kyle Barton, China Spring — 6 carries, 113 yards and 3 TDs

QB Isaiah Redd, Chilton — 5 of 8 for 95 yards and 3 TDs

RB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 13 carries for 85 yards and 2 TDs

WR Isaac Redd, Chilton — 3 receptions for 68 yards and 2 TDs

RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 14 carries for 233 yards and 4 TDs

RB Breck Chambers, Crawford — 5 carries for 166 yards and 4 TDs

TB Camron Walker, Crawford — 6 carries for 89 yards and 2 TDs

QB Jonah Ross, Mart — 1-of-2, 10 yards, 1 TD; 3 carries, 52 yards, 2 TDs

RB JD Bell, Mart — 2 carries, 52 yards and 2 TDs

RB Mekhi Sandolph, University — 15 carries, 159 yards and 3 TDs

WR Naje Drakes, University — 4 receptions for 108 yards and 2 TDs (5 tackles, 2 INTs on defense)

DEFENSE

LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 8 solo tackles, 3 TFL

LB Anthony Gomez, Chilton — 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL

DB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 8 tackles (6 solo), 1 PBU

DB Ty Jones, Chilton — 12 tackles (3 solo), 1 PBU

DL Colton Bosse, Chilton — 9 tackles (3 solo), 1 fumble recovery

DL Kaiden Turner, Connally — 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 QB hurries

DL Je’Corey Mays, Connally — 11 tackles, 1 TFL

DL Jaysean Malone, Connally — 10 tackles

DL Monte Swaner, Mart — 7 tackles, 2 TFL

S Dantrell Degrate, University — 10 tackles, 1 TFL

LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 12 tackles, 1 TFL

Honorable Mention

Gabriel Chavez, Markeydrick Taylor and Marvion Huitt, Chilton; Tre Hafford, Jackson Battles and Tristan Exline, China Spring; Kobe Black,  Jamarie Wiggins, Jelani McDonald and Raymond Hitt, Connally; Jonah Ross, Abram Ross and Richard Green, Mart; TJ McCutehon, Easton Paxton, Coy Klish and Zane Meinen, West; Canyon Massengale, Mason Seely, Demarion Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Jairdyn Anderson and Marcus Wilson, Whitney

SIX-MAN

Riley Sustala, Abbott — 14 carries for 214 yards and 3 TDs; 6.5 tackles, ½ TFL, interception

Joey Pavelka, Abbott — 8.5 tackles, ½ TFL, interception

Kyler Fossett, Oglesby — 18 carries, 337 yards, 6 TDs; 10 tackles; 2 punt returns, 60 yards, 1 TD

Jack Hendricks, Oglesby — 16 tackles, 1 FF; 1 catch, 11 yards

Honorable Mention

Will Kazda and Mason Heijl, Abbott

