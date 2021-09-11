Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 3

OFFENSE
QB Justin Moore, Bosqueville — 18 of 35 for 183 passing yards, TD; 15 carries for 206 rushing yards, 3 TDs
QB Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy — 3 of 12 for 104 passing yards, TD; 15 carries for 66 rushing yards, 2 TDs
RB Braylen Fisher, Chilton — 13 carries for 157 rushing yards, 2 TDs
QB Major Bowden, China Spring — 6 of 10 for 126 passing yards, 2 TDs
RB Kyle Barton, China Spring — 16 carries for 146 rushing yards, 3 TDs
RB Tre Wisner, Connally — 5 carries for 137 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches for 54 receiving yards, TD
QB Kendan Johnson, Hubbard — 6 of 9 for 63 passing yards; 11 carries for 265 rushing yards, 5 TDs
RB Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard — 17 carries for 146 rushing yards, 2 TDs
QB Ryne Abel, Lorena — 13 of 16 for 222 passing yards, 3 TDs
RB Reed Michna, Lorena — 11 carries for 119 rushing yards, 3 TDs
WR Jadon Porter, Lorena — 7 catches for 81 receiving yards, TD; 60-yard TD run
RB Trajon Butler, Marlin — 9 carries for 146 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 5 catches for 52 receiving yards
QB Desmond Woodson, Marlin — 18 of 32 for 263 passing yards, TD
RB Klyderion Campbell, Mart — 9 carries for 104 rushing yards, TD; 3 catches for 35 receiving yards
QB Chad Lorenz, McGregor — 4 of 13 for 52 passing yards, 2 TDs; 23 carries for 172 rushing yards
QB Ryder Hohhertz, Moody — 19 of 34 for 273 passing yards, 4 TDs; 161 rushing yards, 2 TDs
WR Cooper Staton, Moody — 10 catches for 122 receiving yards, 2 TDs
QB Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott — 18 of 32 for 355 passing yards, 3 TDs; rushing TD
WR Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott — 6 catches for 115 receiving yards, TD
WR Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott — 5 catches for 85 receiving yards, TD
RB Jaylon Marshall, University - 16 carries for 114 rushing yards, 3 TDs
QB Elandis Taylor, Valley Mills — 222 passing yards, 3 TDs
WR Josh Garcia, Valley Mills — 6 catches for 99 receiving yards, TD
RB Tanner Bean, Wortham — 24 carries, 194 rushing yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
LB John Youens, Bosqueville — 18 tackles
FS Jayce Powers, Bosqueville — 10 tackles, INT, forced fumble, PBU
LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 7 tackles, forced fumble
DL Dawson Exline, China Spring — 13 tackles, sack
LB Tristan Exline, China Spring —13 tackles
DB Greg Salazar, China Spring — 10 tackles, PBU
LB Keith Njemeni, China Spring — 7 tackles, 2 sacks, PBU
DB Tre Wisner, Connally — 12 tackles
DL Kaiden Turner, Connally — 9 tackles, 3 TFLs, 4 PBUs
LB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 12 tackles
DL Malachi Knowles, Connally — 10 tackles, TFL
LB Braylon Henry, Lorena — 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack
DE Ayden Lane, Mart — 4 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, fumble recovery
LB Tyraun Bell, Marlin — 22 tackles
DB Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Marlin — 5 tackles, INT
DB Mario Hopwood, Marlin — 9 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs
DL Tremayne Richardson, Marlin — 9 tackles, 4 TFLs, sack
LB Koby Reineke, McGregor — 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, PBU, fumble recovery
LB Dantrell Degrate, University - 9 tackles, 2 TFLs, INT
LB Matthew Marquez, University - 9 tackles, TFL, INT
LB Braydon Richards, Valley Mills — 8 tackles, TFL, sack
LB David Haynes III, Valley Mills — 8 tackles, TFL, sack
DE Anthony Fortoul, Wortham — 14 tackles, 5 TFLs
SIX-MAN
Robert Munoz, Abbott — 17 carries for 105 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Karsyn Johnson, Abbott — 3 of 5 for 98 passing yards, 2 TDs; 5.5 tackles, 2 INTs
Kane Klaus, Abbott — 3 catches for 98 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 8 tackles, 1.5 TFLs
Londen Bickham, MCH — 14 carries for 160 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 5 catches for 63 receiving yards, TD; 8 tackles, sack, forced fumble
Walker Nall, Vanguard — 27 of 33 for 561 passing yards, 11 TDs
Marlow Welch, Vanguard — 8 catches for 236 receiving yards, 5 TDs
DJ Broadway, Vanguard — 8 catches for 134 receiving yards, TD; rushing TD
Parker Goodrum, Vanguard — 6 catches for 126 receiving yards, 3 TDs
HONORABLE MENTION
Newt Schornack and Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott; Chad Pate, CJ Bailey and TJ Horne, Bruceville-Eddy; Tre Hafford and Isaiah Redd, China Spring; Kevin Whitworth and Colton Bailes, Hubbard; Klyderion Campbell, Da’Marion Medlock and Dominic Medlock, Mart; Hunter Mach, Moody; Trevor Castanon, Cooper Ewing and Josh McKain, Valley Mills; Dalton Latham, Vanguard