Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 3

OFFENSE

QB Newt Schornack, Bosqueville — 15 of 28 for 183 yards, 2 TD, 1 interception, 10 carries for 19 yards and rushing TD

QB Isaiah Redd, Chilton — 10 of 14 for 226 yards, passing 3 TDs, 5 carries for 32 yards, 1 rushing TD, one kick return for 61 yards

RB Marvion Huitt, Chilton — 8 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs

RB Markedrick Taylor, Chilton — 4 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD

QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 13 of 17, 336 yards, 5 TDs

WR Tre Hafford, China Spring — 9 receptions, 224 yards, 3 TDs

RB Miles Reed, China Spring — 9 carries, 83 yards, 3 TDs

RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 21 carries, 226 yards, 4 TDs

QB Jelani McDonald, Connally — 8 carries for 157 yards, 1 TD

QB Jacob Newkirk, Gatesville — 11 of 15, 147 yards, 1 TD, 2 point conversion

QB Austin Cook, Hillsboro — 16 of 21, 240 yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 interception, 10 carries for 32 yards and 1 rushing TD

RB Kasen Taylor, Lorena — 18 carries, 171 yards, 4 TDs

WR Jadon Porter, Lorena — 6 receptions, 105 yards, 2 TDs

QB Jonah Ross, Mart — 16 of 20 for 330 yards, 3 passing TD, 1 rushing TD on 5 carries and 12 yards

WR Brandon Lundy, Mart — 5 catches, 143 yards, 3 reception TDs

RB JD Bell, Mart — 10 carries, 129 yards, 3 rushing TD

RB Sebastian Torres, McGregor — 15 carries for 139 yards, 1 TD

RB Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott — 11 carries, 139 yards, 1 TD

RB Kyle Finan, Rosebud-Lott — 8 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD

WR Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott — 5 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs

UTL London Smith, University — 4 receptions, 131 yards, 1 TD

QB Jashuan Manghane, University — 10 of 17 for 233 yards, 2 TDs

QB Mason Seely, Whitney — 5 of 10 for 123 yards and 2 passing TDs, 4 carries for 48 yards and 2 rushing TDs

RB Tanner Bean, Wortham — 11 carries for 226 yards, 4 TDs

DEFENSE

LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

LB Nate Wuebker, Chilton — 9 tackles, 1 TFL

LB Tristan Exline, China Spring — 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL

DL Jaylen Trotter, China Spring — 11 tackles

S Tre Hafford, China Spring — 2 tackles, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception

LB Makail Brandenberger, Clifton — 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception

LB Riley Finney, Clifton — 12 tackles

LB Mason Mooney, Gatesville — 12 tackles (7 solo), 2 TFLs, forced fumble

S Aiden Necessary, Gatesville — 12 tackles

DB Kason Herbelin, Gatesville — two interceptions

LB Ashtyn Culley, Gatesville — 8 tackles, 1 TFL, fumble recovery

LB Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro — 27 tackles, 10 solo

DE Monte Swaner, Mart — 10 tackles (8 solo), 4 TFLs

DT Easton Fulton, Rosebud-Lott — 8 tackles, 3 TFLs

S Jae’Jaun Harris, University — 14 tackles, interception, 1 TFL

LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 8 tackles, fumble recovery, 3 TFLs

DE Nathan Burrow, Whitney — 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries

Honorable Mention

Noah Finnell, Easton Hill, Cooper Kent, Brooks Nunn, Tre Neal, John Youens, Camp Youens, Jonathan Arias, Jack Cummings and Damareius Stewart, Bosqueville; Zavion Taylor, Tyler Jones, Isaac Redd and Daylon Ford, Chilton; Cameron Campos, Canon Siske and Kyle Barton, China Spring; Andres Devora, Carter Tunnell, Parker Tunnell, Peyton Urbanovsky, Clifton; Kobe Black, Jack Johnson and Jaylin Petty, Connally; Rayshon Smith, Jimmy Hall and Sean Aguilar, Gatesville; Colton Ferguson, Joe Gutshall and Lucas Ragsale, Lorena; Cody Franklin, DJ Rhodes, Abram Ross, Caydnn Villareal, Caiden Arnett and De'Montreal Medlock, Mart; Devon Jenkins, Bucky Brown, Carter Chandler, McGregor; Teagan Winkler, Tristen Wilson, Demarion Johnson, Jairdyn Anderson and Marcus Wilson, Whitney

SIX MAN

Brady Schulz, Abbott — 7 tackles (all solo), 3 sacks, 6 TFLs

Riley Sustala, Abbott — 8 carries for 99 yards, 3 TDs, 6 tackles, pick six

Mason Hejl, Abbott — 4 carries for 90 yards, 3 TDs

Kason Sims, Morgan — 6 for 11 passing, 110 yards, 1 TD

EJ Aviles, Morgan — 2 TDs, 14 carries, 3 receptions, 186 total yards (30 passing, 86 rushing, 73 receiving), 2 TDs, 11 tackles

Honorable Mention