Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 4

OFFENSE

QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 199 yards and a passing TD

RB Kyle Barton, China Spring — 126 rushing yards and a TD

RB Markedrick Taylor, Chilton — 11 carries for 150 yards and a TD

RB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 12 carries for 75 yards, TD

RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 18 carries for 122 yards, 2 TDs, 1 of 1 passing for 55 yards, 1 passing TD

QB Jacob Newkirk, Gatesville — 20 of 26 for 287 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 intercepted

RB Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro — 16 carries for 161 yards and a TD

WR Darrian Hodge, Hillsboro — 4 receptions for 110 yards and a TD; 7 carries for 93 yards

RB Kasen Taylor, Lorena — 17 rushes for 141 yards, 1 TD

QB Jonah Ross, Mart — 23 carries for 88 yards and 2 rushing TDs

RB JD Bell, Mart — 17 carries for 127 yards

RB Sebastian Torres, McGregor — 20 carries for 235 yards, 3 TDs, 1 catch for 3 yards and a TD

QB/WR Junior Thornton, Midway - 23 carries for 277 yards, 3 TDs

RB Mekhi Sandolph, University — 12 carries for 71 yards and a TD; 2 receptions for 25 yards and a TD

RB TJ McCutcheon, West — 18 carries for 135 yards, 2 rushing TD; 2 catches for 46 yards

RB Tristan Wilson, Whitney — 12 carries for 125 yards and a TD

DEFENSE

LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 10 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 forced fumbles

DB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 10 tackles, 1 PBU

DL Colton Bosse, Chilton — 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFLs

LB Lawson Mooney, Gatesville — 20 tackles, 12 solo, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

LB Mason Mooney, Gatesville — 11 tackles, 10 solo, 1 PBU

LB Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena — 14 tackles, 2 TFL

DE Joe Gutshall, Lorena — 8 tackles, 4 TF, Blocked XPT, 1 QB pressure

FS Richard Green, Mart: 5 solo tackles, 9 assists, 1 forced fumble

DE Abram Ross, Mart — 13 assists, 1 solo tackles

DB Zach Ainsworth, McGregor — 9 tackles, INT, 1 pass defended, Fumble recovery for 90 yards 2 pt conversion

DE Ty’odrick Wagner, University — 7 tackles, TFL, 1 QB pressure

LB Zane Harper, West — 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 QB pressure, 2 sacks

LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 20 tackles, 1 TFL

DE Layton Rocha, Whitney — 10 tackles

Honorable Mention

Tre Hafford, China Spring

Tristan Exline, China Spring

Guillermo Ruedo, Chilton

Jacobi Washington, Chilton

Marvion Huitt, Chilton

Victor Flores, Chilton

Jamien Fields, Connally

Kobe Black, Connally

Kaiden Turner, Connally

Raymond Hitt, Connally

Mario Porter, Frost

Edwin Alvarado, Frost

Cooper Curl, Frost

Kevin Lord, Frost

Trevor Smith, Gatesville

Kyle Shafer, Gatesville

Tyler Shea, Gatesville

Kason Herbelin, Gatesville

Sean Aguilar, Gatesville

Tommy Aaron, Gatesville

Aiden Necessary, Gatesville

Lucas Garcia, Gatesville

Braylon Henry, Lorena

Joey Ihry, Lorena

Seth Taverner, Lorena

Trey Kalka, Mart

Monte Swaner, Mart

Augustine Jimenez, McGregor

Rafael Torres, McGregor

Daytron Owens, McGregor

Carter Chandler, McGregor

Caden Byford, McGregor

Jacob Boggs, West

Hunter Rizzo, West

David Klander, West

Jairdyn Anderson, Whitney

Teagan Winkler, Whitney

SIX-MAN

Riley Sustala, Abbott — 7 carries for 196 yards and 5 TDs; 5 tackles

Liam Hall, Eagle Christian — 17 carries for 314 yards, 6 TDs

Isaiah Glenn, Eagle Christian — 12 carries for 163 yards 2 TDs

Nick Neal, Eagle Christian — 8 tackles, sack; 44 yard fumble recovery for a TD; 3 catches for 41 yards and a TD

Corleone Coleman, MCH — 9 carries for 76 yards and 2 TDs; 1 interception for 42-yard TD; 10f 1 passing for 23 yards and 1 TD; 9 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFLs

Miguel Sanchez, MCH — 3 receptions for 84 yards and 2 TDs; 1 of 1 passing for 42 yards and a TD; 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFLs

Landon Buchanan, MCH — 14 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 forced fumble

Sterling Kemper, MCH — 8 of 14 passing for 182 yards and 5 TDs; 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Honorable Mention

Mason Hejl, Abbott

Aaron Adcock, Abbott

Joey Pavelka, Abbott

Benjamin Beavers, Abbott

Karsyn Johnson, Abbott