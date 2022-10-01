Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 6

OFFENSE

QB Newt Schornack, Bosqueville — 8 of 10 passing for 132 yards and 4 TDs; 2 carries for 39 yards

WR Justin Moore, Bosqueville — 1 catch for 35 yards and a TD; 2 carries for 80 yards

QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 10 of 11 for 172 yards, 1 interception, 1 TD; 4 carries for 71 yards and 2 TDs

RB Kyle Barton, China Spring — 10 carries for 195 yards and 3 TDs

RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 15 carries for 148 yards and 1 TD

WR Kobe Black, Connally — 6 carries for 141 and 4 TDs

QB Desmond Woodson, Marlin — 10-of-10, 327 yards, 2 TDs; 6 carries, 44 yards

UT Zha'Mauryon Lofton, Marlin — 4 catches, 181 yards, 1 TD; 2-yard rushing TD; 4 punt returns, 73 yards, 1 TD; 263 all-purpose yards

RB JD Bell, Mart — 5 carries, 46 yards, 4 rushing TDs

QB Jonah Ross, Mart — 4 carries for 46 yards and a TD; 8 of 11 for 173 passing yards and 2 TDs

RB Sebastian Torres, McGregor — 26 carries for 207 yards and 3 TDs

RB Jacques Cooper, Mexia — 19 carries for 243 yards and 2 TDs

WR Tej Bryant, Mexia — 7 catches for 153 yards and 2 TDs

WR Grayson Martin, Robinson — 9 catches, 155 yards and 2 TDs

QB Mason Seely, Whitney — 17 of 13 for 236 passing yards and 4 TDs

WR Tristen Wilson, Whitney — 12 carries for 74 yards and a TD; 4 receptions for 119 yards and a TD

WR Marcus Wilson, Whitney — 3 receptions for 79 yards and a TD

RB Tanner Bean, Wortham — 9 carries for 142 yards and 2 TDs

QB Ryken Lewis, Wortham — 7 of 9 for 116 yards and 2 TDs

DEFENSE

LB Easton Hill, Bosqueville — 16 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 3 QB pressures

DE Camp Youens, Bosqueville — 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 QB pressures, 1 fumble recovery

LB Tristan Exline, China Spring — 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble

DB Kobe Black, Connally — 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 81-yard pick-six

LB Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena — 20 tackles, 1 TFL, sack, QB pressure

DE Monte Swaner, Mart — 13 tackles (6 solo), 7 TFL, 1 sack

LB Zane Harper, West — 14 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 QB pressure, 4 tackles

LB Gavin Busby, West - 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions (1 for TD)

LB Anthony Fortoul, Wortham — 11 tackles, 4 TFL, fumble recovery for TD

LB Yancey Bean, Wortham — 9 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, forced fumble

Honorable Mention

Noah Finnell, Jacob Henexson, Jonathan Arias and Xavier Gutierrez, Bosqueville; Jackson Battles and Tre Hafford, China Spring; Raymond Hitt, Jamarie Wiggins, Isaac Perez and Malachi Knowles, Connally; Braylon Henry, Colton Ferguson, Colin Hill, Tyler Watchendorf and Camden Brock, Lorena; DJ Rhodes, Brandon Lundy, Wesley Carroll and Abram Ross, Mart; Devon Jenkins and Nicky Nieves, McGregor; Zane Meinen, Gus Crain and Brock Klander, West; Brandon Webb, Whitney.

SIX MAN

Riley Sustala, Abbott — 9 carries for 123 yards and 3 TDs; 2 of 3 passing for 44 yards and a TD; 5.5 tackles (2 solo), 1.5 TFL

Joey Pavelka, Abbott — 2 receptions for 80 yards and 2 TDs; 3.5 tackles (1 solo), 0.5 TFL

Liam Hall, Eagle Christian — 10 carries, 261 yards, 4 TDs; 83 yard interception return for a TD; 27-yard field goal