Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 6

OFFENSE
RB Riley Finney, Clifton — 10 carries for 128 rushing yards, TD
QB Robert Goodman, Clifton — 17 carries for 110 rushing yards, TD
RB Braylon Henry, Lorena — 10 carries for 141 rushing yards, 3 TDs
RB Cason Pitts, Lorena — 7 carries for 111 rushing yards, TD
QB Ryne Abel, Lorena — 9 of 11 for 154 passing yards, 2 TDs
QB Chad Lorenz, McGregor — 13 of 29 for 100 passing yards; 21 carries for 174 rushing yards
QB Elandis Taylor, Valley Mills — 191 passing yards, 2 TDs
WR Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills — 5 catches for 133 receiving yards, 2 TDs
RB Trevor Castanon, Valley Mills — 22 carries for 125 rushing yards
UTIL Wyatt Wolf, West — 3 punt returns for 113 yards, TD; 53-yard TD run, 51-yard TD catch
RB TJ McCutcheon, West — 15 carries for 121 rushing yards, 4 TDs
QB Garrett Peacock, Whitney — 9 of 10 for 202 passing yards, 3 TDs
DEFENSE
DB Andrew Brittain, Lorena — 11 tackles, 2 TFLs
DE Baxter Bankston, Lorena — 8 tackles, TFL, sack, fumble recovery
LB David Haynes III, Valley Mills — 12 tackles, 2 TFLs, forced fumble
DB Pecos Dutschmann, Valley Mills — 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, sack
LB Tristan Gatlin, West — 13 tackles, TFL
LB Gage Gordon, West — 10 tackles
DL Joseph Pendleton, West — 9 tackles, TFL
LB Dalton Wooten, Whitney — 10 tackles
LB Dalton Folwer, Whitney — 8 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack
SIX-MAN
Isaiah Singleton, Abbott — 7.5 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, sack; 20-yard TD run
Kane Klaus, Abbott — 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFLs; 2 catches for 47 yards, TD
Carter Cheek, Live Oak — 2 carries for 76 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Jonathan Buras, Live Oak — 68-yard touchdown catch; 8 tackles
Walker Nall, Vanguard — 4 of 8 for 100 passing yards, 4 TDs; INT on defense
DJ Broadway, Vanguard — 2 carries for 68 rushing yards, TD; 25-yard TD catch; INT on defense
Marlow Welch, Vanguard — 32-yard TD catch; 8 tackles, INT, fumble recovery
HONORABLE MENTION
Cooper Burgess and Valon Vickers, McGregor; Kyle Fitzke, Vanguard; Grant Sykora, West.