Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 6
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 6

OFFENSE

RB Riley Finney, Clifton — 10 carries for 128 rushing yards, TD

QB Robert Goodman, Clifton — 17 carries for 110 rushing yards, TD

RB Braylon Henry, Lorena — 10 carries for 141 rushing yards, 3 TDs

RB Cason Pitts, Lorena — 7 carries for 111 rushing yards, TD

QB Ryne Abel, Lorena — 9 of 11 for 154 passing yards, 2 TDs

QB Chad Lorenz, McGregor — 13 of 29 for 100 passing yards; 21 carries for 174 rushing yards

QB Elandis Taylor, Valley Mills — 191 passing yards, 2 TDs

WR Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills — 5 catches for 133 receiving yards, 2 TDs

RB Trevor Castanon, Valley Mills — 22 carries for 125 rushing yards

UTIL Wyatt Wolf, West — 3 punt returns for 113 yards, TD; 53-yard TD run, 51-yard TD catch

RB TJ McCutcheon, West — 15 carries for 121 rushing yards, 4 TDs

QB Garrett Peacock, Whitney — 9 of 10 for 202 passing yards, 3 TDs

DEFENSE

DB Andrew Brittain, Lorena — 11 tackles, 2 TFLs

DE Baxter Bankston, Lorena — 8 tackles, TFL, sack, fumble recovery

LB David Haynes III, Valley Mills — 12 tackles, 2 TFLs, forced fumble

DB Pecos Dutschmann, Valley Mills — 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, sack

LB Tristan Gatlin, West — 13 tackles, TFL

LB Gage Gordon, West — 10 tackles

DL Joseph Pendleton, West — 9 tackles, TFL

LB Dalton Wooten, Whitney — 10 tackles

LB Dalton Folwer, Whitney — 8 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack

SIX-MAN

Isaiah Singleton, Abbott — 7.5 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, sack; 20-yard TD run

Kane Klaus, Abbott — 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFLs; 2 catches for 47 yards, TD

Carter Cheek, Live Oak — 2 carries for 76 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Jonathan Buras, Live Oak — 68-yard touchdown catch; 8 tackles

Walker Nall, Vanguard — 4 of 8 for 100 passing yards, 4 TDs; INT on defense

DJ Broadway, Vanguard — 2 carries for 68 rushing yards, TD; 25-yard TD catch; INT on defense

Marlow Welch, Vanguard — 32-yard TD catch; 8 tackles, INT, fumble recovery

HONORABLE MENTION

Cooper Burgess and Valon Vickers, McGregor; Kyle Fitzke, Vanguard; Grant Sykora, West.

