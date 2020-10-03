Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 6

OFFENSE
RB Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring – 13 carries for 190 rushing yards, 3 TDs
QB Kavian Gaither, Connally – 1 of 1 for 29 passing yards, TD; 3 carries for 106 rushing yards, TD
QB Allen Lewis, Groesbeck – 16 of 19 for 304 passing yards, 4 TDs; 11 carries for 81 rushing yards, 3 TDs
RB Ma’Qua Smith, Groesbeck – 25 carries for 282 rushing yards, 3 TDs
WR Tyson Pringle, Groesbeck – 7 catches for 126 receiving yards, 3 TDs
QB Ben Smedshammer, Lorena – 11 of 17 for 145 passing yards, TD
RB Reed Michna, Lorena – 12 carries for 79 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 3 catches for 65 receiving yards
WR Jadon Porter, Lorena – 7 catches for 117 receiving yards, TD
QB Roddrell Freeman, Mart – 7 of 8 for 229 passing yards, 3 TDs; 5 carries for 44 rushing yards, TD
UTIL Kei’Shawn Clater, Mart – 8 carries for 101 rushing yards, TD
WR Dominic Medlock, Mart – 3 catches for 121 receiving yards, 2 TDs
RB Eli Cummings, Reicher – 13 carries for 152 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 77-yard kickoff return for a TD; 68-yard fumble return for a TD
QB Jake Boozer, Reicher – 8 of 13 for 94 passing yards; 8 carries for 118 rushing yards, 2 TDs
RB Zach Hrbacek, Troy – 37 carries for 328 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 1 catch for 68-yard TD
RB Hunter Martin, Troy – 9 carries for 85 rushing yards, 2 TDs
WR Bobby Montgomery, University – 2 catches for 95 receiving yards, TD
QB Nik Sanders, University – 10 of 20 for 226 passing yards, 4 TDs
RB Joseph Carpenter, University – 17 carries for 108 rushing yards, TD
RB Daguerian McDowell, University – 20 carries for 203 rushing yards, 2 TDs
QB Sean Mooney, Waco High – 12 of 21 for 187 passing yards, 2 TDs
WR Remond O’Neal, Waco High – 8 catches for 142 receiving yards, TD
QB Landon Edwards, West – 6 of 8 for 165 passing yards, 3 TDs
RB Lawson Kendrick, West – 7 carries for 119 rushing yards, 2 TDs
WR Wyatt Wolf, West – 2 catches for 74 yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
LB Cam Fouts, Bruceville-Eddy – 13 tackles
DB Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy – 11 tackles
DL Hunter Diaz, Bruceville-Eddy – 9 tackles, forced fumble, fumble recovery
DT Danny Rubio, Connally – 9 tackles, 2 TFLs, forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
DB Klyderion Campbell, Mart – 5 tackles, 4 TFLs
DL De’Montavion Carprew, Waco High – 6 tackles, 3 TFLs
CB Jaelyn Rhynes, Waco High – 8 tackles, INT
LB Brandon Vanek, West – 15 tackles, 2 TFLs
SIX-MAN
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott – 25 carries for 299 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 5 of 6 for 120 passing yards, 2 TDs; 4 TFLs
Kane Klaus, Abbott – 5 receptions for 92 passing yards, 4 TDs; 7.5 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, sack
Karsyn Johnson, Abbott – 2 TDs passes; 9.5 tackles
Isaiah Singleton, Abbott – 9 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 sacks
Cason Cox, Cranfills Gap – 22 carries for 186 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 2 passing TDs; 14 tackles
CJ Lanehart, Parkview – 14 carries for 175 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 9 of 28 for 187 passing yards, 3 TDs; 11 tackles
Walker Knall, Vanguard – 11 of 18 for 270 passing yards, 6 TDs
Linden Crow, Vanguard – 6 catches for 190 receiving yards, 3 TDs
Dalton Latham, Vanguard – 13 tackles, TFL, PBU
John Da Silva, Vanguard – 9 tackles, fumble recovery, interception return for a TD
HONORABLE MENTION
Hunter Carter and Chris Martinez, Bruceville-Eddy; Ashton Brooks-Williams, EJ Torres-Luna, Torii Pullen, Tre Wisner, Germone Powell, David DeLafuente, Bronsha Miles, Cobie Gray and Cody Coffman, Connally; Sir John Strain and Corey Long, Reicher; Nate Reyna, Jaylen Laster, Braylon Martinez, VaShawn Hall, Tyron Minnitt Jr., JaMarcus Carprew, Ja’Mez Thompson and Ivan Chapelle, Waco High; Gage Gordon, Billy Gann, Trey Janek and Grant Sykora, West.
