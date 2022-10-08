Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 7

OFFENSE

QB Isaiah Redd, Chilton — 4 of 5 for 142 yards and 2 TDs, 10 carries for 43 yards and a 1 TD

RB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 15 carries for 100 yards 2 TDs

QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 8 of 10 fpr 201 yards and 3 TDs

RB Kyle Barton, China Spring — 10 carries for 123 yards and 3 TDs

WR Tristan Exline, China Spring — 2 receptions for 82 yards, 1 rushing TD

QB Jelani McDonald, Connally — 12 carries for 84 yards and 1 TD, 4 of 9 passing for 103 yards and 2 TDs

RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 13 carries for 102 yards

QB Brant Boatright, Dawson - 14 of 16 for 331 yards and 6 TDs

RB Chris Cox, Groesbeck — 24 carries for 171 yards and 3 TDs; 2 punt returns for 61 yards

WR Darrian Hodge, Hillsboro — 3 receptions for 106 yards and 2 TDs

RB Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro — 6 carries for 111 yards and 1 TD

WR De’Montrel Medlock, Mart — 7 carries for 92 yards, 3 receptions for 32 yards and 2 TDs, 3 of 3 for 40 passing yards and 1 TD

QB Brett Swift, Mexia — 15 of 16 for 300 yards and 3 TDs, 1 rushing TD

WR Tej Bryant, Mexia — 4 receptions for 128 yards and 2 TDs

QB/RB Reggie Lewis, Waco High — 14 carries for 118 yards

QB Zane Meinen, West — 7 of 8 for 150 yards and 3 TDs

RB Kymanin Johnson, Wortham — 5 carries for 102 yards and a TD, 2 receptions for 118 yards and a TD

QB Ryken Lewis, Wortham — 8 of 18 for 221 yards and 5 TD passes

DEFENSE

DB Isaac Redd, Chilton — 8 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL

LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 10 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL

DB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 PBU

DB Ty Jones, Chilton — 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU

LB Jaeden Davis, China Spring — 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PBU

DT Issac Perez, Connally — 10 tackles

LB Thiele Alvarado, Gatesville — 20 tackles, 9 solo, 1 TFL

LB Lawson Mooney, Gatesville — 21 tackles, 8 solo

LB Mason Mooney, Gatesville — 14 tackles, 9 solo

LB Ashtyn Culley, Gatesville — 12 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL

LB Sean Aguilar, Gatesville — 10 tackles, 7 solo

LB Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro — 27 tackles (4 solo)

DT Jayden McGruder, Hillsboro — 10 tackles (3 solo), 3 TFL, 2 QB pressures

DL Abram Ross, Mart — 13 tackles (4 solo), 4 TFL, 1 hurry

LB Ivan Marquez, Mexia — 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

LB Clayton Dosckocil, Rosebud-Lott — 9 tackles, 1 kickoff return for a TD and an interception

DE/DT Javon Bryant, Waco High — 9 tackles (3 solo), 3 QB hurries

LB Oshawn Neal, Waco High — 10 tackles (4 solo), 4 QB hurries

S Zane Meinen, West — 2 interceptions returned for TD and a PBU

LB Zane Harper, West — 12 tackles, 4 TFL

DE/LB Jessie Saldana, Wortham — 10 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL

LB Cash Perez, Wortham — 7 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL

Honorable Mention

Brody McNamara, Cooper Kent, Newt Schornack, Justin Moore, Easton Hill, Xavier Gutierrez, Noah Finnell, Tre' Neal and Camp Youen, Bosqueville; Markeydrick Taylor, Chilton; Kaiden Turner, Jamarie Wiggins and Jamien Fields, Connally; Cameron Campos, China Spring; Jacob Newkirk and Aiden Necessary, Gatesville; Braden Hurt and Tanner Briggs, Groesbeck; Chris Montoya, Hillsboro; Braylon Henry, Brock Kuhl, Grayson Collins, Colt Ferguson and Joe Gutshall, Lorena; Zane Rowe, Caiden Arnett, JD Bell and Monte Swaner, Mart; Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott; Darren Bible and Lazavier Amos, Waco High; David Klander, TJ McCutcheon, Cash Fuller and Brayden Slovak, West; Tanner Bean, Anthony Fortoul and Preston Sterling, Wortham.

SIX-MAN

Riley Sustala, Abbott — 10 carries for 181 rushing yards and 3 TD; 1 reception for 30 yards and a TD; 7.5 tackles (6 solo) 1 interception

Joey Pavelka, Abbott — 6 tackles (5 solo)

Hagen Williams, Aquilla — 7 of 16 for 47 passing yards, 1 intercepted; 12 carries for 48 yards; 2.5 tackles and 1 interception

Liam Hall, Eagle Christian — 21 carries for 213 yards and 4 TD, 18 rushing yards and 1 TD, 2 receptions for 27 yards; 7 tackles, 1 interception, 3 PBU

Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian — 4 carries for 28 yards, 2 receptions for 28 yards and a 1 TD; 11 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 PBU