Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 8

OFFENSE
QB Newt Schornack, Bosqueville — 16 of 32 for 313 passing yards and 5 TDs; 14 carries for 146 rushing yards and 1 TD
WR Justin Moore, Bosqueville — 7 receptions for 146 yards and 2 TDs
QB Isaiah Redd, Chilton — 10 of 14 for 311 yards and 5 TDs
WR Tyler Jones, Chilton — 2 receptions for 110 yards and 2 TDs
WR Isaac Redd, Chilton — 3 receptions for 94 yards and a TD
WR Markeydrick Taylor, Chilton — 2 receptions for 75 yards and a TD
QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 16 of 20 for 215 yards and 3 TDs
People are also reading…
WR Tre Hafford, China Spring — 7 receptions for 103 yards and 2 receiving TDs, 1 rushing TD
WR Tristan Exline, China Spring — 6 receptions for 88 yards and a receiving TD, 1 rushing TD
QB Jacob Newkirk, Gatesville — 19 of 27 for 308 yards and 6 TDs
RB Rayshon Smith, Gatesville — 24 carries for 129 yards and 1 TD
WR Trevor Smith, Gatesville — 9 receptions for 158 yards and 3 TDs
WR Tyler Shea, Gatesville — 7 receptions for 91 yards and 2 TDs
QB Austin Cook, Hillsboro — 29 of 42 passing for 3 TDs and 1 interception; 12 carries for 40 yards and 2 TDs
WR DeAundre Sanders, Hillsboro — 13 receptions for 171 yards and 1 TD
WR Landon Williamson, Hillsboro — 7 receptions for 126 yards
RB Kasen Taylor, Lorena — 9 carries for 255 yards and 2 TD; 85-yard KO return for a TD
RB Braylon Henry, Lorena — 5 carries for 120 yards and 2 TDs
RB Dom Hill, Midway: 38 carries, 175 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 13 yards
QB Kyle Finan, Rosebud-Lott — 22 carries for 306 yards; 9 of 13 for 196 passing yards and 3 TD
WR Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott — 5 receptions for 95 yards and 3 TDs
RB Shamar Davis, Teague — 28 carries, 218 yards, 2 TDs
WR/RB Naje Drakes, University — 8 carries for 105 yards and 3 TDs; 2 receptions for 68 yards and a TD
RB Coy Klish, West — 2 rushes for 145 yards and 2 TDs, 1 kickoff return for a TD
QB Zane Meinen, West — 5 of 4 for 58 passing yards; 3 rushes for 80 yards and 2 TDs
QB Mason Seely, Whitney — 10 of 12 for 185 passing yards and 6 TDs
WR Jairdyn Anderson, Whitney — 2 receptions for 71 yards and 2 TDs
RB Tanner Bean, Wortham — 14 carries for 123 yards and 3 TDs
QB Ryken Lewis, Wortham — 12 of 18 for 177 passing yards and 2 TDs
DEFENSE
LB Easton Hill, Bosqueville — 13 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
DE Camp Youens, Bosqueville — 11 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 caused fumble, 1 QBP
LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 forced fumble
LB Guillermo Ruedo, Chilton — 11 tackles (7 solo), 1 sack
LB Ryder Reeves, China Spring — 14 tackles
DE Jaeden Davis, China Spring — 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 disruptions
LB Tristan Exline, China Spring — 10 tackles
DE Jaylen Trotter, China Spring — 9 tackles, 1 disruption, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a TD
LB Lawson Mooney, Gatesville — 17 tackles (11 solo), 1 interception
LB Ashtyn Culley, Gatesville — 12 tackles (10 solo), 1 TFL
LB Mason Mooney, Gatesville — 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 interception
LB Sean Aguilar, Gatesville — 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 interceptions
LB Thiele Alvarado, Gatesville — 8 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL
LB Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro — 23 tackles (7 solo) 1 TFL, 1 interception
LB Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena — 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 QB pressures
S Dantrell Degrate, University — 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 forced fumble, 2 TFL, 1 QBP, 2 sacks
DL Ty’odrick Wagner, University — 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, .5 sack
LB Miguel Medrano, University — 9 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack
LB Brayden Slovak, West — 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
LB Coy Klish, West — 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 interception for a TD, 1 blocked punt
LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 10 tackles, 2 TFL, safety
Honorable Mention
Evan Gerrero, Brooks Nunn, Xavier Gutierrez, Damerieus Stewart, Noah Finnell and Jacob Henexson, Bosqueville; Anthony Gomez and Nick Wuebker, Chilton; Kyle Barton and Greg Salazar, China Spring; Lucas Garcia and Aiden Necessary, Gatesville; Wyatt Jones, Carter Norman, Kyler Bosley, Seth Taverner, Colton Ferguson and Collin Hill, Lorena; Zane Harper, Gus Crain and Gavin Poteet, West; Kymani Johnson, Jake Bayer and Jason Evans, Wortham
SIX-MAN
Laine Goode, Blum: 22 carries, 138 yards, 4 TDs
Lane Williams, Blum: 6-of-11, 108 yards, 3 TDs
Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian: 2 catches, 76 yards, 2 TDs
Blake Gonzales, Eagle Christian: 9 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD; 6 tackles, 1 sack
Liam Hall, Eagle Christian: 10 carries, 149 yards, 2 TDs; 4-of-5 passing, 101 yards, 3 TDs; 36-yard INT return for TD
Honorable Mention
William Young, Blum; Evan Cheek and Nick Neal, Eagle Christian