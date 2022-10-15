Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 8

OFFENSE

QB Newt Schornack, Bosqueville — 16 of 32 for 313 passing yards and 5 TDs; 14 carries for 146 rushing yards and 1 TD

WR Justin Moore, Bosqueville — 7 receptions for 146 yards and 2 TDs

QB Isaiah Redd, Chilton — 10 of 14 for 311 yards and 5 TDs

WR Tyler Jones, Chilton — 2 receptions for 110 yards and 2 TDs

WR Isaac Redd, Chilton — 3 receptions for 94 yards and a TD

WR Markeydrick Taylor, Chilton — 2 receptions for 75 yards and a TD

QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 16 of 20 for 215 yards and 3 TDs

WR Tre Hafford, China Spring — 7 receptions for 103 yards and 2 receiving TDs, 1 rushing TD

WR Tristan Exline, China Spring — 6 receptions for 88 yards and a receiving TD, 1 rushing TD

QB Jacob Newkirk, Gatesville — 19 of 27 for 308 yards and 6 TDs

RB Rayshon Smith, Gatesville — 24 carries for 129 yards and 1 TD

WR Trevor Smith, Gatesville — 9 receptions for 158 yards and 3 TDs

WR Tyler Shea, Gatesville — 7 receptions for 91 yards and 2 TDs

QB Austin Cook, Hillsboro — 29 of 42 passing for 3 TDs and 1 interception; 12 carries for 40 yards and 2 TDs

WR DeAundre Sanders, Hillsboro — 13 receptions for 171 yards and 1 TD

WR Landon Williamson, Hillsboro — 7 receptions for 126 yards

RB Kasen Taylor, Lorena — 9 carries for 255 yards and 2 TD; 85-yard KO return for a TD

RB Braylon Henry, Lorena — 5 carries for 120 yards and 2 TDs

RB Dom Hill, Midway: 38 carries, 175 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 13 yards

QB Kyle Finan, Rosebud-Lott — 22 carries for 306 yards; 9 of 13 for 196 passing yards and 3 TD

WR Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott — 5 receptions for 95 yards and 3 TDs

RB Shamar Davis, Teague — 28 carries, 218 yards, 2 TDs

WR/RB Naje Drakes, University — 8 carries for 105 yards and 3 TDs; 2 receptions for 68 yards and a TD

RB Coy Klish, West — 2 rushes for 145 yards and 2 TDs, 1 kickoff return for a TD

QB Zane Meinen, West — 5 of 4 for 58 passing yards; 3 rushes for 80 yards and 2 TDs

QB Mason Seely, Whitney — 10 of 12 for 185 passing yards and 6 TDs

WR Jairdyn Anderson, Whitney — 2 receptions for 71 yards and 2 TDs

RB Tanner Bean, Wortham — 14 carries for 123 yards and 3 TDs

QB Ryken Lewis, Wortham — 12 of 18 for 177 passing yards and 2 TDs

DEFENSE

LB Easton Hill, Bosqueville — 13 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

DE Camp Youens, Bosqueville — 11 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 caused fumble, 1 QBP

LB Miguel Barron, Chilton — 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 forced fumble

LB Guillermo Ruedo, Chilton — 11 tackles (7 solo), 1 sack

LB Ryder Reeves, China Spring — 14 tackles

DE Jaeden Davis, China Spring — 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 disruptions

LB Tristan Exline, China Spring — 10 tackles

DE Jaylen Trotter, China Spring — 9 tackles, 1 disruption, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a TD

LB Lawson Mooney, Gatesville — 17 tackles (11 solo), 1 interception

LB Ashtyn Culley, Gatesville — 12 tackles (10 solo), 1 TFL

LB Mason Mooney, Gatesville — 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 interception

LB Sean Aguilar, Gatesville — 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 interceptions

LB Thiele Alvarado, Gatesville — 8 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL

LB Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro — 23 tackles (7 solo) 1 TFL, 1 interception

LB Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena — 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 QB pressures

S Dantrell Degrate, University — 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 forced fumble, 2 TFL, 1 QBP, 2 sacks

DL Ty’odrick Wagner, University — 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, .5 sack

LB Miguel Medrano, University — 9 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack

LB Brayden Slovak, West — 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

LB Coy Klish, West — 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 interception for a TD, 1 blocked punt

LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 10 tackles, 2 TFL, safety

Honorable Mention

Evan Gerrero, Brooks Nunn, Xavier Gutierrez, Damerieus Stewart, Noah Finnell and Jacob Henexson, Bosqueville; Anthony Gomez and Nick Wuebker, Chilton; Kyle Barton and Greg Salazar, China Spring; Lucas Garcia and Aiden Necessary, Gatesville; Wyatt Jones, Carter Norman, Kyler Bosley, Seth Taverner, Colton Ferguson and Collin Hill, Lorena; Zane Harper, Gus Crain and Gavin Poteet, West; Kymani Johnson, Jake Bayer and Jason Evans, Wortham

SIX-MAN

Laine Goode, Blum: 22 carries, 138 yards, 4 TDs

Lane Williams, Blum: 6-of-11, 108 yards, 3 TDs

Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian: 2 catches, 76 yards, 2 TDs

Blake Gonzales, Eagle Christian: 9 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD; 6 tackles, 1 sack

Liam Hall, Eagle Christian: 10 carries, 149 yards, 2 TDs; 4-of-5 passing, 101 yards, 3 TDs; 36-yard INT return for TD

Honorable Mention

William Young, Blum; Evan Cheek and Nick Neal, Eagle Christian