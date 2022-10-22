Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 9

OFFENSE

QB Isaiah Redd, Chilton — 6 of 14 for 125 yards and 2 TDs

WR Markeydrick Taylor, Chilton — 4 receptions for 110 yards and 2 TDs

K Thomas Barr, China Spring — 45-yard field goal to clinch the win, 5 made PATs

QB Cash McCollum, China Spring — 17 of 27 for 271 yards and 3 TDs, 1 interception

WR Tre Hafford, China Spring — 8 receptions for 127 yards and 2 TDs

WR Tristan Exline, China Spring — 4 receptions for 92 yards and 1 TD

RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 14 carries for 426 yards and 7 TDs, with a long of 98 yards

WR Tyler Shea, Gatesville — 3 receptions for 128 yards and I TD

RB Bryson Roland, La Vega — 28 carries, 217 yards, 3 TDs

QB Jackson Generals, Lorena — 16 of 18 for 243 yards and 4 TDs, 1 interception

RB JD Bell, Mart — 8 carries for 161 yards and 2 TDs

QB Jonah Ross, Mart — 10 carries for 94 yards and 2 TDs; 7 of 9 passing for 98 yards and 1 TD

RB Dom Hill, Midway — 30 carries for 220 yards and 3 TDs, 6 receptions for 81 yards

QB Kyle Finan, Rosebud-Lott — 19 of 34 for 239 yards and 2 TDs, 1 intercepted; 16 carries for 108 yards with 1 TD

WR Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott — 5 receptions for 88 yards

RB Shamar Davis, Teague — 26 carries for 101 yards and 1 TD

RB Mekhi Sandolph, University — 13 carries for 102 yards and a TD, 5 receptions for 78 yards

QB Jashaun Manghane, University — 17 of 24 for 240 yards and a TD, 11 rushes for 38 yards and a TD

QB Zane Meinen, West — 2 of 4 for 86 yards and 1 TD, 17 carries for 113 yards

RB Tanner Bean, Wortham — 34 carries for 202 yards and 2 TDs

QB Mason Seely, Whitney — 17 of 23 for 353 yards and 6 TDs

RB Demarion Johnson, Whitney — 16 carries for 184 yards and 1 TD

WR Jairdyn Anderson, Whitney — 6 receptions for 173 yards and 3 TDs

WR Kaden Tanner, Whitney — 5 receptions for 70 yards and a TD

DEFENSE

LB Miguel Barron, Chilton —14 tackles (13 solo), 1 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

LB Guillermo Ruedo, Chilton — 11 tackles (10 solo), 1 forced fumble

DB Daylon Ford, Chilton — 11 tackles (5 solo), 1 PBU

DB Marvion Huitt, Chilton — 11 tackles (7 solo), 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble

DB Ty Jones, Chilton — 12 tackles (6 solo)

LB Tristan Exline, China Spring — 12 tackles

DB Jamarie Wiggins, Connally — 4 total tackles with 2 pass breakups and 1 interception, 3 kick returns for 107 total yards and a long of 45

LB Ashtyn Culley, Gatesville — 15 tackles (9 solo)

LB Sean Aguilar, Gatesville — 13 tackles (10 solo), 1 PBU

LB Lawson Mooney, Gatesville — 14 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 1 intercepted, recovered an onside kick

LB Abram Ross, Mart — 19 tackles (7 solo)

S Jonah Ross, Mart — 13 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL, 2 interceptions, 1 PBU

LB LaBron Washington, Rosebud-Lott — 17 tackles

LB Emaja Holmes, Teague — 13 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL

LB Jaden Cole, Teague —– 18 tackles (14 solo), 1 TFL

DL Ty’odrick Wagner, University — 10 tackles (7 solo), 4 TFL, 1 QB hurry, 1 sack

S Dantrell Degrate, University — 10 tackles (9 solo), 1 forced fumble

LB Joe Caballero, University — 8 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PB

CB Easton Paxton, West — 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 2 Interceptions, 1 returned for 100 td TD

LB Zane Harper, West — 10 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks

LB Teagan Winkler, Whitney — 11 tackles and 1 interception

LB David Haynes III, Whitney — 15 tackles

DE Nathan Burrows, Whitney — 9 tackles and 1 sack

Honorable Mention

Issac Redd, Chilton; Kyle Barton and Jackson Battles, China Spring; Issac Perez, Alex Garcia, Cam Coffman, Chris Hargrove, Roy Hitt, Jamien Field, Malachi Knowles, Connally; Jacob Newkirk, Gatesville; Richard Green, DeMontrel Medlock, Monte Swaner, Caiden Arnett and Heston Sauls, Mart; JW Arnold, Frank Cruz, Carter Chandler, Bucky Brown, Rafael Reyes, John Whiteside, McGregor; Jamarquis Johnson, Jayden Thomas and Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott; Jehmel Rice, Henry Cardona, Tylin Randle and Caden Gonzales, Teague; TJ McCutcheon, Gavin Poteet, Hunter Rizo, Jacob Boggs, Gavin Busby, Cash Fuller and Gus Crain, West; Marcus Wilson and Jordan Johnson, Whitney

SIX-MAN

Riley Sustala, Abbott — 5 carries for 87 yards and 2 TD; 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL

Mason Hejl, Abbott — 3 carries for 44 yards and 1 TD; 2.5 tackles (2 solo), punt return for a TD

Laine Goode, Blum — 14 carries, 229 yards, 3 TDs

Allbree Sharp, Live Oak — 14 carries for 187 yards and 6 TDs

EJ Aviles, Morgan — 16 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs

Honorable Mention

Brady Schulz, Abbott; Koleman Moore, Blum; Adrian Vera-Rico, Morgan