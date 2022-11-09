Central Texas Playoff Games to Watch: Week 12

No. 8 Lorena (7-3) vs. No. 3 Columbus (9-1)

Round: Class 3A Div. I Bi-District

Time, site: 7 p.m. at Pflugerville

Breakdown: How about a Top 10 matchup right off the bat in bi-district, how does that sound?

As No. 3 seeds go, they probably don’t come much more dangerous than the Leopards, who still carry plenty of pride and want to defend that state championship that they claimed a year ago. The Leopard attack has a solid field general at its helm in Jackson Generals (1,515 yards, 14 TDs), who benefits from one of the most explosive receivers in the area in Jadon Porter (778, 8 TDs).

Lucas Ragsdale has stepped up as a defensive leader for the Leopards this year and has produced 140 tackles, third-most in Central Texas, along with a pair of sacks and two fumble recoveries.

They won’t be able to ease into the playoffs against Columbus, which has outscored its opponents by an average score of 43-10. Cardinals quarterback Adam Schobel, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, is strong-armed and accurate, and he has loads of weapons surrounding him in running back James Hurd and receivers Colton Pitchford and Jordan Woods.

The winner will get the winner of Diboll and Buna in the area round.

No. 1 China Spring (9-1) vs. Western Hills (6-4)

Round: Class 4A Div. I bi-district

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at China Spring

Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter

Breakdown: After winning the Class 4A Division II championship last season, China Spring hopes to begin another deep playoff run beginning Thursday at home against Fort Worth Western Hills.

The Cougars rolled through a challenging District 5-4A schedule with a 4-0 record, winning by an average score of 48-18. Quarterback Cash McCollum has delivered an outstanding season by passing for 2,065 yards and 20 touchdowns while Kyle Barton leads the rushing attack with 981 yards and 18 scores.

Western Hills bounced back from losses to Lake Worth and Kennedale by pulverizing Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 56-0, in the final week of the regular season.

Keyon Butler is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who has for 1,191 yards and 12 scores while running for 1,513 yards and 15 touchdowns. Tyreke Lewis leads the ground attack with 1,027 yards and six touchdowns.

La Vega (5-5) vs. Kennedale (7-3)

Round: Class 4A Div. I bi-district

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Vega

Breakdown: Following a .500 regular season, the Pirates hope a tough District 5-4A schedule has prepared them for the playoffs.

Kennedale isn’t an easy first-round draw. The Wildcats go into the playoffs as the second-place team from District 6-4A, and are playing great football as they’ve won their last four games by a combined score of 227-0.

The Wildcats like to keep the ball on the ground as Cameron Lyles, Damari Harrell-Jones and Jeremiah Clea form a formidable running back trio. The defense has been tremendous as it allowed just one touchdown in the last six district games in a 10-3 loss to Lake Worth.

The Pirates have gone through some uncharacteristic defensive struggles as they allowed 42 points to both China Spring and Stephenville in district losses. However, La Vega is capable of producing offensively behind Bryson Roland’s running and catching abilities and Robert Prescott’s passing skills.

University (5-5) at Austin McCallum (7-3)

Round: Class 5A Div. II Bi-District

Breakdown: University’s bid for a district championship ended in a wild 31-29 loss to Belton where the Tigers won on a last-second field goal. That defeat sent University into a three-way tie for second in the district with Leander Rouse and Elgin, and University ended up with the No. 3 seed courtesy of the point differential tiebreaker.

Still, it would seemingly be hard for Kent Laster and his coaching staff to view the glass as anything but half full. University hadn’t made the playoffs since 2009 prior to this season, and the Trojans went 0-10 in Laster’s first year in South Waco last season.

The turnaround has come as a result of a lot of hard work as well as some dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball. Joe Caballero fuels the U-Dawg defense, having accumulated 82 tackles and five sacks on the year. Naje Drakes, Mekhi Sandolph and London Smith are all gifted playmakers in the open field, and junior quarterback Jashaun D’Manghane (1,814 yards, 21 TDs) has stepped up as the ideal field general for this attack.

McCallum went 6-1 in its district and carries a five-game winning streak into the playoffs and will also have the advantage of playing on its home field.

The winner will draw either Ford Bend Marshall or Huntsville in round two.

No. 10 West (9-1) vs. Mexia (3-7)

Round: Class 3A Div. I Bi-District

Time, Site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Breakdown: For David Woodard’s Trojans, it’s been a thoroughly impressive season, but they want to cap it off with a run all the way to Jerryworld.

West won District 7-3A with a perfect 8-0 record, showing a big-play capability on both sides of the ball. One guy who has stepped up with some especially huge, momentum-shifting plays in recent weeks is receiver Easton Paxton, who has 462 yards and six touchdown catches on the year and has ably filled the role that Wyatt Wolf held for West last season.

Mexia snuck into the postseason on the point differential, after ending up in a three-way tie for third in District 8-3A alongside Fairfield and Groesbeck. Aaron Nowell and the Blackcats loaded up their pre-district schedule with some salty Class 4A foes, so they shouldn’t necessarily be intimidated by anything West brings to the field. They’ve also had two weeks to rest up and prepare, after taking their bye in Week 11.

No. 5 Chilton (10-0) vs. Yorktown (5-5)

Round: Class 1A Div. II Bi-District

Time, Site: 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange

Breakdown: Chilton is one of the teams to beat in all of Class 1A Div. II, and Bennie Huitt and his coaching staff deserve a ton of credit, considering it’s Huitt’s first year as the Pirates head coach after moving up from the assistant ranks.

The Pirates have a defense that will not bend easily, led by field-covering tacklers like Miguel Barron (120) and Guillermo Ruedo (90). And then you’ve always got to watch out for Daylon Ford, who is a magnet for big plays whether he’s creating turnovers on defense (3 INTs, 1 FR), zipping around defenders as a ball carrier (13 rushing TDs) or making plays on special teams.

Yorktown may be a No. 4 seed, but the Wildcats have won their past three games to build a little nomentum. They’re led by RB Aidan Nunez, who has amassed 1,046 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

Axtell (7-2) vs. Rosebud-Lott (7-3)

Round: Class 2A Division I bi-district

Time, site: 7 p.m. Thursday, Robinson’s Rocket Field

Breakdown: Axtell enjoyed its best regular season in more than a decade under first-year head coach Craig Horn. Now it’s time to see if that success will translate to a playoff win versus a talented Rosebud-Lott team.

Rosebud-Lott quarterback Kyle Finan (682 passing yards, 851 rushing yards) didn’t play in the final two regular season games against Marlin and Moody. Following the Marlin game, Cougars coach Brandon Hicks said Finan was held out as a precaution, but he wouldn’t give specifics about the QB’s injury. It’s hard to tell if Finan will be back for this first-round playoff game.

Whether it’s Finan taking snaps or backup D.J. Hicks, Axtell will have to account for Rosebud-Lott playmakers Jamarquis Johnson and Breon Lewis.

Rosebud-Lott finished third in a tough District 8-2A D-I after losing league games against Crawford and Marlin. Axtell, meanwhile, finished second in 7-2A D-I and enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak.

No. 3 Crawford (10-0) vs. Kerens (3-7)

Round: Class 2A Division I bi-district

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Midway’s Panther Stadium

Breakdown: Crawford charges into the playoffs with a squad loaded with talent at the offensive skill positions, but one that’s also very tough on defense. The Pirates surrendered just 39 points in the entire regular season. By comparison, Kerens gave up at least that many in a single game seven times this fall, including once in a win.

Even so, Kerens comes in on a bit of a hot streak having finished the regular season with wins over Italy and Malakoff Cross Roads to earn the fourth-place playoff berth from 7-2A D-I.

If Crawford wins, it could mean a state-ranked matchup next week versus the No. 10 Coleman Bluecats.

Connally (8-2) vs. Giddings (3-7)

Round: Class 4A Div. II Bi-District

Time, site: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Green Stadium in Bryan

Breakdown: The district champion Connally Cadets are ready to rumble in bi-district, but according to head coach Terry Gerik, it’s a clean slate from here on out. The Cadets know they have to be focused.

“It means everything because you lose, you're done. You don't get to keep going,” Gerik said. “And so they understand it's important that we’re just going to take each week, week by week, and hopefully we make it to the next one.”

Connally is poised to advance past Giddings, outpacing the Buffaloes in almost every aspect of the game. But that doesn’t mean they can take them lightly.

“They played really hard,” Gerik said. “Defense is probably the strength of their team. Offensively, they kind of give you some problems because they get in a bunch of different formations, kind of get you to try to get you to line up wrong. But their kids play hard, so we know we got competition on our hands come Thursday night.”

Central Texas’ leading rusher Kiefer Sibley and his reliable QB Jelani McDonald will be up against a 3-4 defense led by Giddings seniors Kolbie Clemens (57 tackles) and Kevin Richmond (55 tackles). On the other side of the ball, Connally junior Isaac Perez (71 tackles) and senior Kaiden Turner (5 sacks) will be up against senior running back George Awad (117 carries for 545 yards) and sophomore WR Cade Patschke (14 receptions for 205 yards and 2 TDs).

“We can’t start out slow. We can’t have a feel out process. We got to get to them as early as we can. Soon as we get the ball we got to go punch it in and score. Same thing on defense — we got to get a stop early.”

The winner between Connally and Giddings will take on the winner of Royal vs. Hamshire-Fannett in the Region III area playoff round.

Whitney (8-3) vs. Teague (6-4)

Round: Class 3A Div. I Bi-District

Time, site: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Midway's Panther Stadium

Breakdown: Teague has gotten used to playing on a Thursday night and according to head coach Zachary Linscomb the Lions are preparing to play their best game of the year.

“We've been a work in progress all year with this being my first year here,” Linscomb said. “We've been trying to get better and better week by week and that's what we've done. We’re playing our best football right now.”

Teague will have to play its best football against a very athletic Whitney team that has threats in running back Tristan Wilson and wide receivers Jairdyn Anderson and Jordan Johnson. Defensively, David Haynes III, son of Wildcats head coach David Haynes Jr., takes charge at multiple linebacker spots.

“They get into some two back stuff and they spread it out. They have the ability to do both,” Linscomb said. “They’re going to cause us to have to make some plays in space. And they have tempo on offense, so they’re going to try to go fast and try to limit what you can do on defense. …We're going to have to do what we've done this year and that's established the run and then hope it opens up some things in the passing game for us.”

Haynes III and company will be taking on Teague QB Zach Leija (79/164 for 1,566 passing yards and 15 TDs, 7 INT) and RB Shamar Davis (167 carries for 973 yards and 12 TDs, 5 games of 100-plus yards). Leija relies on Jehmel Rice (21 receptions for 530 yards and 6 TD), Jkybryen Harris (22 receptions for 380 and 4 TD) and Caden Gonzales (15 receptions for 334 yards) to be his main targets.

Defensively, the Lions count on Jaden Cole (103 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks) and Henry Cardona (93 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks), who has also been responsible for 14 extra-point kicks at kicker.

The winner between Whitney and Teague will face the winner between Gladewater and Pottsboro in Region II area playoff.

Marlin (6-4) vs. Rio Vista (4-6)

Round: Class 2A Div. I Bi-District

Time, site: Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Stadium in West

Breakdown: In week two of the season there may have been questions about if Marlin would reach the playoffs for the second year in a row but the Bulldogs proved there was nothing to be worried about. The postseason is where they belong.

But they know it’s not going to be easy.

“I think every coach across the state, everyone says, ‘We're 0-0, it's a new season,’” said Marlin head coach Ruben Torres. “This is what you played your first 10 games for. This is what your offseason and your summer was for. So we've earned the right to be in the playoffs. But everybody in the playoffs is good. So it's going to be important for our guys to get this win.”

Marlin will be up against a Rio Vista team with defensive depth and an offense ran by Eagles senior QB Taylor Pritchett, who proves a dual threat leading his team in rushing (147 carries for 995 yards and 11 TD) and going 95 of 164 for 1,300 yards and 11 TD through the air, but also giving up nine interceptions. The Bulldog defense, led by sophomore Tyraun Bell (104 tackles, 7 TFL), will have to keep their eyes fixed on Rio Vista tight end/running back Jett Macklin (21 receptions for 348 yards, 1 TD) who proves a multifaceted threat as Pritchett’s “safety blanket,” according to Torres.

“They've kind of shown a couple of different fronts [defensively],” Torres said of the Eagles defense. “Trying to find a balance between what they've shown on film and how we think they'll match us. So that'll be important at the beginning of the game for us to be able to identify their defensive front and what their game plan will be against our sets.”

The Bulldogs will also have to be sharp on special teams against kickers like Pritchett and Brandt Fowler.

“Their kicker is extremely impressive on his accuracy on where to place the ball,” Torres said. “He really puts the ball in some very unconventional places on the field, so we've had to adjust our kickoff return coverage and make sure we're on high alert for any trick kicks.”

The winner between Marlin and Rio Vista will move on against the winner of Tolar vs. Whitewright in the Region II area matchup.

No. 1 Mart (10-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (3-7)

Round: Class 2A Div. II Bi-District

Time, site: Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Bear Stadium in Brownsboro

Breakdown: Bi-district is just another game for the Mart Panthers and they expect to take care of business.

“There are no guarantees past this week, but we feel really good about this week and our chances,” said Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman. “We just want to build 1-0 this week and then we'll worry about the rest of it after that. But, you know, this town, this community, this school, the tradition around here — these are the expectations, that you're sitting in this place and have an opportunity to continue in this rich tradition and continue to win playoff games.”

The Tigers are pretty similar to many of the Panthers’ district foes and are entering as the four seed in their district making Mart a heavy favorite.

The winner will face either Cushing or Colmesneil in the Region III-1A area playoff.