Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 13

The high school football playoff field was cut in half with last week's bi-district round. That means there probably aren't many gimmes anymore.
Over the next couple of days, Central Texas squads play for the right to keep practicing on Thanksgiving next week.
Here's the breakdown of some of the area's top games.
No. 9 La Vega (9-2) vs. Kaufman (8-3)
Round: Class 4A Div. I area
Site, time: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana Tiger Stadium
Radio: 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Streaming: Modoc Media on YouTube
What’s at stake: There’s no question that La Vega has been playing its best football of the season in the last month, winning five straight. Now the Pirates’ quest to win another state championship is about to heat up. A win over Kaufman will likely set up a matchup of state-ranked teams between La Vega and Melissa. Kaufman lost to Argyle and Mellissa in the last two weeks of the regular season before rebounding with a bi-district win over Dallas Carter.
No. 5 China Spring (11-0) vs. Sealy (8-3)
Round: Class 4A Div. II area
Site, time: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium
Streaming: lookllivestreams.com/cougars
What’s at stake: China Spring kicked off its postseason by rolling over Madisonville, 50-7, but the Cougars are a long way from finished if you ask them. China Spring reached the regional final round of the playoffs a year ago. Sealy is on a four-game winning streak, which the Tigers kept alive with a 21-19 win over Silsbee last week.
No. 5 Lorena (9-2) vs. Woodville (7-3)
Round: Class 3A Div. I area
Site, time: 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville Mustang Stadium
Streaming: NFHS Network
What’s at stake: Lorena advanced to the third round last season and the Leopards appear to be primed to make an even deeper run this time around. But it’s one game at a time to get there, as usual, and this one might now be easy. Lorena is facing a Woodville team that stomped Crockett, 42-6, in the bi-district round. The Eagles have won seven of their last eight while scrapping with Southeast Texas competition.
No. 1 Mart (11-0) vs. Lovelady (9-2)
Round: Class 2A Div. II area
Site, time: 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville Mustang Stadium
Radio: ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM; 92.3 FM
What’s at stake: Mart is aiming for a fifth consecutive state championship game appearance and another title, which would make nine in the school's football trophy case. It’s been seven weeks since anyone came within 45 points of the Panthers. Will Lovelady break that streak? The Lions have won six straight, including a 52-18 thumping of Hull-Daisetta last week.
Whitney (6-5) vs. No. 3 Mount Vernon (11-0)
Round: Class 3A Div. I area
Site, time: 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler's Rose Stadium
Streaming: NFHS Network
What’s at stake: Whitney has seen its share of ranked opponents this season with a nondistrict game versus Mart and district matchups against West and Grandview. Wildcats coach Mark Byrd said he thinks that will help his team prepare to play Mount Vernon. The undefeated Tigers have scored 40 or more points in nine games so far this season. It will be a challenge for the Whitney defense to slow them down.
Marlin (8-3) vs. Lindsay (7-4)
Round: Class 2A Div. I area
Site, time: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield Newsom Stadium
Streaming: NFHS Network
What’s at stake: Marlin was winless in 2018 and now the Bulldogs have reached the second round of the playoffs. Last week’s win over Bosqueville was Marlin’s first playoff victory since 2015. There’s a chance that Marlin’s high-powered offense, led by QB Desmond Woodson, WR Derion Gullette, UTIL Trajon Butler and several others are just getting started.
Riesel (6-4) vs. Natalia (8-3)
Round: Class 3A Div. II area
Site, time: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville
What’s at stake: Riesel earned a playoff berth as the fourth-place squad from 13-3A DII and then did the district proud by knocking off a No. 1 seed. The Indians rushed to a 21-12 win over Van Vleck. It’s Riesel’s mission to match its playoff run in 2018 when the Indians made the third round in 2A DI.
No. 4 West (11-0) vs. Mineola (7-4)
Round: Class 3A Div. I area
Time/site: 7 p.m., Friday at Forney
Radio: 92.9 FM, shooterfm.com
Breakdown: West had no problem romping to a 55-7 win over Fairfield in bi-district play while Mineola squeaked out a 40-33 win over Sabine. Mineola features one of the premier running backs in the state in Dawson Pendergrass, who has rushed for 1,906 yards and 24 touchdowns while also making 15 catches for 337 yards and four scores. West has played strong defense all season, and will need to be at its best to stop Pendergrass.
No. 4 Crawford (11-0) vs. Celeste (8-2)
Round: Class 2A Div. I area
Time/site: 7:30 p.m., Friday at Alvarado
Radio: 104.9 FM, listentexas.com
Breakdown: The Pirates opened the playoffs with a 59-12 blowout of Dawson, but a dynamic Celeste team will be a much bigger challenge. Celeste romped past Tioga, 56-33, in bi-district, and features a balanced attack as Michael Connelly has passed for 1,951 yards and 21 touchdowns while Jawonte Stephens has rushed for 1,003 yards and 13 scores. The Pirates have outscored opponents 478-78 this season, and hope to continue their dominance.
Reicher (3-7) vs. Sacred Heart (6-4)
Round: TAPPS Div. IV quarterfinal
Time/site: 7 p.m., Friday at Ponder
Radio: 98.3 FM, redcradio.org
Breakdown: Rebuilding with a young team, Reicher gained some momentum heading into the playoffs with a 35-12 win over Bishop Gorman to close the regular season before knocking off Fort Worth Temple Christian, 47-6, to open the postseason. Sacred Heart won five of its last six games before an opening-round playoff bye last week. Sacred Heart has been an improved team this year with a pair of wins over Division III schools.