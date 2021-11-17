Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 13

What’s at stake: China Spring kicked off its postseason by rolling over Madisonville, 50-7, but the Cougars are a long way from finished if you ask them. China Spring reached the regional final round of the playoffs a year ago. Sealy is on a four-game winning streak, which the Tigers kept alive with a 21-19 win over Silsbee last week.

No. 5 Lorena (9-2) vs. Woodville (7-3)

What’s at stake: Lorena advanced to the third round last season and the Leopards appear to be primed to make an even deeper run this time around. But it’s one game at a time to get there, as usual, and this one might now be easy. Lorena is facing a Woodville team that stomped Crockett, 42-6, in the bi-district round. The Eagles have won seven of their last eight while scrapping with Southeast Texas competition.