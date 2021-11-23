Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14

Riesel (7-4) vs. No. 1 Franklin (12-0)

What’s at stake: Riesel accomplished a big goal by advancing three rounds deep into the playoffs. That matches the Indians' run in 2018 in 2A DI. But to go any further in the postseason, Riesel will have to overcome a big mental and physical hurdle. Franklin defeated the Indians, 75-13, in district play.

No. 4 Crawford (12-0) vs. Italy (10-2)

What’s at stake: Crawford reached the state semifinals in 2020 and returns a lot of key pieces from that team. The Pirates have been rebuilding their offensive and defensive lines this season, but the project appears to be going well as they charge into the third round on the momentum of six straight 30-plus-point wins. Italy’s two losses this season came against Chilton and Mart of 2A DII, both of which are still in the playoffs in that division. The Gladiators will have to be sharp to have a chance at an upset.