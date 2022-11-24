Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14

No. 1 China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2)

Round: Class 4A Div. I Regionals

Time, site: 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium

Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; Lake Worth ISD on YouTube

Breakdown: The deeper a team travels into the playoffs, the more experience it gains. That’s been a major pillar for the Cougars as they pursue a second straight state championship.

“I think what I like most about what our guys are doing is that we’re finding ways to respond,” said China Spring coach Tyler Beatty. “We’re leaning on those guys who have played a lot of football, guys like Greg Salazar and Tre Hafford. Those guys are playing their 43rd game on the varsity level. When you think about it, most kids might not play 40 games in four years of their high school careers, and they’re at 43 in just over three years.

“They’ve played exponentially more football than most other guys, and we rely on that.”

Lake Worth, meanwhile, is making its first trip to the third round of the playoffs since 2000. The Bullfrogs have ridden the back of a run-heavy offense, highlighted by senior RB Damion Moore (1,349 yards, 9.8 ypc, 18 TDs) and junior QB Donte Reese (705 rushing yards, 12 TDs).

“We’re going to need to fly to the football and finish off tackles,” Beatty said. “We’ve got to limit missed tackles. We’ve got a goal of 90 percent tackling. We’ve been close to that before, our high is 87 percent. But last week against Kaufman we were at 74 percent, so we’ve got to do a better job. We’re lining up right, we just have to finish off the play.”

From an offensive perspective, receivers Hafford and Tristan Exline continue to wreck teams with the big play. Hafford averaged nearly 18 yards per catch last week against Kaufman, while Exline made the most of his two grabs, going for 77 yards and two TDs.

If China Spring wins, it will play the Celina-Anna winner in next week's regional final.

No. 3 Crawford (12-0) vs. Riesel (7-5)

Round: Class 2A Div. I Regionals

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Midway’s Panther Stadium

Breakdown: Crawford and Riesel meet in a rematch of their district game from Oct. 28, which the Pirates won, 43-0. Crawford prevailed in that game despite the fact that starting quarterback Luke Torbert suffered an ankle injury two weeks earlier and didn’t play.

Torbert didn’t return to the lineup until last week’s area matchup. He shook off the rust, passing for 112 yards and rushing for 94 more, while accounting for a touchdown each way. Torbert hit Breck Chambers for a 47-yard touchdown and ran it in himself from 68 yards out to lead Crawford past Coleman, 34-13.

Riesel rolled over Bangs, 38-14, in last week’s second-round playoff game. With that, the Indians have won three straight in the wake of their district loss in Crawford.

Riesel is in the third round of the playoffs and playing on Thanksgiving week for the second year in a row. The Indians are also meeting a district opponent at this stage for the second consecutive season. A year ago, Franklin beat Riesel in district, 75-13, then again on Thanksgiving week, 60-0.

The winner of this game advances to play the Tolar-Hamilton winner in the 2A Division I Region II final next week.

Hamilton (7-5) vs. No. 7 Tolar (12-0)

Round: Class 2A Div. I Regionals

Time, site: 2 p.m. Friday at Crowley ISD Stadium

Breakdown: Hamilton has been one of the surprise teams of the third round of the playoffs, but maybe more people should have seen the Bulldogs, the fourth seed out of District 5-2A, coming around the corner. After all, when you’ve got top 10 teams like Tolar and Coleman in your district, you’ve certainly found yourself challenged.

“Throughout the year, it was an up and down year. We’ve got a young team, only eight seniors,” said first-year Bulldogs coach Ryan Marwitz. “A lot of first-year varsity guys have filled in this year, but toward the end of district the kids really started getting some confidence, and guys have been stepping up.”

Indeed, Hamilton seems to be playing its best ball of the season following playoff wins over Tioga and Axtell. In that 35-21 win over the Longhorns, quarterback Jaxon Edwards showed off his dual-threat abilities with two rushing touchdowns and two through the air. Meanwhile, the Bulldog defense delivered when the team needed it most, including a late pick-six from Ryan Worbington.

Hamilton is obviously well-acquainted with this week’s foe, as the Rattlers bit the Bulldogs, 56-7, back in district play on Sept. 30. Marwitz said that Tolar doesn’t really have a glaring weakness that his team can exploit, as even kicker/punter Wyatt Jones (4-of-5 FGs, 67-of-69 PATs) stands out as a mighty weapon. Offensively, 6-2, 206-pound sophomore Evan Brown is a load to bring down, as his 2,429 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns suggest.

“Our kids know their kids, we’ve played them in a lot of sports,” Marwitz said, “from track to baseball. Then, obviously, this is the second time in football in the last two months. But it’s Thanksgiving week, let’s get it going.”

No. 3 Jonesboro (11-1) vs. No. 7 Mertzon Irion County (11-0)

Round: Class 1A Div. I State Quarterfinals

Time, site: 5 p.m. Friday at Early's Longhorn Stadium

Breakdown: Jonesboro coach Eddie Gallegos is undoubtedly grateful to be third round-bound, but he also knows his Eagles have to play a lot crisper to keep it going.

“To be honest, our execution wasn’t where I wanted it last Friday,” said Gallegos, referring to Jonesboro’s 62-56 win over Medina. “Our effort has been all there, but we’ve just got to be a little more consistent with a few things.”

Specifically, Gallegos said that Jonesboro missed a few high-percentage passes early in the game, which allowed Medina to load up to stop the run. The Eagles were still able to grind out yards on the ground, including 146 yards and a pair of TDs from Caleb Christel. But Gallegos said they’ve got to be more balanced in this state quarterfinal meeting with Irion County.

As for those Hornets, they’ll be the “most athletic team we’ve seen, probably the most athletic team in (1A) Division I,” Gallegos said. Irion County reached the state tournament in basketball last season with many of these same athletes, and they’re averaging 67.6 points per game for the season. They put up 104 against May in their playoff opener two weeks ago.

The winner of this clash will advance to the state semifinals to go up against the winner of Gordon and Abbott.

No. 10 West (11-1) vs. No. 2 Malakoff (11-1)

Round: Class 3A Div. I Regionals

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana's Tiger Stadium

Breakdown: The West Trojans had Mount Vernon’s number and they collected on a cold, windy Friday. Now they take on Malakoff in the regional semifinal after the Tigers spanked Winnsboro with a 44-point victory.

“They’re extremely athletic,” West head coach David Woodard said of his team’s opponent. “They do a great job with their scheme offensively, especially being able to get their guys the football in a variety of different ways and using their personnel. Defensively, they’re really physical and run the football. They’re a fundamentally sound team that’s very well-coached and expects to win.”

Malakoff’s only loss of the season came to Grandview in nondistrict play, a team that West overcame during district. But September is a long way gone and the Tigers have since then swept through the field. Both teams are averaging 47 points a game but while both rely heavily on the run, Malakoff sophomore QB Mike Jones has a tendency to sling it more often than the West platoon of Zane Meinen and Gus Crain.

Jones is 99 of 146 in passing this season with 1,241 yards and two interceptions, but he’ll be up against the Central Texas’ leading disrupter in Easton Paxton, who has eight picks on the year, three returned for touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jason Tennyson is the Tigers’ leading rusher with 90 carries for 613 yards and 12 touchdowns while senior Corey Phillips has been Jones’ main target at receiver with 30 catches for 322 yards and two TDs.

“The biggest thing is we have to play fundamentally sound and not have self-inflicted mistakes,” Woodard said. “We can’t turn the ball over, we can’t have pre-snap penalties. We can’t make those mental mistakes that put you in those situations. The biggest thing with us is, our guys have a lot of experience in their place and played in those tough games.”

The winner will take on either Pottsboro or Grandview in the regional final.

Cameron Yoe (9-3) vs. No. 3 Columbus (11-1)

Round: Class 3A Div. I Regionals

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Breakdown: Coming off a 42-19 victory over Orangefield, Cameron Yoe is looking to get past a sturdy Columbus team who got past Diboll 35-14 last week.

“They’re a very good football team. They run the ball very well and when they do throw the ball, they throw it well,” said Yoemen head coach Rick Rhoades. “Our big thing is trying to figure out what defense they’re going to be. They’ve kind of used one defense the majority of the year but then jumped into another defense when they played a team similar to us. Our deal is just getting ready for both defenses on the opposite side.”

The Cardinals' offense is headed by sophomore QB Adam Schobel, who has a slew of seniors to count on in wide receivers Colton Pitchford and Jordan Woods and running backs James Hurd and Tyvone Whitehead.

According to Rhoades, Cameron Yoe needs to execute what they’ve been accomplishing all year in order to be successful. Senior QB Braylen Drake is 30 of 45 for 356 yards and eight touchdowns during the postseason. Wide receiver Trayjen Wilcox has 12 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games while Kardarius Bradley has 25 carries for 125 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The winner will take on either Franklin or Hitchcock in the regional final.

No. 5 Chilton (12-0) vs. No. 2 Burton (11-0)

Round: Class 2A Div. II Regionals

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium

Breakdown: One of these team’s will end its season suffering its first loss and Chilton is set on not being that team. The Pirates are coming off a 48-7 smacking of Brackett while the Panthers shut out Rocksprings, 55-0.

Chilton head coach Bennie Huitt knows his team has a tough contest on its hands.

“We know this team is one of the better teams that we’ll have played this year,” Huitt said. “They're big up front and physical. They run well to the ball defensively. They also have some athletes on their side as well. So on the offense side, this team is going to be a challenge. But you know, we are prepared for it and if not we will be prepared for it by Friday.”

Both teams are pretty similar offensively, averaging 41 points a game. Burton has posted 762 yards of offense in two playoff games, 402 of them on the ground. That will present a challenge to the Pirates' defense, led by linebacker Miguel Barron (20 solo tackles in the last two games). Meanwhile, Chilton’s offense in the playoffs has posted 855 yards of offense, with 527 coming on the ground.

The winner will take on either Falls City or Granger in the regional final.

No. 1 Mart (12-0) vs. Simms Bowie (12-0)

Round: Class 2A Div. II Regionals

Time, site: 2 p.m. Friday at Van Memorial Stadium

Breakdown: No. 1 Mart hasn’t been challenged yet through two playoff rounds as the Panthers romped to a 67-14 win over Linden-Kildare in bi-district and a 77-7 win over Cushing in the area round.

JD Bell, De’Montrel Medlock and Jonah Ross accounted for three touchdowns apiece in the blowout of Cushing while the defense locked down after giving up an early score.

Simms Bowie’s games have been much tighter as the Pirates opened the playoffs with a 34-22 win over Hico followed by a 30-16 win over Deweyville.

Lane Johnson and Dylan Braley lead Bowie’s ground game while Samuel Harmon is a top-notch safety. They’ve helped the Pirates put together an eight-game winning streak since a 40-16 loss to Honey Grove on Sept. 16.

"They play an old school Wing-T offense, and like to play smash mouth football, move the ball and eat up the clock," said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. "Their coaching staff has been there a long time, and the kids are disciplined and play hard."

No. 1 Abbott (12-0) vs. Gordon (12-0)

Round: Class 1A Div. I State Quarterfinals

Time, site: 6 p.m. Friday at Hico's Tiger Stadium

Breakdown: Powerful Abbott ran through District 12-1A Division I with a 4-0 record, outscoring opponents 200-0. Milford and Union Hill scored 10 points apiece in the playoffs, but that didn’t come close to stacking up to the 56 points the Panthers put up in both playoff games.

In the blowout of Union Hill, Mason Hejl carried 31 times for 253 yards with four touchdowns, as he scored on runs of 40, 18, 49 and two yards. Brady Schultz also scored a pair of touchdowns. Middle linebacker Joey Pavelka and defensive back Karsyn Johnson have led the Panthers’ stout defense.

“Our defense has been solid all year and that has to continue to carry us,” said Abbott coach Terry Crawford. “If we can run the ball and play defense, we’ll be in position to win every time.”

Gordon’s offense has also been prolific as the Longhorns opened the playoffs with a 62-16 thrashing of Saint Jo before pulling out a 52-48 win over Blum in the area round.

Freshman Riley Reed leads Gordon’s running game while Stryker Reed is a talented passer and runner. Whit Fuller and Brayden Walters have made big catches for Gordon.

“They’re a young team but very talented,” Crawford said. “They’ll have a lot of great athletes on the field, so it will definitely be a challenge. What they lack in experience, they make up for with their ability to play the game, and they’re very well-coached.”