Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 15

No. 1 China Spring (12-1) vs. No. 4 Anna (13-0)

Round: Class 4A Division I Regional Final

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Crowley ISD Stadium, Crowley

Road to regional final: China Spring defeated Western Hills, 72-7; def. Kaufman, 41-7; def. Lake Worth, 41-7. Anna defeated Panther Creek, 62-24; def. Stephenville, 33-32; def. Celina, 27-24.

Breakdown: China Spring’s bid to win a second straight state championship has been impressive so far as the Cougars have won their three playoff games by a combined score of 154-21.

In last week’s 41-7 blowout of Lake Worth, the Cougars once again showed their offensive balance as Kyle Barton rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns while Cash McCollum hit 11 of 17 passes for 182 passing yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 45 yards.

Tristan Exline collected four receptions for 94 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars rolled up 421 yards total offense.

China Spring’s defense has been remarkably consistent as opponents have scored just one touchdown in each of the three playoff wins.

“The most encouraging thing is regardless of who we’ve played the previous 13 weeks, we’ve battled through adversity,” said China Spring coach Tyler Beatty. “Some teams have scored on opening drives, but the kids have stuck with the game plan and have never once looked at scoreboard. The key has been finishing games.”

The Cougars will be tested in a big way by an unbeaten Anna team that’s averaging 475.9 yards and 37.2 points per game.

The Coyotes have been dynamic offensively as senior quarterback Evan Bullock has completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,014 yards and 56 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Bullock’s top receivers are Jonathan Brown with 82 catches for 1,203 yards and 15 touchdowns, Jacob Emmers with 64 catches for 1,200 yards and 18 scores and Sean Steens with 67 catches for 882 yards and 11 scores.

Anna isn’t just a pass-happy team as the Coyotes have displayed a strong running game led by Breezy Dubar with 1,523 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. Dubar is also a receiving threat out of the backfield as he’s made 29 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

The Coyotes have needed all their offensive weapons to survive the last two playoff games as they slipped away with a 33-32 win over No. 8 Stephenville and a 27-24 win over No. 5 Celina. China Spring also barely got past Stephenville during the regular season as Thomas Barr nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired in a 38-36 win on Oct. 21 to help propel the Cougars to the District 5-4A Division I title.

“They’re very skilled at a lot of positions and their quarterback can put the ball where it needs to be,” Beatty said. “Their offensive line does a solid job protecting him. For us to have success, we have to match up defensively with their wide receivers and get in our zones properly and get pressure on the quarterback.”

No. 3 Crawford (13-0) vs. No. 7 Tolar (13-0)

Round: Class 2A Div. I Regional Final

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Burleson Stadium, Burleson

Road to regional final: Crawford defeated Kerens, 66-7; defeated Coleman, 34-13; defeated Riesel, 41-3. Tolar defeated Whitewright, 61-0; def. Marlin, 71-18; def. Hamilton, 63-7.

Breakdown: Crawford and Tolar — former district foes, both undefeated. With the Pirates laser focused on this contest, head coach Greg Jacobs expects a battle.

“Well, they're good,” Jacobs said. “We've played them the last two years, they were in our district. We had wars with them then. They've continued to get better and better and better and there's not any weaknesses. They've got a lot of things going for them.

"They do a good job with their offensive scheme. They have great personnel in the backfield. … Defensively, they've been as successful as we have. They've limited opponents to less than 100 points this this year. So this is going to be a challenge.”

The Rattlers defeated Whitewright, 61-0, to start the postseason and went on to take down Marlin in round two, the only team who’s scored more than twice against Crawford this season. A 63-7 victory over Hamilton advanced Tolar to the regional semifinal.

On the ground, sophomore Peyton Brown spearheads the offense with 2,579 rushing yards on 291 carries and 48 touchdowns, so the Pirates’ stalwart defense will look keep lanes closed. They also won’t be able to disregard senior quarterback Jackson Lecluyse and the plethora of receivers at his disposal. Lecluyse has posted 1,184 passing yards on 72 completions and is responsible for 19 touchdown passes.

On defense, outside linebackers Isaac Blessing and Brock Owens lead the pack with 121 tackles each.

“Our kids are going to have to realize we got to win some one-on-one battles to have an opportunity,” Jacobs said of his team. “I think they're willing to accept that. They've worked hard during the course of this week and will continue to do so.”

Coming off its second win over Riesel this fall, Crawford put its foot down on its district foe, only allowing a field goal as a result of 20-play drive that took up the majority of the first quarter. It was a necessary reality check for the Pirates, who stiffened up the rest of the night. In contrast to Riesel’s slow marches across the field, Crawford struck quickly in each of its possessions.

The regional winner will face either Shiner or Refugio in the state semifinals next week. Jacobs, however, is not worried about that just yet.

“If you don’t do the job this week you don’t have to worry about it,” Jacobs said. “It doesn’t make much sense to me to worry about next week or on down the road if you can’t take care of this week.”

No. 1 Mart (13-0) vs. Lovelady (12-0)

Round: Class 2A Division II Regional Final

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Tigerland Stadium, College Station

Road to regional final: Mart defeated Linden-Kildare, 67-14; def. Cushing, 77-7; def. Bowie, 58-0. Lovelady defeated Overton, 62-0; def. Maud, 56-0; def. Price Carlisle, 32-21.

Breakdown: Mart coach Kevin Hoffman sized up the eight teams remaining in the Class 2A Division II bracket and said he wouldn’t be shocked if any of them won the whole thing.

That includes the Lovelady Lions, who aren’t ranked but have built up their credibility through 12 consecutive wins. The Lions knocked out No. 8 Price Carlisle, 32-21, last week to reach the regional final.

Hoffman said Lovelady has excellent size up front and a few state track meet-level speedsters to go with them. Mart might still have more team speed, but the Lions can burn with the likes of running backs Dayvian Skinner and Lataviouce Easterling.

The storyline in this one goes beyond how the Panthers-versus-Lions matchup. Mart has won its region for five consecutive seasons and Hoffman said the program takes a lot of pride in that. Furthermore, the Panthers, winners of eight state championships, are looking to get back to the state title game where they finished every season from 2017 to 2020.

Mart has a new cast of players chasing a state title ring. The rising stars include junior quarterback Jonah Ross (2,126 passing yards, 32 TDs), sophomore running back JD Bell (1,492 rushing yards, 30 TDs) and senior receiver Brandon Lundy (39 catches for 737 receiving yards, 16 TDs). Those guys have excelled behind a top-notch offensive line that might prove to be one of Mart’s best all-time.

Oh, by the way, Mart defeated defeated Lovelady in the second round of the playoffs the last two seasons, winning 48-12 in 2020 and 42-16 in 2021.

The winner of this game plays the Burton vs. Granger winner in the 2A D-II state semifinals.

No. 1 Abbott (13-0) vs. No. 7 Mertzon Irion County (12-0)

Round: Class 1A Division I State Semifinals

Time, site: 6 p.m. Saturday, Longhorn Stadium, Early

Road to state semifinals: Abbott defeated Milford, 56-10; def. Union Hill, 58-10; def. Gordon, 32-24. Irion County defeated May, 104-91; def. Leakey, 52-0; def. Jonesboro, 44-43.

Breakdown: When you’ve experienced nothing but blowouts, the first barnburner you see can be a little harrowing.

Nevertheless, Abbott survived.

After 12 straight mercy-rule wins, the No. 1-ranked Panthers found themselves in their first full four-quarter tussle of the season last week in a quarterfinal win over Gordon. If Terry Crawford wanted to know how his Panthers might respond, he walked away satisfied.

“No doubt. We were in a situation where we were not giving up many points, blowing out everybody, so you worry about when that first close gave arrives,” Crawford said. “But we were pretty confident that the kids would be OK, because we’ve seen their work ethic and what they’ve done all year long. It was just nice to confirm that.”

Every team wants to have a "next man up" strategy when it comes to injuries, but that’s a bit more challenging in six-man, where there aren’t as many men to choose from standing on the sideline. Still, Abbott is blessed with uncommon depth and participation, and Mason Hejl has stepped up in a big way in the absence of Riley Sustala, who fractured his collarbone in Abbott’s playoff opener against Milford. Hejl has rushed for 500 yards and seven touchdowns over these past two wins.

Crawford said that the Panthers knew they had two gifted tailbacks in Sustala and Hejl, it’s just that the latter hadn’t gotten as much work since Sustala was scoring touchdowns on nearly every carry. It’s also a testament to Abbott’s fine line play, the coach said.

Irion County ended Jonesboro’s state dreams last week, and the Hornets are athletic and explosive, filled with athletes who know how to win. Irion County went 33-4 in boys’ basketball last spring and reached the state tournament, and several of those athletes also play football, including 6-foot-3 quarterback/linebacker Trevin Coffell. The Hornets are coached by Don Coffell, a former Iredell head coach.

If Abbott can survive and advance on more week, it will move on to the Class 1A Div. I state title game against either Happy or Westbrook. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“That would be great,” said Crawford, whose previous state championship appearance (and win) in 2015 came in Abilene. “I’m coming to the end of my career and I’d love to play there. It’s every little kid’s dream. Even though I’m not a little kid anymore, I’d love to get the chance to play there.”