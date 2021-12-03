Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 15

No. 5 China Spring (13-0) vs. No. 4 West Orange-Stark (11-1)
Round: Class 4A Div. II Region 3 final
Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball ISD Stadium
Streaming: TexanLive.com, NFHS Network, looklivestreams.com/cougars
Radio: mixlr.com/looklivestreams
What’s at stake: China Spring got the attention of the entire state by knocking off two-time defending state champion and top-ranked Carthage. It was no fluke as the Cougars controlled the game on the way to a 27-17 victory. But China Spring still can’t afford a letdown as next comes perennial title contender West Orange-Stark. The Mustangs, who last won a state title in 2016, got to this round with a 36-17 victory over Bellville.
No. 5 Lorena (11-2) vs. Diboll (10-3)
Round: Class 3A Div. I Region 3 final
Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan
Streaming: TexanLive.com, NFHS Network
What’s at stake: Lorena is on an 11-game winning streak after losing its first two games of the season against Franklin and China Spring (both still alive in their respective playoff brackets). The Leopards appear to be gaining momentum after squashing Columbus, 62-13, last week. Diboll has eliminated Buna, Hallettsville and Academy from the playoffs. The Lumberjacks needed a late field goal to edge Academy, 37-34, in the previous round.
No. 4 West (13-0) vs. No. 3 Mt. Vernon (13-0)
Round: Class 3A Div. I Region 2 final
Time, site: 7 p.m., Ford Center at the Star in Frisco
Streaming: NFHS Network
What’s at stake: West needed a 63-yard touchdown pass from Gus Crain to Wyatt Wolf and a great defensive effort to hold off Malakoff, 14-12, last week. But the Trojans will face a much more powerful offense against Mount Vernon, which has averaged 51.3 points in three playoff wins. Former Baylor coach Art Briles no longer coaches Mount Vernon, but the Tigers still run a fast tempo offense under coach Brad Willard with Braden Bennett passing for 3,371 yards and 40 touchdowns and Mackenzie McGill rushing for 2,033 yards and 35 scores.
No. 4 Crawford (13-0) vs. Marlin (10-3)
Round: Class 2A Div. I Region 2 final
Time, site: 7 p.m., Tiger Field in Belton
Radio: 104.9 FM, listentexas.com
What’s at stake: Crawford is no stranger to annual deep playoff runs, but Marlin is experiencing a renaissance under first-year coach Ruben Torres. The Bulldogs have put together a dynamic offense that’s averaged 51.3 points in playoff wins over Bosqueville, Lindsay and Tolar. Desmond Woodson threw six touchdown passes in last week’s 52-36 win over Tolar with Trajon Butler catching the last four. The Pirates managed to squeak out a 20-13 win over Italy last week despite injuries to quarterback Luke Torbert and running back Breck Chambers. Crawford will count on a dependable defense and Ethan Althoff to lead at quarterback.
No. 1 Mart (13-0) vs. Chilton (12-1)
Round: Class 3A Div. I Region 3 final
Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Hewitt
Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365 app
What’s at stake: Chilton is having one of its best seasons in school history and probably the most exciting since the Pirates won the 1A DII state championship in 2006. For it to go any further, though, Chilton has to overcome a huge hurdle. Top-ranked Mart defeated Chilton, 56-6, back on Oct. 8 on the Panthers’ way to a district title. Then and now the Panthers’ goal is nothing less than a state championship. Mart is trying to reach the state final for the fifth straight year and win the ninth state championship in school history.
Abbott (13-0) vs. May (13-0)
Round: Class 1A Div. I state semifinals
Time, site: 6 p.m. Saturday at Cervetto Stadium in Dublin
Radio: sixmania.com/broadcasts
What’s at stake: State’s at stake, and maybe a steak dinner, too. The UIL six-man teams are a round further along than their 11-man brethren, so a win here will send the victor on to the 1A Div. I state final at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15.
This marks the second straight year that May has met a Central Texas team in the state semis, as the Tigers topped Blum, 92-86, in an unforgettable overtime epic last year before going on to lose to Sterling City in the state title game. Behind running backs Kaden Halk and Blake Harrell, May boasts one of the most explosive scoring attacks in all of six-man football, averaging 68 points a game with a high of 104 against Sterling City.
Abbott, though, is a tough, well-coached bunch under the direction of veteran Terry Crawford. In last week’s 74-27 win over Coolidge, the Panthers averaged 16 yards per play, with Isaiah Singleton and Robert Munoz combining for 412 rushing yards.
Trib staff’s playoffs week 4 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|China Spring (13-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|West (13-0) vs. Mount Vernon (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Ford Center, Frisco
|West
|West
|Mount Vernon
|Lorena (11-2) vs. Diboll (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Crawford (13-0) vs. Marlin (10-3), 7 p.m Friday at Tiger Field, Belton
|Marlin
|Crawford
|Marlin
|Mart (13-0) vs. Chilton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Midway
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Abbott (13-0) vs. May (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin
|May
|May
|May
|Live Oak (13-0) vs. Marble Falls Faith (12-0), noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|RESULTS
|Last week
|10-1
|9-2
|10-1
|Season to date
|398-105
|388-115
|384-119