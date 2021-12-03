Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 15

No. 1 Mart (13-0) vs. Chilton (12-1)

What’s at stake: Chilton is having one of its best seasons in school history and probably the most exciting since the Pirates won the 1A DII state championship in 2006. For it to go any further, though, Chilton has to overcome a huge hurdle. Top-ranked Mart defeated Chilton, 56-6, back on Oct. 8 on the Panthers’ way to a district title. Then and now the Panthers’ goal is nothing less than a state championship. Mart is trying to reach the state final for the fifth straight year and win the ninth state championship in school history.