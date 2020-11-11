Central Texas playoff previews and predictions (Thursday games)

Connally (6-3) vs. Center (7-3)
Site, time: 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville
Round: Class 4A Div. II bi-district
Radio: 106.7 FM/SicEm365.com
Streaming: Centex Sports Network
Breakdown: On Wednesday afternoon, as his Cadets team went through its final walk-through and prepared to shift to a team meal and chapel service, Connally coach Shane Anderson paused to give thanks.
Considering the season was so touch-and-go back in July and August, Anderson knows it’s nice to have a playoff game to play.
“It’s a blessing, just the opportunity to still be playing after not knowing what our fate might be three or four months ago,” Anderson said. “We’re thankful, for the sake of the kids and the program.”
Anderson has reason to be optimistic heading into the postseason, too. He believes the Cadets are playing their best football of the season after winning their final three games of the regular season, including an epic 46-45 overtime triumph over rival China Spring. Do-it-all dynamo Kavian Gaither certainly did it all in that one, as he rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 119 and a TD, made 16 tackles defensively, and tossed the winning two-point conversion pass.
But the Cadets have come down from the clouds after that win. Their thoughts are centered on Center, who Anderson considers the best bi-district opponent Connally has seen in recent years. The Roughriders like to ride the back of RB Keamodre Horace, a special athlete who has rushed for 1,941 yards and 29 touchdowns and has Division I offers from the likes of Fresno State, North Texas and UTSA.
It’ll be a tough game, but in some ways no tougher than most for Connally.
“I think it 100 percent helps,” said Anderson, when asked if Connally’s schedule prepared the Cadets well. “If we had this bi-district opponent last year, we wouldn’t have been ready. But when you’ve lined up against La Vega, Springtown, Salado, China Spring, Palestine, it prepares you well for these games. Hopefully it pays off.”
West (8-2) vs. Kemp (3-6)
Time, site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Round: Class 3A Div. I bi-district
Breakdown: West was 4-7 in 2019, but this has been a revival year. This is possibly the best Trojan team since 2017, a bunch that went 10-3 before losing to eventual state champion Rockdale in the regional quarterfinals.
“I feel like we’re playing well at this time, at least most of the time,” West coach David Woodard said. “We still need to be more consistent, but that’s something we’ve worked hard at in practice to get right.”
West has done it behind an effective ground-and-pound approach behind Lawson Kendrick and Trey Janek, who have combined for 1,923 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. Defensively, Guillermo Acevedo patrols the secondary with a playmaker’s mentality, and he’s also the Trojans’ most prolific return man.
Kemp opened District 8-3A play at 2-0, but COVID-19 issues have limited the team to just three games since early October. Trent McBride isn’t a big guy for the Yellowjackets, but he’s rugged, as the team’s top tackler and a reliable ball carrier, too. QB Deacon Thompson can be dangerous as a runner or thrower, and if the game comes down to a final kick, keep an eye out for Tenilee Anthony. The sophomore girl made her debut this season and had a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give Kemp a 37-36 win over Eustace in the second district game.
Should West prevail, it would play the Gladewater-Mount Vernon winner in the area round.
Bosqueville (6-3) vs. Marlin (4-4)
Time and site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
Round: Class 2A Div. I bi-district
Breakdown: Bosqueville has won six of its last seven games with the only loss in that stretch against state-ranked Crawford. Following that contest against the Pirates, the Bosqueville players and coaches talked about meeting back up with Crawford in the playoffs.
The first step would be to defeat a Marlin team with a plethora of players who can take it to the house at any moment. Two weeks ago, Marlin wildcat QB Trajon Butler carried 14 times for 361 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Ty Harris rushed for 200 yards and Tydae Mayes pitched in 106. Butler is 80 yards away from hitting 1,000 for the season.
But Bosqueville has the offensive arsenal to answer and then some. Quarterback Luke Bradshaw has been adept this season at spreading the ball around to targets like Jayce Powers, John Youens, Jay King and Hunter Henexson.
Not only that, Marlin coach David Haynes Jr. has been impressed by Bosqueville’s team defense.
“(Clint Zander) is a great coach,” Haynes said. “They’re going to do the little things right. They fly to the ball. It’s going to be a four-quarter game.”
Haynes is having a positive impact in Marlin. The Bulldogs went 0-10 the year before Haynes arrived in 2018. Last week, Marlin played Italy with a district title at stake.
