Central Texas playoff previews and predictions: Week 1, Thursday games

But the Cadets have come down from the clouds after that win. Their thoughts are centered on Center, who Anderson considers the best bi-district opponent Connally has seen in recent years. The Roughriders like to ride the back of RB Keamodre Horace, a special athlete who has rushed for 1,941 yards and 29 touchdowns and has Division I offers from the likes of Fresno State, North Texas and UTSA.

It’ll be a tough game, but in some ways no tougher than most for Connally.

“I think it 100 percent helps,” said Anderson, when asked if Connally’s schedule prepared the Cadets well. “If we had this bi-district opponent last year, we wouldn’t have been ready. But when you’ve lined up against La Vega, Springtown, Salado, China Spring, Palestine, it prepares you well for these games. Hopefully it pays off.”

West (8-2) vs. Kemp (3-6)

Time, site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Round: Class 3A Div. I bi-district

Breakdown: West was 4-7 in 2019, but this has been a revival year. This is possibly the best Trojan team since 2017, a bunch that went 10-3 before losing to eventual state champion Rockdale in the regional quarterfinals.