Central Texas previews and predictions: Week 10

“Their offense is different and they do a great job with it,” Rubel said. “Those kids believe in what they’re doing. We’re kind of trying to do the same thing and take the same path. We’re going to become a triple-option program and run the football.”

Cameron Yoe (4-4, 2-3) at McGregor (4-4, 2-2)

Breakdown: Cameron Yoe coach Tommy Brashear has probably studied the 11-3A D-I standings more than most, so we’ll trust his estimation when he says the winner of this game has about a 95% chance of making the playoffs. Furthermore, it’s about the same on the downside for the loser missing the playoffs.

That should be plenty of motivation for both teams.

McGregor is coming off a bye week, which Bulldogs coach Mike Shields said came at a good time. McGregor played for eight straight weeks, never having to miss a game for COVID-19 reasons, but also motoring through a constant barrage of tough competition.

The Bulldogs are eager to bounce back from a 41-14 loss to Lorena.