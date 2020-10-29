Central Texas previews and predictions: Week 10

Waco High (1-2, 0-1) at Midway (0-3, 0-1)
TV: The CW (Spectrum 20, Grande 12, DirecTV 14, Dish 46, antenna 46.2)
Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 1660 AM/92.3 FM/100.9 FM
Streaming: Midway Panthers on YouTube
Breakdown: Both the Panthers and Lions are hungry for a win after losing their District 11-6A openers last week.
Mansfield pulled out a 28-24 win when Midway quarterback Garrett Childers was stopped on fourth-and-one late in the fourth quarter. Childers had helped put the Panthers in position to win by throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Jaylon Gibson in the second half.
“It’s been two weeks in a row where we could have won and should have won,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme. “We just didn’t finish in the fourth quarter like so many times in the past. Our guys are frustrated a little bit and hungry, but we’ll keep our nose to the grindstone.”
The Lions didn’t come nearly as close as No. 2 Duncanville romped to a 56-9 win. However, the Lions showed some big play capability as Nate Reyna threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Bennett and Sean Mooney threw a 50-yard scoring pass to Braylon Martinez.
“Those Waco High kids play hard and are athletic,” Hulme said. “They have a real good receiving corps and their defensive line is very impressive.”
Everman (2-3, 1-1) at University (1-2, 0-1)
Streaming: wacoisd.org/live
Breakdown: Rodney Smith’s University Trojans endured a rough return to play in last weekend’s District 5-5A Div. II opener, as the Trojans were blanked by Arlington Seguin, 43-0.
Now it’s back to the friendly confines of Waco ISD Stadium, where the Trojans tasted victory in their last go-round there, as they beat Granbury, 46-35, on Oct. 2. QB Nik Sanders leads a University offensive attack that will be looking to get back on track after last week’s shutout. Damarion Chambers also saw time under center in the Seguin game for University, and RBs Naje Drakes and Joseph Carpenter showed some nice flashes of potential when they got the opportunity to carry the ball, combining for 93 yards on 13 carries.
Everman has also followed a hilly, up-and-down trajectory this season. When the Bulldogs’ bite carries a bit of snap, it’s usually because of dual-threat QB Eric Calamease. Sophomore RB Jonathen Wilson is capable of busting loose a long run if he gets a seam.
Last year, Everman punished University, 65-7, so the Trojans will need to play significantly better if they’re going to exact some payback.
Connally (5-3, 3-1) at No. 7 China Spring (7-1, 3-1)
Radio: 106.7 FM; SicEm365.com
Streaming: looklivestreams.com/cougars
Breakdown: Both the Cadets and Cougars lost hard-fought games against Salado, so this regular-season finale will decide second and third place in 9-4A D-II.
“Second place is a lot better than third place,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said, though it was difficult to tell if that was sheer competitiveness or a gauge of the kind of competition the district will face in the first round of the playoffs.
Either way, Bell added to what everyone is already thinking about this contest.
“It’s going to be a tough and physical football game,” Bell said. “I know we have our hands full.”
There’s mutual respect among these two Central Texas rivals who go back a long way. The Cadets and Cougars played competitive nondistrict games the last two seasons, then they were paired together in the last realignment.
Connally coach Shane Anderson can easily see an improvement in the China Spring offense.
“Moving (Major Bowden) to quarterback was really a team move,” Anderson said. “The Bowden kid is special.”
If this game were a TV game of the week, a hype promo would feature Bowden and Cougars running back Emmanuel Abdallah staring menacingly at Connally QB Kavian Gaither and RB Tre Wisner. But that probably just means someone else will end up being the X-factor.
Bullard (6-3, 2-1) at Mexia (3-4, 2-0)
Streaming: Mexia Sports Network on YouTube
Breakdown: Mexia coach Triston Abron didn’t hold back when asked about the importance of the Blackcats’ game against Bullard, which could decide the 7-4A D-II championship.
“There’s been a whole lot of crap talked on social media,” Abron said. “We need to go out and make sure everybody knows we are going to run this district.”
Since district play began, Mexia has won back-to-back games for the first time this season and scored 103 points in the process. That’s an indication, says Abron, that the players are making huge progress in the first-year coach’s system.
Mexia’s Slot T triple threat of QB Le’Marion Miller, RB Jarrell Wiley and TB Trey Holdman have combined for more than 1,500 yards and 20 TDs. That’s very good production for seven games of work, especially considering Mexia’s tough nondistrict schedule.
The Blackcats’ main defensive task on Friday will be to limit Bullard QB Blake Blain, who has passed for 1,212 yards and 16 touchdowns and leads the Panthers in rushing with 476 yards.
Robinson (2-7, 0-4) at No. 6 Salado (8-1, 4-0)
Radio: 99.3 FM, listentexas.com
Breakdown: After last week’s 70-0 loss to China Spring, Robinson will face a Salado team that beat the Cougars, 28-14, two weeks ago.
The blowout loss to China Spring was a setback for the Rockets after they had chances to win the previous two weeks in a 30-27 loss to Jarrell and a 17-6 loss to Gatesville.
“It’s just one of those things that we’re going to go through some growing pains,” said Robinson coach Robert Rubel. “The biggest thing is we’re attacking every day trying to get better. We’re playing a lot of sophomores and it takes a while to get used to the speed of the game.”
Stopping Salado’s slot-T offense has been a problem for everybody with running backs Noah Mescher and Wrook Brown leading the way.
The Eagles can go through District 9-4A Division II unbeaten with wins against Robinson and Rusk to close the regular season.
“Their offense is different and they do a great job with it,” Rubel said. “Those kids believe in what they’re doing. We’re kind of trying to do the same thing and take the same path. We’re going to become a triple-option program and run the football.”
Cameron Yoe (4-4, 2-3) at McGregor (4-4, 2-2)
Streaming: mcgregor-isd.org/athletics/mcgregorlive
Breakdown: Cameron Yoe coach Tommy Brashear has probably studied the 11-3A D-I standings more than most, so we’ll trust his estimation when he says the winner of this game has about a 95% chance of making the playoffs. Furthermore, it’s about the same on the downside for the loser missing the playoffs.
That should be plenty of motivation for both teams.
McGregor is coming off a bye week, which Bulldogs coach Mike Shields said came at a good time. McGregor played for eight straight weeks, never having to miss a game for COVID-19 reasons, but also motoring through a constant barrage of tough competition.
The Bulldogs are eager to bounce back from a 41-14 loss to Lorena.
“We always stress running to the next situation,” Shields said. “In this district, there are a lot of good players so you have to do that. It’s the same thing now, run to the next game.”
Brashear said the Yoemen realize they haven’t performed up to the program’s lofty standards this season, but that doesn’t mean they’ve accepted falling short.
“We play in a tough district that’s been even tougher this year,” Brashear said. “But we don’t make excuses. The kids have been great about giving effort all season.”
Cameron Yoe annually has one of Central Texas’ best offenses and Yoemen QB Zane Zeinert leads the charge for this squad with 1,210 passing yards. That’s second only in the area to McGregor QB VeAndre McDaniel (1,721).
McGregor RB Chad Lorenz and McDaniel came up big in a win over Troy three weeks ago. The Bulldogs need the same production with no turnovers to gain an edge against the Yoemen.
Rockdale (5-3, 3-1) at Troy (5-3, 3-1)
Streaming: SchoolboySports.com
Breakdown: Troy had to rely on some understudies filling different starring roles in last week’s 21-6 win over Caldwell. Several Trojan players missed that game, including Central Texas’s leading rusher Zach Hrbacek (1,995 rushing yards, 35 total TDs).
Troy coach Ronnie Porter didn’t divulge whether Hrbacek would be back for this week’s Rockdale game, but he liked what he saw from his guys last week. “We had a lot of kids step into new roles, which hopefully in the long run will make us better,” Porter said.
Where the Trojans have marched forward the most in recent weeks is on defense. Since yielding 99 combined points in their first two district games to Lorena and McGregor, they’ve shored things up considerably, allowing just 26 points in the past two games to Cameron Yoe and Caldwell, both wins.
“Having kids in the right spots and those kids understanding their jobs and their roles has been a step in the right direction,” Porter said.
Defensive end Kadin Workman (56 tackles) remains a leader on that side of the ball, while linebacker Hunter Martin (50 tackles) and safety Brady Bearden (50 tackles) also carry plenty of responsibility. They’ll be challenged against a potent Rockdale offense led by RB Cam’Ron Valdez (1,056 rushing yards, 17 TDs) and QB Kobe Mitchell (1,233 passing yards, 15 TDs).
Caldwell (2-6, 0-4) at Lorena (5-2, 3-1)
Streaming: NFHS Network
Breakdown: Lorena seems to have found its groove with consecutive District 11-3A Division I wins over McGregor and Cameron Yoe.
In last week’s 28-20 win over the Yoemen, the Leopards rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit as Ben Smedshammer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Porter and found Reed Michna for a 20-yard score.
Smedshammer finished with 180 yards passing and 80 rushing.
“Anytime you go to Cameron and win it’s a good deal,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “Ben had a great game for us and our execution picked up in the second half. He did what we thought he’d do.”
Caldwell is seeking its first district win, but the Hornets got closer last week in a 21-6 loss to Troy. It was a dramatic defensive improvement after the Hornets allowed 157 points in their first three district games.
“I thought defensively they did a great job against Troy,” Biles said. “Offensively, they run a slot-T and shotgun, similar to what we faced against Franklin. It’s going to take some discipline defensively on our part.”
Dallas A-Plus (0-4, 0-3) at West (6-2, 3-1)
Breakdown: Following its 58-14 loss to No. 2 Grandview, West bounced back in impressive fashion with a 31-7 win over Dallas Madison last week.
Troy Janek rushed for three touchdowns to give him 17 for the season, and he needs just eight yards to crack the 1,000-yard mark. West’s defense also delivered a strong performance.
“Our D-line did a really good job putting pressure on the quarterback and our secondary did a great job,” said West coach David Woodard. “We controlled the ball and they only ran 37 plays.”
Meanwhile, Dallas A-Plus Academy is still looking for its first points after being outscored 254-0 in its four games. The Knights, who are coming off a 54-0 loss to Whitney, didn’t play their first game until Oct. 2 due to COVID-19 restrictions in Dallas.
“They’re behind and it’s unfortunate for them,” Woodard said. “But it seems like they’re getting better every week. We have to understand it’s another important district game and I think we’ve had a good week of prep despite the weather.”
Bremond (6-2, 3-0) at No. 1 Mart (8-0, 4-0)
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday at Mart Panther Stadium
Streaming: mixlr.com/mart-panthers-radio
Breakdown: This is essentially the 10-2A D-II championship game.
Bremond has ripped through the district schedule so far, winning three games by an average of five touchdowns. That doesn’t quite match Mart’s dominance, but it’s impressive nonetheless.
Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said Tigers QB Seth Kasowski is a quality 2A dual-threat player. Kasowski has passed for 726 yards and rushed for 1,563 with a combined 28 TDs.
“He’s quick and he’s got great feet,” Hoffman said.
The problem for Bremond is that Mart will come back at them with a lineup full of offensive playmakers. As if the barrage of ballcarriers that includes QB Roddrell Freeman and utility backs Klyderion Campbell, Kei’Shawn Clater, De’Traevion Medlock and Da’Marion Medlock wasn’t enough, the Panthers have mixed in a freshman.
Dominic Medlock has squeezed in 265 combined receiving and rushing yards and three touchdowns in his debut season as a ninth grader on varsity.
Bosqueville (4-3, 3-1) at Tolar (3-5, 3-1)
Breakdown: Bosqueville isn’t exactly licking its wounds after last week’s 27-20 loss to state-ranked and longtime rival Crawford.
“The main thing we took out of that game is that the kids believe that they can play with them and can beat them,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “No matter how bad you think you can do something, until you have that opportunity and until you do it you sometimes don’t believe. … But our kids are hungry, and they want to get better.”
RB Jay King continues to provide royal production for the Bulldogs in the backfield, and is coming off a 136-yard effort against Crawford. But King couldn’t reach the touchdown throne without help up front. “We had 230 rushing yards against Crawford, and a lot of that is a testament to our offensive line,” Zander said. “Those guys believe they can run on anybody, and they’ve proven it.”
That starting line for the Bulldogs is comprised of Nick Womack, Joep Engbers, Camden Hill, Jagger Summa and Michael Hare.
Zander is also pleased with the “fast, aggressive” play he’s seeing from his defense, headed up by the likes of linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer.
The winner of the Tolar-Bosqueville matchup will have the inside track for second place in District 7-2A Div. I, though Hamilton could also play its way into that mix by winning its final two games.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!