Central Texas previews and predictions: Week 11

No. 2 Duncanville (3-1, 2-0) at Midway (1-3, 1-1)
Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
Streaming: Midway Panthers on YouTube
Breakdown: Jeff Hulme’s Midway team has played some tough teams already this season. Here comes another one.
In recent years, they don’t come a lot more potent than Duncanville.
“They’re a top-five team with a lot of good players, guys with multiple Power Five offers,” Hulme said. “They look the part, too — they’re big, fast, and it’s obviously going to be a challenge for us.”
Hulme said that Midway would be without some players due to COVID-19 protocols, but that the Panthers would take a “next man up” mentality into this massive matchup. At least Midway enters with some momentum on its side, as the Panthers walloped Waco High, 63-37, last week for their first victory of the season.
“That was huge,” Hulme said. “I don’t think you can emphasize it enough, just for the sake of the kids’ confidence. The work that these young men have put in, just to finally see it pay off was great, and to see the looks on their faces. We’ve got five more games on the schedule to determine if we’ve got more games after that, and this is the first of those five.”
Garrett Childers had his most productive passing day of the season against Waco High, going for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Hulme likes how his quarterback has improved as the season has progressed. WRs Zach Stewart and Jaylen Gibson will look to make plays downfield against a fierce Duncanville defense led by DL Omari Abor, LB Tyler Quinn and DB Jadarius Thursby. All are blue-chip recruits with multiple D-1 offers.
Offensively, Midway’s defenders will try to keep wraps on WR Roderick Daniels Jr., a Baylor commit who can also be a major factor as a punt returner.
￼Waco High (1-3, 0-2) at Mansfield (2-3, 1-1)
Breakdown: Defensive improvement will be at the top of the wish list for Waco High following last week’s 63-37 loss to Midway.
The Lions had difficulty containing Midway quarterback Garrett Childers as he passed for two touchdowns and ran for three scores.
After beating Midway, 28-24, to open District 11-6A, Mansfield ran into the No. 2 Duncanville buzzsaw last week. The Tigers lost 35-0 but they have a talented running back in Donerio Davenport, who has rushed for 458 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
“Like most teams in our district, they’re well coached and have a dynamic running back who has had success,” said Waco High coach Kwame Cavil. “Our defense started out good at the beginning of the year, but we just haven’t sustained that focus. We have to make sure our guys do a good job of reading and knowing their responsibilities.”
Waco High split time between quarterbacks Nate Reyna and Sean Mooney against the Panthers, and they both hit big plays to wide receiver Braylon Martinez, who made seven catches for 204 yards.
“We’ll play both quarterbacks and ride with the one who does the best,” Cavil said.
Joshua (1-5, 0-3) at University (1-3, 0-2)
Streaming: wacoisd.org/live
Breakdown: University has lost two lopsided games against Arlington Seguin and Everman since the Trojans had to pause for two weeks due to COVID-19 problems within the school district in October.
All the obstacles are taking a toll, but University has a chance to bounce back this week against a Joshua team whose only win so far this season was against Fort Worth Poly in early October.
University coach Rodney Smith said he liked the hard running of senior Joseph Carpenter last week. But the Trojans have to avoid the penalty bug that has put them behind the chains on offense far too often this season. Smith said his young team tends to lose focus with penalty setbacks.
Carpenter is one of a handful of impact seniors for University. The Trojans have been shuffling underclassmen, including an influx of sophomores, to find the right combination and gain experience for future seasons.
Mexia (4-4, 3-0) at Canton (3-5, 1-2)
Breakdown: The Blackcats celebrated last weekend’s Halloween holiday with mostly treats, as they clinched the District 7-4A Div. II title with a 35-13 win over Bullard.
The only downside was a scary stinger injury to QB Le’marion Miller, but Mexia coach Triston Abron labeled Miller “close to 100 percent” this week, though he didn’t know if Miller would play in the regular-season finale against Canton.
Mexia may not need him in this one. The Blackcats have found their groove in the second half, and RB Jarrell Wiley is more than capable of absorbing a heavier offensive load. Mexia’s defense is also getting the job done, headed up by DB Trey Holdman (64 tackles, two fumble recoveries.)
Canton’s offense does have the ability to put up points, as it has averaged 32 points per game in district play behind QB Jason Brisbois and RB Chris Cade. But the Eagles haven’t been extremely formidable defensively, as they’ve allowed an average of 42 points in their five losses.
West (7-2, 4-1) at Maypearl (7-2, 3-2)
Breakdown: Both West and Maypearl have already clinched Class 3A Division I playoff berths, but they’d like to stay hot heading into the postseason.
The Trojans are coming off a 58-0 blowout of Dallas A-Plus following a 31-7 win over Dallas Madison the previous week. The Trojans’ offense is keyed by 1,000-yard rusher Trey Janek and quarterback Landon Edwards.
“We’ve been playing a lot better the last couple of weeks,” said West coach David Woodard. “We understand what it takes in practice to perform better on Friday night. Defensively, we’re playing really well with a lot of passion and confidence. Offensively, we’re finding our groove a little more with the up front guys.”
Maypearl has outscored its last three opponents 163-20, including last week’s 47-20 win over Whitney. Quarterback Jaxson Emerton rushed for three touchdowns and ran for two scores while Heath Roesler led the defense with three interceptions.
“They’ve got a lot of guys who can contribute,” Woodard said. “They spread the ball around offensively and they’re good defensively.”
Lorena (6-2, 4-1) at Rockdale (6-3, 4-1)
Streaming: NFHS Network
Breakdown: The Leopards and Tigers will claw for the District 11-3A Division I championship on Friday, a fitting conclusion to what has been a great district race.
Lorena has found its identity since the middle of October and put together three convincing wins against McGregor, Cameron Yoe and Caldwell. Among a pretty good list of things that are going well for the Leopards, coach Ray Biles credits consistency along the offensive line. Lorena did a lot of shuffling in that position group early in the season, but has the right combination of players healthy at the moment.
That offensive line progress could help Leopard playmakers like Ben Smedshammer, Reed Michna and Sam Ives put up yards and points.
But the bigger key for Lorena in this district title tilt could be slowing down Rockdale’s running machine. Texas Tech commit Cam’ron Valdez has rushed for 1,277 yards and leads a multifaceted attack in which QB Kobe Mitchell and WR Kesean Mitchell have the potential to run for big chunks. It will be up to Lorena’s combination of LBs and DBs – paced by Callan Weaver, Daylan Browder and Andrew Brittain – to cage the Tigers.
Troy (5-4, 3-2) at Academy (6-3, 2-3)
Breakdown: A Class 3A Division I playoff berth will be on the line when these two rivals meet Friday night.
Troy will try to rebound from last week’s tough 46-38 loss to Rockdale while Academy hopes that last week’s bye will benefit preparation for the Trojans. The Bumblebees were a 44-13 victim to Rockdale two weeks ago.
The Trojans will continue to ride Zach Hrbacek who leads Central Texas with 2,201 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns and is on the cusp of the area’s all-time rushing crown.
“Zach is a combination of a lot of things: He’s strong and fast, and his vision is incredible,” said Troy coach Ronnie Porter. “He can cut on a dime and is explosive. He’s all you want for an I tailback.”
Academy features quarterback Jerry Cephus and receiver Jaylin McWilliams.
“Their quarterback is skilled and McWilliams is a lanky guy who can go up and get the ball,” Porter said. “They try to throw the ball first to open up the running game.”
McGregor (5-4, 3-2) at Caldwell (2-7, 0-5)
Streaming: mcgregor-isd.org/athletics/mcgregorlive
Breakdown: Whatever happens the rest of the way, the McGregor Bulldogs can be proud of their season.
McGregor was picked seventh out of seven teams in 11-3A D-I by Texas Football in the preseason, but proved the prognosis wrong. The Bulldogs have beaten Rockdale, Troy and Cameron Yoe to secure a playoff berth and could finish as high as second.
That stated, it would be a nice way to finish the regular season if McGregor could figure out a way to win a road game. The Bulldogs haven’t won away from home since a nondistrict game at Arlington Oakridge in late September.
Bulldogs QB VeAndre McDaniel (1,911 passing yards), RB Chad Lorenz (1,257 rushing yards) and WR Dayton Threadgill (458 receiving yards) are all in the top 5 in Central Texas in their respective stat categories.
Caldwell hasn’t won since defeating Hempstead on Sept. 4.
Fairfield (1-5, 1-2) at Teague (1-7, 1-3)
Breakdown: Call this one this Freestone County Bowl.
The Fairfield Eagles and Teague Lions have both struggled this season. Injuries and COVID-19 issues and just plain tough schedules have held back two programs that have been playoff regulars in recent years.
However, the winner of this game grabs a playoff berth (actually Fairfield can make the postseason with a loss as long as it’s by three points or less).
Fairfield coach John Bachtel and his Teague counterpart Donnie Osborn were in agreement that, while neither has had a good year, that won’t matter to the fans. This is a rivalry game and each school wants to beat the other one.
Bachtel said his team’s path to victory is simple. The Eagles have to slow down Teague RB Nemier Herod, whom Bachtel said is the best player in the district. If Fairfield can’t do that, Teague might run its way into the playoffs. But if the Eagles get a handle on Herod, they could soar to third place in the district standings.
Clifton (3-6, 2-3) at Lexington (5-3, 2-3)
Breakdown: Needing a win to reach the Class 3A Division II playoffs, Clifton is seeking defensive improvement following a 41-23 loss to Buffalo and a 47-0 loss to Franklin in the last two games.
Lexington features dual-threat quarterback Sheldon Springer and a talented running back in Jarred Kerr, who will sometimes switch to quarterback in the wildcat formation. The Eagles also have to win the make the playoffs.
“That kid (Kerr) moves around a lot and can play different positions,” said Clifton coach Chuck Caniford. “Springer is a good player too. He can pass and run, so they’ve got no shortage of weapons.”
Clifton will punch back with running back Joe Taylor, who has rushed for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Riley Finney has passed for 688 yards and seven touchdowns and has rushed for 316 yards and a score.
“We’ve got to do a good job of not turning the ball over and scoring in the red zone,” Caniford said. “Defensively we’ve got to limit the big plays. We’ve got to make them drive the football.”
Hamilton (4-5, 2-3) at Bosqueville (5-3, 4-1)
Breakdown: This game won’t have any bearing on playoff seeding for District 7-2A, as Bosqueville is locked into the No. 2 spot behind Crawford while Hamilton is locked out of the race.
However, you’d better believe it still means something to Bosqueville, as the Bulldogs want to springboard into the postseason in the proper form.
“We want to go out and execute and prepare for the playoffs,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “One way we can do that is to hopefully secure this win, by focusing on making sure we do what we’re supposed to do.”
Zander thinks his bunch has established an identity as a hard-nosed, physical football team. That starts in the trenches, where Bosqueville has set the tone, led by the likes of Jagger Summa. Such a sturdy foundation up the front allows QB Luke Bradshaw to be patient and do his thing in surveying the defense. Bradshaw is coming off a five-TD effort in a 57-35 win over Tolar.
Hamilton may be playing out the string, but this set of Bulldogs carries some bite, too. Zander is thoroughly impressed with QB Colby Bailey, who he called “the real deal.”
“I saw him throw the ball from the 5-yard-line and hit a guy at the other 35 in stride,” Zander said. “That’s impressive. He’s got some talent, and it’s going to be a challenge to contain that guy.”
Crawford, Reicher schedules change
Crawford announced this week that its regular-season finale with Valley Mills was canceled.
That marked the second straight forfeit win for the Pirates (10-0, 6-0), as they were scheduled to play Itasca on Oct. 30, but the Wampus Cats called off the rest of their season after six games. Crawford will open up the Class 2A playoffs against Kerens at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 in Whitney.
Bishop Reicher also had a second straight opponent cancel due to COVID-19 reasons, as the Cougars were supposed to play Tyler TK Gorman this week. Head coach Tyler Holcomb was able to schedule an alternate opponent, however, as the Cougars will now travel to Bryan Brazos Christian on Friday.
— From staff reports
