Central Texas previews and predictions: Week 11

“Like most teams in our district, they’re well coached and have a dynamic running back who has had success,” said Waco High coach Kwame Cavil. “Our defense started out good at the beginning of the year, but we just haven’t sustained that focus. We have to make sure our guys do a good job of reading and knowing their responsibilities.”

Waco High split time between quarterbacks Nate Reyna and Sean Mooney against the Panthers, and they both hit big plays to wide receiver Braylon Martinez, who made seven catches for 204 yards.

“We’ll play both quarterbacks and ride with the one who does the best,” Cavil said.

Joshua (1-5, 0-3) at University (1-3, 0-2)

Breakdown: University has lost two lopsided games against Arlington Seguin and Everman since the Trojans had to pause for two weeks due to COVID-19 problems within the school district in October.

All the obstacles are taking a toll, but University has a chance to bounce back this week against a Joshua team whose only win so far this season was against Fort Worth Poly in early October.