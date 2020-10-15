Central Texas previews and predictions: Week 8

“We told our kids before district even started that every game is going to be tough,” Shields said. “We're not there yet. Nothing is cinched. Somebody is going to end up in a tie and you don’t know who with. This week is a huge game for really both of us.”

Bosqueville (3-2, 2-0) at Valley Mills (2-5, 0-3)

Breakdown: After a week off, Bosqueville returned last week and quickly found its groove in a 49-0 trouncing of Itasca. Bulldogs head coach Clint Zander liked what he witnessed.

“Coming off a bye week, you never know how kids are going to respond,” Zander said. “I thought we did well, executed well offensively. They ran the ball pretty much every play, so it kind of milked the clock on us. I thought we did execute a good two-minute drive right before half, so that was good to see. We’re playing pretty well defensively, so hopefully we can keep that going.”

QB Luke Bradshaw continues to make strides leading an increasingly dangerous Bosqueville offense. It helps that the weapon cabinet is fully stocked, as RB Jay King, WR Hunter Henexson and WR Ryder Roark have displayed big-play capability throughout the season.