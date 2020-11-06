Central Texas roundup: Bees travel by air to sting Troy's playoff hopes

LITTLE RIVER — The Academy Bumblebees put a stinger on the plans of Zach Hrbacek and the Troy Trojans.
Academy’s Jerry Cephus and Kollin Mraz hooked up five times on touchdown passes, and the Bees buzzed past Troy, 42-21, and into the playoffs on Friday night. It was a play-in game for both teams, and Academy ensured that it would be the one to snatch the fourth and final playoff spot from District 11-3A Div. I.
It was a tough ending for Troy (5-5, 3-3) and for the brilliant Hrbacek, who came up short in his attempt to become the all-time leading rusher in Central Texas. Hrbacek came in averaging 244 yards rushing per game, but was limited to just 64 and didn’t play in the second half. According to reports, he appeared to be dealing with an injury. He also lost a pair of fumbles.
Unofficially, he finishes with 7,535 career yards, 90 shy of the area’s all-time leader Traion Smith of Cameron Yoe.
Academy (7-3, 3-3) cashed in on those turnovers behind the passing of Cephus, who now has 21 TD tosses of the year. The Bees will make the playoffs in the first year under new head coach Chris Lancaster.
Academy played without its top receiver Jaylin McWilliams, but Mraz more than made up for his absence.
Teague 28, Fairfield 21
TEAGUE — In an entertaining revival of the Freestone Showdown, the Lions held off a wild rally from the Eagles to capture the final playoff spot in District 8-3A Div. I.
Teague (2-7, 2-3) zipped out to a 21-0 lead through three quarters, and then extended the gap to 28-0 after a touchdown catch from Brylon Jackson at the 9:53 mark of the third quarter.
But Fairfield (1-6, 1-3) didn’t go down without a fight. The Eagles scored three times in the final nine minutes, including a kickoff return to the house, but it wasn’t quite enough to complete the comeback.
Mexia 21, Canton 13
CANTON — The Blackcats closed out a perfect run through District 7-4A Div. II play by clipping the Eagles’ wings.
Mexia (5-4, 4-0) jumped out to a 14-0 after one quarter, thanks to a 9-yard touchdown scamper from Jarrell Wiley and a 34-yard jaunt from Cristian Clark.
Canton (3-6, 1-3) battled back to pull within 14-10 by halftime. But Clark had a resounding response in the third quarter, as he busted a 73-yard TD run to give the Blackcats some breathing room.
Mexia will enter the playoffs as the district’s top seed.
Lexington 47, Clifton 12
LEXINGTON — In a winner-take-all game for the final playoff spot in District 13-3A Div. II, the Eagles soared past the Cubs.
Lexington (6-3, 3-3) built a commanding 40-0 lead through three quarters to take the wind out of the Cubs’ sails. Clifton kept fighting to the end, but finished the season at 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the district.
