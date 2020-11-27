Central Texas roundup: Brooks goes for 8 TDs as Brahmas stop Lorena, 61-48

WIMBERLEY — There’s a reason why Jonathon Brooks has a scholarship waiting for him at the University of Texas.
The Hallettsville running back galloped for eight touchdowns as the Brahmas held off Lorena, 61-48, in a raucous Class 3A Division I regional round game Friday night at Wimberley’s Texan Stadium. The Longhorn commit shook off the extra attention given to him by the Leopard defense by running for TDs 2, 69, 25, 1, 36, 29, 44 and 52 yards. He finished with 24 carries for 418 yards.
Lorena (9-3) sees a terrific season that included a district championship in the tough District 11-3A loop come to a close. Hallettsville (11-2) moves on to face Columbus in the regional final.
The Leopards still have every reason to be proud of their season and their feisty effort in this one. They never stopped scoring themselves, behind the plucky play of quarterback Ben Smedshammer, who passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more.
Lorena trailed 26-13 at the half, and though the Leopards erupted for 35 second-half points they just couldn’t slow down Brooks enough to ever pull within one score. Cayden Madkins provided the capper on Lorena’s night with a 1-yard TD dive with 1:31 to go.
Will Teague had two TD catches for Lorena, while Jadon Porter and Carter McCray-Lewis added one apiece. Smedshammer tallied 173 rushing and 256 passing yards.
No. 1 Mart 66, West Sabine 18
CROCKETT — Even in the third round of the playoffs, Mart is still clobbering people like it’s the district opener.
The top-ranked Panthers rang up half a hundred before halftime on their way to a laugher over West Sabine in the Class 2A Division I regional semifinals. Mart is on a quest for its fourth consecutive state championship.
Mart (12-0) was as dominant as ever in punching out to a 52-6 halftime lead. Klyderion Campbell busted off touchdown runs of 26, 32 and 43 yards in the first half. Meanwhile, Roddrell Freeman had his able hands in four touchdowns in three different ways, as he ran for scores of 51 and 60 yards, threw an 80-yard TD pass to Kei’shawn Clater, and dented the end zone on a blocked punt return.
Robert Hickman and Trey Powell chipped in scoring scampers for Mart in the second half.
The Panthers march forward to next week’s regional final, where they’ll await the winner of Chilton vs. Tenaha, who play Saturday.
Midway 24, Lake Ridge 20
The Panthers showed a fierce fight to the finish, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to knock off the visiting Eagles in their final home game of the season.
“I told the guys, this season hasn’t gone like you wanted, but for these seniors to win in their final game at Panther Stadium, they’re going to remember this for a long, long time, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme in a postgame radio interview on ESPN Central Texas.
Midway (2-6 overall, 2-4 in District 11-6A) trailed 20-10 with eight minutes to play, following an 11-yard Lake Ridge touchdown pass from Wesley Smith to Kamdon McFarland. But the Panthers refused to go quietly.
On the ensuing drive, quarterback Garrett Childers connected with Zach Stewart on a crossing pattern that went for 36 yards, just to the cusp of the goal line. Two plays later, Childers sliced into the end zone from a yard out, cutting the Eagle lead to 20-17 with 5:33 to play.
Midway’s defense came through with a big fourth-down stop with 3:58 to go to give the ball back to the Panther offense. And that unit took advantage, driving downfield, helped by a pass interference call against Lake Ridge. Finally, Childers scored on a keeper with 45 seconds to play, and Midway neutralized Lake Ridge’s last-ditch rally try by intercepting a long pass downfield.
Childers had three touchdown runs in all, carrying 17 times for 85 yards. Dominique Hill chipped in 14 carries for 54 yards, while Stewart led all receivers with eight catches for 112 yards.
Midway will close out at Cedar Hill next week.
Waxahachie 19, Waco High 15
WAXAHACHIE — Waco High gave it a noble effort, but couldn’t hold off the Indians’ rally.
Waxahachie scored 19 straight points after falling behind 15-0 to claim its fourth straight win and hold off the Lions at Lumpkins Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Waco High (1-5, 0-4) forced three first-half turnovers in building its lead. Sean Mooney had a touchdown run and a scoring pass to Jeremiah Bennett as the Lions capitalized on those takeaways.
But the Indians (5-4, 4-2) fought back, and forced a safety and an interception of consecutive Waco High drives late in the second quarter to gain some momentum.
Waco High tried to drive for the winning score late, but the Waxahachie defense stuffed the Lions’ ball carrier at the 2-yard line to seal the win.
Mooney went 13 of 17 for 150 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss for the Lions.
Blum 62, Union Hill 50
MABANK — Blum picked the right time to play the best football of its season.
The Bobcats handed previously unbeaten Union Hill its first loss of the season, and moved another step closer to a return trip to the Class 1A Division I state championship game in the process.
Union Hill (11-1) held a 20-14 lead late in the second quarter, but Blum (9-3) outscored the Bulldogs, 48-30, the rest of the way. The defending state champion Bobcats advance to meet May, a 72-38 winner over Leakey, in next week’s state semifinals.
Temple 49, Killeen 6
TEMPLE — Already with the District 12-6A title in hand, Temple added another win to its docket to finish perfect in district play with a trouncing of the Kangaroos at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple (9-1, 7-0) built a comfortable 35-6 halftime lead behind an offense that found little resistance from Killeen (2-6, 1-5). Humberto Arizmendi hit on all but one of his 11 first-half passes and had three TD tosses in the first half, while Samari Howard scored four touchdowns, including going 58 yards to the house on a screen pass from Arizmendio.
With its regular season complete, Temple will open up the playoffs at home the weekend of Dec. 10-12 against Waxahachie, the fourth seed out of 11-6A.
