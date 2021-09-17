Central Texas roundup: China Spring detonates in second half to bury Badgers

LAMPASAS — Two years ago, the Lampasas Badgers played in the state semifinals. This season, it may be the China Spring Cougars’ turn to go that deep (or even deeper).

Quarterback Major Bowden and fifth-ranked China Spring opened up an expansive lead on Lampasas in the second half on their way to a 47-7 win over the homestanding Badgers on Friday night.

The Badgers (1-3) gnawed on the heels of China Spring’s cleats and hung around for a half, as the Cougars led just 17-7 at the stoppage. But China Spring (4-0) pressed the accelerator to the floor in the second half and broke the game open with a trio of touchdowns in the first six minutes of the third quarter.

Arguably, the highlight of the game came on a 77-yard pitch and catch from Bowden to Sebastian Trevino. Moments later, Lampasas tried to respond, but China Spring’s Isaiah Williams intercepted the Badgers’ pass and showed off some nifty moves on a 45-yard runback for the pick-six.

Mansfield 34, Waco High 28

It didn’t go down as a win, but the Lions found something in their District 11-6A opener at Waco ISD Stadium.