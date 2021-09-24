Central Texas roundup: China Spring keeps on clicking with 56-7 win

MEXIA — They’re all happy bus rides right now for China Spring.
The fifth-ranked Cougars subdued the Mexia Blackcats with their quick-strike attack, claiming a 56-7 road win to close out nondistrict action.
Major Bowden and the Cougar offense looked as efficient as ever in motoring to a 35-0 halftime edge. Bowden found Tre Hafford on a 5-yard touchdown pass and connected with Sebastian Trevino on a 6-yard score. Then Bowden flashed his own ability to scoot downfield with the ball, adding TD runs of 5 and 37 yards.
Of course, the defense for China Spring (5-0) consistently gave their offensive pals great field position all night. Two of the Cougars’ four first-quarter scores were set up by fumble recoveries from the China Spring defense. Hafford also had an interception for the Cougars, and they also scooped up another fumble at the Mexia 1-yard-line in the third quarter, setting up Jaeden Davis’s TD plunge.
After falling behind 35-0, the Blackcats (1-4) finally struck when Xavier Molina darted for a 60-yard touchdown about four minutes into the second half. But that marked Mexia’s only score of the night.
China Spring has an open date next week and then will open district play Oct. 8 against Jarrell. Mexia faces longtime rival Fairfield in a nondistrict clash next week.
No. 5 Duncanville 76, Midway 0
DUNCANVILLE — Mighty Duncanville blocked Midway’s path to its first win of 2021, smashing the visitors in a battle of two sets of District 11-6A Panthers.
Duncanville (3-1, 2-0) sped through the Midway defense for nine rushing touchdowns, including two first-half TDs from Malachi Medlock. The home-team Panthers also twice punished Midway with pick-sixes in the first quarter, from Keontae Williams and Jordan Crook, both on 25-yard runbacks. That helped Duncanville stockpile a 42-0 lead by the halftime break.
Backup running back Kaleb Kelly had 123 rushing yards and three TDs for Duncanville in the second half.
Midway (0-5, 0-2) never could get anything going against Duncanville’s vaunted defense. Shane Anderson’s team will take off next week before taking on Mansfield on Oct. 8.
Cedar Hill 36, Waco High 0
CEDAR HILL — Longhorns quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. crossed up Waco High like James Harden, showing off his myriad of gifts in a rout of the Lions.
Harden ran for three touchdowns and passed for another in the comfortable win for Cedar Hill (3-2, 2-0 in 11-6A). Harden carried just six times, but made those totes count, with 128 yards.
After Waco High (0-5, 0-2) showed a spark late in its loss to Mansfield last week, the Lions couldn’t maintain that momentum into this one. The Longhorns limited Waco High to just 82 total yards on the night, and only 34 through the air.
Burnet 31, Robinson 13
BURNET — The Bulldogs glided past the Rockets behind the dual-threat talents of Grant Glidewell.
The Burnet quarterback accounted for three touchdowns — two through the air and one on the ground — to send Robinson to its fourth loss in five nondistrict games.
Robinson (1-4) trailed 24-0 before lighting the scoreboard, with Austin Duron getting loose on a 30-yard touchdown run.
Christian Lujan’s 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter pulled Robinson within 24-13, but that’s as close as the Rockets would get. Burnet iced the game with a Tanner O’Hair TD pass in the final minutes.
West 56, Life Oak Cliff 15
DALLAS — The Trojans’ mighty ground game didn’t steer off a cliff, it just ran right over Life Oak Cliff to open District 7-3A play.
West (5-0, 1-0) got off on the right foot behind T.J. McCutcheon’s 10-yard touchdown run and an 8-yard scoring scamper from Joseph Pendleton. When Wyatt Wolf picked off an Oak Cliff pass and took it back 35 yards for the pick-six, the Trojans were in control, up 21-0.
Oak Cliff (3-2, 0-1) fought back to within 21-15, but West responded to score 35 unanswered to close the game. That included a key 32-yard jaunt to paydirt from McCutheon in the third quarter.
Groesbeck 54, Normangee 8
NORMANGEE — Allen Lewis added to his Central Texas-leading touchdown pass total as the Goats gored the Panthers to close out nondistrict play in style.
Lewis tossed three TD passes in the first half, giving him 16 on the season. He also capped off another scoring drive for Groesbeck (4-1) with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a TD.
Groesbeck made Normangee (2-3) play catch-up from the outset, as the Goats returned the opening kickoff to the house. The Goats, who have averaged 49 points per game on the season, will open up District 8-3A play in two weeks against rival Fairfield.
Lorena 34, Academy 17
LITTLE RIVER — Coming into the game, Academy had the unblemished record. But it was the Leopards who left spotless, as a perfect 1-0 in District 11-3A action.
Rhett Hanson powered for four touchdown runs for Lorena (3-2, 1-0), finishing with 80 yards on the ground. And while he never crossed into the end zone, Reed Michna had another big night rushing the ball, picking up 187 yards for the Leopards.
Lorena built a 14-3 halftime lead. Academy (4-1, 0-1) pulled to within 28-17 on a pair of Kasey Mraz touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, before Hanson tacked on a 12-yard TD run to ice it for the visitors.
Dallas First Baptist 47, Bishop Reicher 21
DALLAS — Reicher dug a first-half hole that it couldn’t escape, as Dallas First Baptist claimed a district win over the Cougars, keeping them winless on the season.
First Baptist (3-1 overall, 1-0 in TAPPS District 2-III) bounced out to a 21-7 halftime lead. Shad Cano capped off the Saints’ first scoring drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch. Reicher (0-4, 0-1) came back to tie the game on a Tyler Ward TD run early in the second quarter. But the Saints responded, as Cano added a 9-yard scoring scamper on the team’s next possession, and they added one more end zone penetration before halftime.
After falling behind 41-7, Reicher did tack on a pair of late fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the final score a little closer.
Aquilla 40, Dallas UME Prep 27
AQUILLA — The Cougars got big efforts on both sides of the ball on their way to their first win of the season.
Carson Miller, a 6-6 big man who can wreak havoc at defensive end, totaled 20 tackles, including 10 solo stops and four tackles for losses. He also made a pair of touchdown catches.
Meanwhile, Aiden Williams rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown and passed for two more scores, as Aquilla (1-3) nabbed its first win under new head coach Shannon Williams.