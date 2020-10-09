Central Texas roundup: China Spring powers past Gatesville, 58-27

Like metal cleats across a sidewalk, China Spring just keeps clicking along.

The sixth-ranked Cougars looked as dominant as ever in outracing Gatesville, 58-27, on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

Tre Hafford was one of several Cougars who had a night to remember. Hafford got China Spring’s scoring with an interception of Gatesville’s Luke Mullins early in the first quarter, and Hafford zipped it back 30 yards the other direction for a TD. Hafford later added a pair of touchdown catches on offense as well, a 69-yarder from Major Bowden and a 19-yarder from Brayden Faulkner in the second half.

Gatesville (1-4, 0-2 in District 9-4A Div. II) trailed only 14-7 in the first quarter after Mullins launched a 35-yard scoring strike to Parker Allman. But China Spring (6-0, 2-0) gouged the Hornets for another score on its next possession, as Jordan Nevarez got loose from 35 yards out.

And the Cougars just kept coming. Bowden had another mega-productive night, as the quarterback had the long TD toss to Hafford to go with touchdown runs of 53 and 46 yards. Oh, and of course the Cougars can always hit teams with one of the best running backs in the area in Emmanuel Abdallah, who got in on the scoring fun with a 35-yard scoot down the sideline to kick off the third quarter.