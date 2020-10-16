Central Texas roundup: Connally tramples Jarrell in bounce-back game, 56-22

JARRELL — Coming off its first district loss, Connally didn’t want to make it at habit.

The Cadets got back on the winning track by turning back Jarrell, 56-22, on Friday night at Cougar Field.

Connally (4-3 overall, 2-1 in District 9-4A Div. II) mostly cruised in this one. Tre Wisner continued his breakout season by showing plenty of explosiveness in running the ball, and scored three touchdowns to power the Cadets’ running march.

Connally’s special teams sparked the team from the outset. LaMarcus McDonald took back the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown as the Cadets zipped to a 7-0 lead just seconds into the game.

Connally built a 35-15 lead by the half, and Jarrell (1-7, 1-2) never really threatened. Cadets head coach Shane Anderson was able to empty his bench late.

The Cadets will return home to Mac Peoples Stadium for their final 2020 home game next week against Gatesville.

Gatesville 17, Robinson 6

GATESVILLE — In a vital game for both teams as they try to get into the playoff hunt in District 9-4A Div. II, the Hornets edged out the Rockets at Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium.