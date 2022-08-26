Central Texas Roundup: Fort Worth Southwest shuts down Waco High, 20-6

FW Southwest 20, Waco High 6

FORT WORTH — Martavious Boswell scored a pair of touchdowns and Fort Worth Southwest's defense did the rest as the Raiders knocked off Waco High, 20-6, in Friday night's season opener.

Boswell gave the Raiders a quick lift by returning the opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown. After the Raiders scored again in the third quarter, Boswell broke away for a 20-yard touchdown run to open up a 20-0 lead with 7:31 left in the game.

The Lions finally broke through for their only score when RJ Young hit Tyler Black with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 left in the game. Waco High threatened to score again, but Reggie Lewis fumbled the ball after catching a pass from Young.

The turnover was the fourth of the game for the Lions, who dropped their 17th straight game.

Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0

GROESBECK— Allen Lewis went on a touchdown throwing spree as the Goats exploded for 34 first-half points en route to a 41-0 win over Caldwell.

Lewis threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to brother Anthony Lewis for the game's first touchdown to kick off a 14-point first quarter. Remington Masters followed with a 55-yard TD pass to Anthony Lewis.

Allen Lewis tossed a 45-yard scoring pass to open the second quarter and then hit his brother again for a 17-yard TD later in the quarter. Allen Lewis ended the second quarter with a 48-yard TD pass.

Gatesville 22, Taylor 21

TAYLOR — Gatesville scored a touchdown and completed a two-point conversion with 39 seconds remaining to pull off a 22-21 win over Taylor.

Jackson Meeler gave the Ducks a quick lead with an 82-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before the Hornets took an 8-7 lead in the second quarter with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

With the game tied at 14, the Ducks grabbed a 21-14 lead with eight minutes left in the game before Gatesville's last-minute score.

Lingleville 75, Morgan 30

MORGAN — Lingleville jumped off to a hot start and kept rolling to romp to a 75-30 win over Morgan in six-man action.

The Eagles finished strong as Adrian Vera-Rico had seven catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns. EJ Aviles hit six of 15 passes for 129 yards and two scores and also ran for a TD.

Defensively, Aviles finished with a team-high 11 tackles while Zach Mitchell collected nine tackles and Mark Garcia finished with six.