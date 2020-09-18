Central Texas roundup: Janek, Trojans dash past Rogers, 35-29

But Franklin (1-2), formerly state ranked earlier in the season, possesses its own power rushing attack with its traditional Slot-T approach.

Troy didn’t let a quick punch in the mouth from Franklin put them on the canvas. After falling behind the Lions 14-0, the Trojans rattled off three straight touchdowns to take the lead. Quarterback Jace Carr went 4-for-4 on a nine-play scoring drive that culminated with Hrbacek’s 7-yard TD run. Hrbacek later scored on a fourth-down run from the 5-yard line early in the second quarter, then showed off his speed when he broke one from 73 yards away two minutes later.

Franklin responded with two long TD runs of its own to push back ahead, 28-21, by halftime. Bryson Washington got loose on a 73-yard scamper, and then with 4:43 before the break Seth Spiller hit the sideline and dashed 85 yards to the house. Washington tacked on a 58-yard TD run in the third quarter.

The Lions also came up with some key takeaways defensively, including a pickoff of Carr deep in Lions territory just before halftime.

Lorena 56, Madisonville 25

LORENA – After last week’s game was canceled at the last minute, the Lorena Leopards had some pent-up scoring to express. And they let it out in a mighty way.