Central Texas roundup: Janek, West flatten Western Hills, 59-7

WEST — If you’re going to throw a Westfest — and that’s kind of what you can call a West vs. Western Hills matchup — you know that baby’s going to the West Trojans.
The Trojans blazed to a 24-0 lead after one quarter on their way to a lopsided 59-7 triumph over the visitors from Fort Worth on Friday night. It was a lively and fun night for West (1-1), which used an opportunistic defense to either score or set up two of its first-quarter TDs. Billy Gann had a 9-yard fumble return for a score that made it 17-0 at the 2:48 mark, then later West recovered another fumble to set up a short, 3-yard punch-in from Landon Edwards.
Trent Janek aided West’s productive running game, scoring three touchdowns.
West had the game well in hand before Western Hills ever cracked the scoreboard, building a 31-0 lead. Western Hills broke up the shutout on a three-yard TD pass from Keyon Butler to Ashon Cooper late in the second quarter.
Whitney 41, Robinson 0
WHITNEY — In recent matchups between the Whitney Wildcats and Robinson Rockets, the game has always come down to the final minutes.
Whitney was a trend buster on Friday night.
The Wildcats used a mighty defensive effort to keep visiting Robinson out of the end zone and pick up an emphatic shutout win on Friday night. It was a nice homecoming for Whitney (1-1) after dropping a road contest at Quinlan Ford in Week 1, while Robinson dipped to 1-1 after its second straight road game. The Rockets will play their 2020 home debut next Friday against Troy, while Whitney will next travel to Rogers.
Hillsboro 27, Krum 0
HILLSBORO — The Eagles flew around with fervor defensively, forcing six turnovers in a blanking of visiting Krum.
Linebackers John Boston and Saveon Spencer and safety Tamarcus McGruder led the attack on defense for Hillsboro (2-0), which has yielded only two touchdowns on the season.
Offensively, senior running back Da’shon Heiskell ran for a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Thomas Pratt hooked up with Manny Dixon for another. Next week, Hillsboro takes to the road to face Bridgeport.
Bellville 54, No. 9 Cameron Yoe 41
CAMERON — Reese’s pieces led a trail to the end zone, as Richard Reese’s six touchdown runs fueled Bellville’s upset win over the ninth-ranked Yoemen.
Reese had scoring jaunts of 49, 30, 27, 40, 67 and 2 yards in an impressive performance for the Brahmas (2-0).
After a delayed start due to storms in the area, Bellville made up for lost time by scoring on its third snap, a 49-yard touchdown run by Reese. But the Yoemen (1-1) answered quickly with a big-play strike of their own, as Zane Zeinert flung a 64-yard TD pass to the always-dangerous Za’Korien Spikes.
Cameron continued to move the ball effectively throughout the night. In fact, Phaibian Bynaum even had a touchdown run in the third quarter where he lost a shoe about 12 yards into a 41-yard scamper, but still managed to keep going to score. The Yoemen also got an 86-yard scoring sprint from Pharrell Hemphill in the fourth quarter.
Nevertheless, the Yoe defense couldn’t put the wraps on Bellville’s tough running game and get the stops needed to get the win.
Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29
GATESVILLE — A physical Glen Rose team took control in the second half, scoring the final 22 points of the game to push past the Hornets.
Gatesville unveiled its newly renamed Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium, and the Hornets (0-2) played well early in hopes of christening it with a win. Gatesville went up 29-27 after a long rushing TD in the third quarter, and looked to be in good shape to take the game right down to the final ticks.
But Glen Rose (2-0) surged ahead thereafter. The Tigers regained the lead at 34-29 on a third-quarter TD catch by Reagan Rodriguez, and used their sturdy running game to control the clock and move the chains the rest of the way.
Still, Gatesville showed some nice big-play capability, including on Carson Brizendine’s 81-yard touchdown grab in the first half.
Moody game postponed
Due to wet field conditions at Moody’s Bearcat Stadium, the Bearcats’ game with Hico on Friday was postponed. The teams will instead play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Moody is 0-1 on the year after dropping a road game at Hamilton, while Hico comes in at 1-0 after taking down Waco’s homeschool team Texas Wind last week.
