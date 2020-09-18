Central Texas roundup: Janek, West Trojans dash past Rogers, 35-29

WEST — Trey Janek knows his way to the end zone, and his efforts helped the West Trojans find their way back to the winner’s circle.
Janek rushed for four touchdowns as West held off visiting Rogers, 35-29, on Friday night at Trojan Stadium. With their third straight victory, the Trojans improved to 3-1 on the season.
When West’s blockers gave Janek a crease, the running back made the most of it. He busted off TD runs of 46, 40, 41 and 32 yards, and seemed to have an answer whenever Rogers (1-3) made things interesting. Janek now has 11 rushing scores on the season.
The Eagles were effective with their own running game, and went up 22-21 with roughly four minutes left in the third quarter on Brandon Kosel’s 1-yard TD plunge. But West bounced back behind Janek, who pushed West right back in front on a 41-yard scoot on the Trojans’ ensuing possession.
Senior safety Anthony McGlothen helped the West defensive cause with a pair of interceptions.
Franklin 42, Troy 27
TROY — Franklin pushed ahead for good just before the halftime break, and the Lions held on to spoil Troy’s homecoming festivities.
Troy (2-2) got another big night from Central Texas’ leading rusher Zach Hrbacek, who zipped into the end zone four times. That gives him 21 scores on the year in just four games.
But Franklin (1-2), formerly state ranked earlier in the season, possesses its own power rushing attack with its traditional Slot-T approach.
Troy didn’t let a quick punch in the mouth from Franklin put them on the canvas. After falling behind the Lions 14-0, the Trojans rattled off three straight touchdowns to take the lead. Quarterback Jace Carr went 4-for-4 on a nine-play scoring drive that culminated with Hrbacek’s 7-yard TD run. Hrbacek later scored on a fourth-down run from the 5-yard line early in the second quarter, then showed off his speed when he broke one from 73 yards away two minutes later.
Franklin responded with two long TD runs of its own to push back ahead, 28-21, by halftime. Bryson Washington got loose on a 73-yard scamper, and then with 4:43 before the break Seth Spiller hit the sideline and dashed 85 yards to the house. Washington tacked on a 58-yard TD run in the third quarter.
The Lions also came up with some key takeaways defensively, including a pickoff of Carr deep in Lions territory just before halftime.
Lorena 56, Madisonville 25
LORENA — After last week’s game was canceled at the last minute, the Lorena Leopards had some pent-up scoring to express. And they let it out in a mighty way.
Lorena rushed for 318 yards and showed just as nice a touch through the air as the Leopards tamed t he visiting Mustangs.
Kasen Taylor ran for 98 yards, including touchdown runs of 15 and 56 yards for the Leopards (2-1). Reed Michna contributed 93 yards rushing and was a drive finisher, closing out four scoring drives with TD runs.
Ben Smedshammer passed for 170 yards and showed that he can scamper a bit too, as he scored on a 35-yard run in the second quarter. Lorena’s defense actually got all the scoring started on the night, sacking Madisonville in the end zone for a safety in the opening quarter.
Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16
GATESVILLE — The victory formation never felt so sweet in Gatesville.
Jacob Baker’s second interception of the game with 1:19 to play sealed the win for the Hornets, who snapped a 14-game losing skid in the process and gave second-year head coach Luke Howard his first “W” as the team’s coach. The homecoming victory at McKamie Stadium was Gatesville’s first win since defeating China Spring, 29-25, on Oct. 19, 2018.
It was a tight game throughout, as Hillsboro’s kicker tied the score at 9-9 with a short field goal late in the first half. Gatesville (1-2) went back up 15-9 with 46 seconds remaining before halftime on a touchdown catch from Logan Edwards.
Gatesville scored again in the third quarter to push the edge to 22-9 before Austin Cook fueled a Hillsboro scoring drive that brought the Eagles (3-1) to within 22-16 at the 9:21 mark of the third.
Down the stretch, though, the Hornet defense made the stops and ultimately, led by Baker, the takeaways it needed.
No. 2 Jonesboro 53, Blum 18
JONESBORO — The perennial contender took down the reigning champs in one of the state’s top six-man matchups of the week.
The second-ranked Eagles soared to a 24-0 advantage and a 32-6 halftime lead on their way to grounding Blum (2-1), which won its first state championship last season. All but one of Jonesboro’s wins this year have come by the 45-point mercy rule.
Jonesboro (4-0) will look to continue its winning ways next week when it hosts Milford, while the Bobcats aim to recover in a home game against May.
