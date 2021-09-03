Central Texas roundup: La Vega navigates schedule change with ease, 65-0

DALLAS — La Vega’s detour didn’t lead to any delays to the end zone, that’s for sure.
The fourth-ranked Pirates had to switch gears on their schedule this week when their game against crosstown rival Connally was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases within the Connally ISD community. That forced La Vega to scramble to pick up a game with Dallas Bishop Dunne, but the change didn’t faze the Pirates, who cruised to a 65-0 road win.
La Vega (2-0) had the game well in hand after two quarters, building a 44-0 lead by intermission.
Naje Drakes carried five times for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and D’Eddrick Bailey was no less efficient, with three totes for 46 yards and two scores of his own. Jesse Majors-Sterling opened the second half with a sterling highlight play, returning the kickoff 93 yards to the house.
La Vega capitalized on short fields for quick scores. La Vega’s vaunted defense limited Bishop Dunne to minus-40 yards of offense, unofficially.
Granbury 56, University 27
GRANBURY — University came a lot closer than Week 1 to its first win of the 2021 season, but not nearly close enough.
Granbury turned a tight game into a runaway with a three-touchdown third quarter, sending the visiting Trojans to 0-2 under new head coach Kent Laster.
University trailed only 28-20 at the half, but Granbury (1-1) tossed three TD passes in that third quarter, including Austin Jinkerson’s 21-yarder to Chad Flatt that opened up a 49-27 lead.
After back-to-back road losses to open the year, the Trojans will get a chance to play at Waco ISD Stadium next week for the first time when they take on Terrell.
West 42, Tyler Grace 0
TYLER — You don’t have to wait until Westfest to get a West-related party.
The Trojans got their Labor Day weekend started right by laboring to a road shutout of TAPPS foe Tyler Grace. West (2-0) built a 40-0 lead by the half, and picked up a second-half safety for the final scoring margin. Overall, the Trojans limited the Cougars (0-2) to a single first down.
T.J. McCutcheon and Zane Meinen scored a pair of touchdowns apiece to spur the Trojan offense.
In two games this season, the Trojans have outscored their opponents by a combined 90-7. They’ll try to keep the fun going next week when they host Blooming Grove.
Riesel 28, Hamilton 12
HAMILTON — What a start for the Riesel Indians under new head coach Tyler Crow.
Riesel rolled to its second win in as many weeks behind an opportunistic defense and the running of Dakota Davis.
Riesel (2-0) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter leads thanks to TD runs of 1 and 9 yards from Davis. Chris Millican gave Hamilton (1-1) some life by getting free on an 80-yard scoring jaunt, cutting the gap to 14-6 in the second.
But in the third quarter, Riesel’s takeaways started to let the Indians ride away. Jayden Busby scooped up a Bulldog fumble and raced in for a 15-yard score. Later, Zane Coker recovered another fumble for Riesel that the Indians converted into points, with Davis firing off an 80-yard TD pass.
Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 8
TRAVIS — Rosebud-Lott had it clicking again, showing a well-balanced attack in a rout of the visiting Bulldogs.
Jamarquis Johnson broke off a 65-yard gain on his first carry of the game, and finished with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Zane Zeinert, the reigning Texas Built Ford Tough 2A Player of the Week, was sharp again, passing for 347 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 37 yards and another TD.
Clayton Doskocil caught seven balls for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead all receivers for Rosebud-Lott.
Abbott 46, Milford 0
ABBOTT — The Panthers averaged nearly a first down for every carry, picking up a mercy-rule win over the Bulldogs.
Abbott rushed 14 times for 179 yards, an average of 12.8 yards a pop. (First downs are 15 yards in six-man football). Robert Munoz did most of the damage, with 132 yards on the ground, including touchdown runs of 32, 17 and 9 yards, the final clinching the mercy rule.
Abbott (2-0) held Milford to just 60 yards of offense, led by Joey Pavelka, who had 7.5 tackles and Karsyn Johnson, Keaton Pustejovsky and Riley Sustala with five apiece.