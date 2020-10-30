Central Texas roundup: Lorena locks up third straight win, 48-14

LORENA — The Lorena Leopards may reside in the wildest district in the state, but they’re finding a way to stay on top of it.
Cade Walker intercepted three passes for the Lorena defense, two of which set up touchdowns, and the Leopards won their third straight District 11-3A Div. I contest over Caldwell, 48-14, on Friday night.
Lorena (6-2, 4-1) stayed atop the district lead with Rockdale thanks to the triumph. Those two teams will meet for the district championship next week.
Ben Smedshammer got Lorena’s scoring started with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Reed Michna midway through the opening quarter. Caldwell (2-7, 0-5) then coughed the ball up on its first play from scrimmage, and the Leopards promptly capitalized. Smedshammer found Jadon Porter on the next play for a 27-yard toss-and-catch for a TD.
Lorena’s defense came to play, too. In addition to Walker’s pickoffs, Sam Ives had a79-yard interception return to the house. Ives also had a 63-yard TD catch later in the game.
Smedshammer finished with 188 passing yards and five TDs, plus another 80 yards and one score on the ground.
Gatesville 35, Jarrell 28
GATESVILLE — Hayden Mooney’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:38 to play pushed the Hornets to the win and into the playoffs, as Gatesville clinched the fourth and final spot in District 9-4A Div. II.
It was a zany game with plenty of twists and turns, but Gatesville (3-5, 2-3) made the plays it needed to clinch the win. Jarrell (1-9, 1-4) led 28-20 with eight minutes to go, but the Hornets kept coming. They tied the game with 3:19 to play when Luke Mullins pounded in on a 4th-and-goal play, then recovered a subsequent onside kick to set up Mooney’s winning TD.
The teams jabbed back and forth throughout. They traded scores in the opening quarter, as Gatesville’s Luke Mullins hit Logan Edwards on a 22-yard TD pass for the first points of the game before the Cougars responded with a scoring drive capped off by Aden Edgar’s 4-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone.
Gatesville opened up a 21-7 lead following Hayden Mooney’s 7-yard scoring scamper shortly before halftime and a trick-play pass early in the third that ended in a 22-yard score for Edwards.
Rockdale 46, Troy 38
TROY — In a duel of two of the three teams that entered the night in a logjam atop the District 11-3A standings, the Tigers were too much for the Trojans.
By virtue of the win, Rockdale (6-3, 4-1) will get its chance to play Lorena for the district title next week. Troy (5-4, 3-2) was plenty tough in defeat, as the Trojans rallied from a 46-22 deficit with six minutes to play to pull to within one score, but Rockdale managed to hang on.
Mexia 35, Bullard 13
MEXIA — The Blackcats picked up a big win and possibly suffered a critical loss all at once.
Le’marion Miller broke off touchdown runs of 65 and 77 yards in the second half as Mexia (4-4, 3-0) sewed up the District 7-4A Division II title by pulling away from Bullard. However, Miller went down with an injury in the fourth quarter and was taken off the field on a stretcher. His status for future games for Mexia was not immediately known.
Miller more than did his part on this night, though, rushing for 187 yards and two TDs while passing for another. Jarrell Wiley carried 15 times for 149 yards and two TDs to supplement the Blackcat attack.
No. 6 Salado 66, Robinson 0
SALADO — The powerful Eagles completed a perfect run through District 9-4A Div. II play by running over the Rockets.
Salado (9-1, 5-0) made sure this one was never in doubt, rolling off to a cozy 56-0 cushion by the halftime stoppage. It didn’t take long either, as Noah Mescher busted off a 20-yard touchdown run for the Eagles on the second play from scrimmage. Two possessions later, Mescher added a 32-yard, one-play TD drive to put the Eagles up 21-0.
Salado’s roughshod running attack opened avenues through the air, as Hutton Haire deked the Robinson defense with a play-action fake and TD pass to Kole Maedgen for the fourth score of the night, and the Eagles were off and flying.
Robinson, which graduated a bevy of seniors from its 2019 team, completes its first season under head coach Robert Rubel at 2-8 overall and 0-5 in district.
Marlin 62, Axtell 24
MARLIN — The playoff-bound Marlin Bulldogs kept up a hot pace, stampeding the Longhorns in District 8-2A Div. I competition.
Tra Butler rushed for four touchdowns for Marlin (4-3, 3-1), which bounced back soundly from a 55-0 loss to Dawson last week. Butler scored on runs of 20, 80, 56 and 4 yards, and also added an interception on defense. Ty Harris chipped in a pair of TD runs for the Bulldogs.
Marlin scored the first 32 points of the game before Axtell (0-8, 0-4) mounted a nice comeback. The Longhorns scored three consecutive TDs in the second quarter, on a pair of Cory Sherrill runs and a 7-yard scoot from Trevor Brenner. The Brenner TD was helped out by a fumble recovery by the Axtell defense.
That made the score 32-18, but the Bulldogs didn’t buckle, outscoring Axtell, 30-6, the rest of the way.
Temple 38, Harker Heights 36
KILLEEN — Despite falling behind 20-0, the Wildcats somehow managed to stay unbeaten in District 12-6A action, rallying past the Knights in a Thursday game at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Temple (5-1, 3-0) spotted Harker Heights three touchdowns to start the game, but didn’t panic. The Wildcats rode the arm of Humberto Arizmendi, who passed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, all to A.J. McDuffy. Samari Howard rushed for 100 yards and a pair of TDs to fuel the running game. Harker Heights fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in district.
“An ugly win’s better than a pretty loss,” Temple coach Scott Stewart told TempleBeltonSports.com.
Parkview Christian 64, Crowley Nazarene 14
Parkview benefited from the return from injury of starting quarterback Jasper Watson, who aired it out nicely in a comfortable win at Pacer Field.
C.J. Lanehart, Jacob Irvin and Josh Gaddy all found the end zone in the win for Parkview (4-5, 3-2 in TCAF Six-Man District 1). The Pacers clinched a home game for the first round of the TCAF playoffs, which start next week.
Abbott 51, Aquilla 6
ABBOTT — Kadyn Johnson, Central Texas’s leading six-man rusher, added to his substantial totals with 249 yards and five touchdowns as Abbott stayed unbeaten with a win over the rival Cougars.
Johnson scored on runs of 50, 45, 8, 52 and 39 yards. He also threw a 41-yard TD pass to Kane Klaus for the Panthers (9-0, 3-0 in District 12-1A Div. I). For Aquilla (2-7, 1-2), Brandon McIntrye had the lone score on a 1-yard run.
