Central Texas roundup: Lorena locks up third straight win, 48-14

Mexia 35, Bullard 13

MEXIA — The Blackcats picked up a big win and possibly suffered a critical loss all at once.

Le’marion Miller broke off touchdown runs of 65 and 77 yards in the second half as Mexia (4-4, 3-0) sewed up the District 7-4A Division II title by pulling away from Bullard. However, Miller went down with an injury in the fourth quarter and was taken off the field on a stretcher. His status for future games for Mexia was not immediately known.

Miller more than did his part on this night, though, rushing for 187 yards and two TDs while passing for another. Jarrell Wiley carried 15 times for 149 yards and two TDs to supplement the Blackcat attack.

No. 6 Salado 66, Robinson 0

SALADO — The powerful Eagles completed a perfect run through District 9-4A Div. II play by running over the Rockets.

Salado (9-1, 5-0) made sure this one was never in doubt, rolling off to a cozy 56-0 cushion by the halftime stoppage. It didn’t take long either, as Noah Mescher busted off a 20-yard touchdown run for the Eagles on the second play from scrimmage. Two possessions later, Mescher added a 32-yard, one-play TD drive to put the Eagles up 21-0.