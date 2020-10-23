Central Texas roundup: Lorena rallies past Yoemen with second-half surge

CAMERON — Those Leopards are hard to catch, even harder to kill.

Lorena bounced back from a 10-point halftime deficit to rally past Cameron Yoe, 28-20, in District 11-3A Div. I action on Friday night.

Ben Smedshammer brought the hammer for Lorena (5-2, 3-1) to help build that comeback. Smedhammer had two touchdown passes and a scoring run after intermission as Lorena vaulted from a 17-7 deficit at the half.

His 26-yard toss at the 8:32 mark of the third to Jadon Porter brought Lorena to within 17-14, and then the Leopards took their first lead since early in the first when Smedshammer scooted in from two yards out six seconds into the fourth.

After the Yoemen (4-4, 2-3) fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Lorena made it 28-17 a minute later when Smedshammer hit Reed Michna out of the backfield for a 20-yard TD. Cameron came back to pull to within a touchdown when Jesse Martinez connected on a 33-yard field goal with 7:31 to play. But that’s as close as Cameron would get, as on its final possession late in the game Lorena’s defense swooped in for back-to-back sacks to seal the win.

Smedshammer passed for 188 yards and tacked on 80 on the ground.