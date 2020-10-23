Central Texas roundup: Lorena rallies past Yoemen with second-half surge

CAMERON — Those Leopards are hard to catch, even harder to kill.
Lorena bounced back from a 10-point halftime deficit to rally past Cameron Yoe, 28-20, in District 11-3A Div. I action on Friday night.
Ben Smedshammer brought the hammer for Lorena (5-2, 3-1) to help build that comeback. Smedhammer had two touchdown passes and a scoring run after intermission as Lorena vaulted from a 17-7 deficit at the half.
His 26-yard toss at the 8:32 mark of the third to Jadon Porter brought Lorena to within 17-14, and then the Leopards took their first lead since early in the first when Smedshammer scooted in from two yards out six seconds into the fourth.
After the Yoemen (4-4, 2-3) fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Lorena made it 28-17 a minute later when Smedshammer hit Reed Michna out of the backfield for a 20-yard TD. Cameron came back to pull to within a touchdown when Jesse Martinez connected on a 33-yard field goal with 7:31 to play. But that’s as close as Cameron would get, as on its final possession late in the game Lorena’s defense swooped in for back-to-back sacks to seal the win.
Smedshammer passed for 188 yards and tacked on 80 on the ground.
Lorena started nicely on its opening drive of the game, marching 67 yards in eight plays, culminating with Michna’s 1-yard TD plunge. The Yoemen answered with a Martinez 26-yard field goal on its ensuing possession, then took the lead just before the end of the first quarter when Zane Zeinart connected with Pharrell Hemphill on a 4-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-goal play.
Hemphill continued to make big plays as the night progressed, and his 56-yard catch from Zeinart helped set up Cameron’s second TD. That play put the Yoemen on the doorstep, and then Keshon Johnson finished the drive off with a 1-yard dive.
Arlington Seguin 43, University 0
ARLINGTON — Seguin didn’t have just one X-factor, it had two. In this case, it was Xavier Gordon to X’avion Brice.
Gordon and Brice hooked up three times for 97 yards and a touchdown through the air as the Cougars turned away the Trojans in the District 5-5A Div. II opener for University.
The Trojans (1-2, 0-1) were playing in their first game since Oct. 2 after Waco ISD shut down classes due to rising COVID-19 cases. And University had a tough time keeping pace with Seguin (2-1, 1-1), as Gordon passed for 196 yards and three TDs.
The Cougars were equally effective in the running game, headed by lead marcher Jalen March (119 yards, three TDs.)
University will return home to face Everman next Friday.
West 31, Dallas Madison 7
DALLAS — West coach David Woodard was confident that his team would bounce back from last week’s loss to Grandview, and he was right.
West pushed aside Madison with its typically sturdy running game, handing the home team its first loss in this District 7-3A Div. I battle of Trojans.
West (6-2, 3-1) was paced again by Trey Janek, who punched in three touchdowns. Grant Davis contributed the other score for West, which will return home to face Dallas A-Plus Academy next Friday.
Dallas Madison falls to 2-1 on the year, as it did not play any nondistrict games.
Dawson 55, Marlin 0
DAWSON — Marlin’s defense had been stout in district play prior to this one, but Dawson’s De’Mariyea Hamilton demoralized the visitors in this all-Bulldog dogfight.
Hamilton rushed for five touchdowns to lead Dawson (6-3, 2-1 in District 8-2A Div. I) to the win. He had scoring runs of 8, 2, 1, 27 and 2 yards.
Bodey Martinez bookended Dawson’s monster scoring night, nabbing a 6-yard TD catch from Cade Onstott early in the first quarter, and then Martinez busted off a 60-yard scoring jaunt for the final end zone penetration of the night late in the fourth.
Marlin drops to 3-2 overall and 2-1 with its first district defeat.
Abbott 58, Coolidge 14
ABBOTT — Kadyn “Special K” Johnson and the Abbott Panthers extended their perfect season with a beatdown of the Yellowjackets.
Johnson, the area’s leading six-man rusher, added to his impressive totals with 19 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw a 13-yard TD pass to Kane Klaus for the first score of the evening.
Coolidge finished with just 149 yards of total offense, compared to 327 for Abbott (8-0, 2-0).
