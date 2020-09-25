Central Texas roundup: Lorena starts district play off right, swats Bees

LORENA – Once the Lorena Leopards regained the lead in the third quarter, they put a stranglehold on it. And they didn’t let it slip away.
Ben Smedshammer’s 2-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper pushed Lorena into the lead to stay at the 3:38 mark of the third, and the Leopards took down previously unbeaten Academy, 41-27, on Friday night in an exciting kickoff to District 11-3A Division I competition.
Smedshammer’s run made the score, 27-20, for Lorena (3-1, 1-0), and the Leopards added two more TDs to keep the pressure on the Bees (4-1, 0-1).
This district figures to be one of the more competitive 3A loops around, and Lorena will get another tough test next week when it travels to Troy.
Cameron Yoe 54, Caldwell 27
CAMERON – The Yoemen yo-yoed to a big lead thanks to three third-quarter touchdowns on their way to swatting the Hornets in the District 11-3A Div. I opener for both teams.
Cameron (3-1 overall, 1-0 district) held a slim 19-15 lead at the half, but needed just four plays to zip downfield and score its first touchdown of the third quarter. Then on Caldwell’s subsequent possession, Yoe’s Za’Korien Spikes showed why he’s one of the top receivers in the area, only this time he did so on defense. Spikes’ interception set up a first-and-goal for Cameron, and Keshon Johnson promptly capitalized moments later.
Then late in the third quarter, Phaibian Bynaum punched in another short TD run for Cameron to extend the lead to 40-15, and the rout was on.
Centerville 36, No. 7 Bremond 32
BREMOND – Centerville got a huge touchdown catch with less than three minutes to play to take the lead, then preserved the win with a fourth-down stand at midfield to upset the seventh-ranked Tigers of Bremond.
Centerville trailed 32-30 when it came up with the play of the game. On a 4th-and-12 from their own 16 with just over two minutes left, Brant Roberts tossed the ball out into the flat to Dillon Denman. The receiver had to jump to make the catch, then eluded the Bremond tackler before taking off on an 84-yard touchdown catch. That pushed Centerville to a 36-32 lead after the try for two failed.
Bremond (3-2) couldn’t score on its final possession. JaRay Bledsoe rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the loss for the home team, while Seth Kasowski ran for a score and passed for another.
Tolar 50, Valley Mills 7
TOLAR – Valley Mills struck first blood. Then the Rattlers got mad and struck back in a big way.
Tolar scored 50 unanswered points after that initial Valley Mills TD, to pick up its first win of the season in the District 7-2A Div. I opener. Quarterback Jackson LeCluyse had a huge night both running and throwing the ball for Tolar (1-4, 1-0).
Valley Mills (2-3, 0-1) hurt itself with turnovers in the loss.
Abbott 52, Iredell 6
IREDELL – Kadyn Johnson and the Panthers remained unbeaten, silencing the Dragons with a mercy-rule romp.
Johnson rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries for Abbott (5-0). Robert Munoz, Kyle Gerik and Triston Upton contributed one TD run apiece.
Iredell (1-2) actually had the first lead on a Hunter Sheffield TD pass to Jaime Najera, but the Dragons couldn’t sustain that against Abbott’s mighty rushing attack.
Oglesby 72, Eagle Christian 26
Oglesby’s Jed Dixon must’ve given one heck of a halftime speech.
After trailing 26-22 at halftime, the Tigers took off to outscore ECA, 50-0, in the second half and eventually take a mercy-rule triumph at Paul Tyson Field.
Davin Barrow and Ian Markum powered a productive rushing attack for Oglesby (4-1. Barrow carried 23 times for 378 yards and five touchdowns, while Markum chipped in three TD runs of his own. It was the season opener for the Eagles (0-1), as TAPPS teams had a longer delay than their UIL counterparts.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!