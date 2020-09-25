Central Texas roundup: Lorena starts district play off right, swats Bees

Then late in the third quarter, Phaibian Bynaum punched in another short TD run for Cameron to extend the lead to 40-15, and the rout was on.

Centerville 36, No. 7 Bremond 32

BREMOND – Centerville got a huge touchdown catch with less than three minutes to play to take the lead, then preserved the win with a fourth-down stand at midfield to upset the seventh-ranked Tigers of Bremond.

Centerville trailed 32-30 when it came up with the play of the game. On a 4th-and-12 from their own 16 with just over two minutes left, Brant Roberts tossed the ball out into the flat to Dillon Denman. The receiver had to jump to make the catch, then eluded the Bremond tackler before taking off on an 84-yard touchdown catch. That pushed Centerville to a 36-32 lead after the try for two failed.

Bremond (3-2) couldn’t score on its final possession. JaRay Bledsoe rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the loss for the home team, while Seth Kasowski ran for a score and passed for another.

Tolar 50, Valley Mills 7

TOLAR – Valley Mills struck first blood. Then the Rattlers got mad and struck back in a big way.