Central Texas roundup: No. 1 Franklin roars past No. 6 Cameron Yoe, 63-7

FRANKLIN — Jayden Jackson scored three first-half touchdowns as No. 1 Franklin opened up a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a blowout of Cameron Yoe to stay unbeaten and clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs from District 11-3A Division I.

Bryson Washington scored the first touchdown for the Lions (9-0, 5-0) on a 14-yard run with 6:29 left in the first quarter, and the No. 6 Yoemen (6-3, 4-1) never threatened.

Then Jackson took over as he ran for a one-yard touchdown to open the second quarter before breaking away for an 80-yard score and a 32-yard touchdown later in the quarter.

On his first pass of the night, Franklin quarterback Cort Lowry threw a 37-yard touchdown to Devyn Hidrogo for the Lions’ fifth touchdown of the first half.

Waco High 23, Cleburne 13: CLEBURNE — Reggie Lewis and Lazavier Amos scored first-half touchdowns as Waco High nailed down its second win of the season and first District 4-5A Division I win.

The Lions (2-7, 1-6) took a 15-0 halftime lead as Lewis ran for a 36-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and Amos followed with an eight-yard score. Waco High added a safety to close the first half.

After Cleburne (0-10, 0-8) broke through for a score, Amos ran for another eight-yard score and Waco High completed a two-point conversion to take a 23-7 lead with 9:37 left in the game.

Sacred Heart 49, Bishop Louis Reicher 7: Muenster Sacred Heart rolled up 21 points in each of the first two quarters to take command against Reicher and ease to the win at J.J. Kearns Stadium.

Clayton Bezner ran for a touchdown and passed for another score in the first quarter.

After Reicher (1-7, 1-5 TAPPS 1-IV) scored its only touchdown in the second quarter, Sacred Heart (8-1, 5-1) responded with three more touchdowns before halftime as Nathan Hesse ran for a 75-yard score and Bezner ran for another touchdown.

No. 10 Lorena 49, Troy 21: TROY — No. 10 Lorena pulled away from Troy in the second half for an impressive District 11-3A Division I win.

With the game tied at 14-14, Lorena’s Jadon Porter ran for a two-yard touchdown near the end of the first half to give the Leopards the lead.

Then Kasen Taylor took over and the Leopards (7-3, 4-2) shifted into overdrive in the second half. Taylor ran for a 10-yard score in the third quarter and busted loose for a 44-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter.

Porter helped put the game away against Troy (2-7, 1-4) with a 26-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

No. 1 Abbott 48, Penelope 0: PENELOPE — Riley Sustala exploded for three touchdowns as No. 1 Abbott trounced Penelope by the mercy rule at halftime.

Sustala ran for touchdowns of 24, 2 and 50 yards while Isaiah Singleton-Brooks scored on runs of five and 36 yards as the Panthers improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in district play.

Axtell 53, Cross Roads 3: AXTELL — The Longhorns scored early and often on their way to a romp over visiting Malakoff Cross Roads in a game played Thursday night.

It’s been quite a resurgent year for Axtell (6-2 overall, 4-1 in District 7-2A Div. I) and first-year head coach Craig Horn, as the Longhorns secured the No. 2 seed in the district behind leader Cayuga. They’re headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They put up 41 points in the first half alone in this one. Coldyn Horn ran for a pair of touchdowns and also connected with Chris Gacayan for a 39-yard scoring strike. Tyson Michel had TD runs of 9 and 39 yards for Axtell, and Troy Arlett and Kilby Hollingsworth chipped in a scoring run apiece.

Axtell will close out the regular season next week at Itasca.