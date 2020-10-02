Central Texas roundup: University outshoots Granbury, 46-35, for first win

The University Trojans didn’t let one tough loss spiral into another.
University bounced back from a season-opening loss to A&M Consolidated by outshooting Granbury, 46-35, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
University (1-1) scored the first 20 points of the game, with the third TD coming on a sweet Nik Sanders 83-yard hookup for a touchdown to Bobby Montgomery.
Granbury (1-1) used its own big-play attack to get back in it, eventually taking a 34-33 lead with 3:39 left in the third quarter on a 60-yard jaunt by Cory Shepard.
But Sanders wasn’t done. The sophomore zipped a 47-yard touchdown toss to Ruben Arechiga to open the fourth quarter, putting the homestanding Trojans in the lead to stay.
Sanders went for 155 passing yards and two TDs, while Montgomery caught two balls for 95 yards and a score. Daguerian McDowell ran for 50 yards and two touchdowns to head up University’s rushing effort.
University will close out its nondistrict slate with a road game next week against Bryan Rudder.
Hutto 35, Waco High 21
HUTTO — The Lions couldn’t hang on to a halftime advantage, as the Hippos came bulldozing back in the second half.
Waco High led 14-7 at intermission, but Hutto erupted for 28 second-half points to send the Lions to their first loss of the season.
Hutto, a 9-2 team a year ago, got a dogged effort from quarterback Grayson Doggett, who passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns. That included TD tosses of 60 and 4 yards to Sean Davis, who finished with 118 yards.
Waco High (1-1) unveiled the talents of transfer QB Sean Mooney, and he had some big throws, none bigger than an 85-yard TD bomb to Redmond O’Neal in the first quarter. But Waco High just couldn’t keep pace with Hutto’s second-half surge, which was also aided by the running of Cyron Miller, who topped 100 yards and scored twice.
No. 6 China Spring 52, Jarrell 20
JARRELL — In switching gears to district play, China Spring didn’t switch its results.
The Cougars used a total team effort to swarm Jarrell in the District 9-4A Div. II opener and stay unbeaten on the season.
Emmanuel Abdallah did his thing again for China Spring (5-0, 1-0), even while playing limited snaps. The Cougars’ star running back carried 13 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns as China Spring scored 38 unanswered points to open the game. The defense also got in on the act, as Almear DeGrate came up with a pick-six interception return.
Jarrell (0-6, 0-1) fought back to score 20 unanswered points. But China Spring’s freshman running back Kyle Barton busted a long TD run in the fourth quarter to snap Jarrell’s momentum.
China Spring will return home next week to face Gatesville.
Rockdale 42, Cameron Yoe 9
ROCKDALE — The Tigers rang up a huge bounce-back win against their chief rival, claiming the victory in the 66th running of the “Battle of the Bell.”
It was a surprisingly lopsided game between the two rivals, as Rockdale (3-3, 1-1) scored on a 39-yard draw by Cam’ron Valdez barely two minutes into the game and moved the ball effectively throughout.
The Tigers also came up big on defense, shutting out Cameron (3-2, 1-1) in the second half, and adding a late pick-six by KeSean Raven, who also ran for three TDs. It was Rockdale’s first time to claim the Bell since 2017, when the Tigers won state.
No. 1 Mart 50, Chilton 0
CHILTON — If the Chilton Pirates were going to be Mart’s toughest competition in district play, it could be another dominant run for the Panthers.
Mart (5-0, 1-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) built a 34-0 lead by halftime, and powered to a shutout win over the Pirates (3-3).
Roddrell Freeman is one of the most productive runners in the area, but he showed off his arm as Mart scored its first couple of touchdowns, hitting De’Traevion Medlock for a 67-yard score and Dominic Medlock for a 69-yarder. Freeman added a third TD pass later in the game on a 27-yard strike to Dominic Medlock, and also rushed for a 34-yarder to paydirt.
Klyderion Campbell scooted in for a pair of rushing TDs for Mart.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!