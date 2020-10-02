Central Texas roundup: University outshoots Granbury, 46-35, for first win

China Spring will return home next week to face Gatesville.

Rockdale 42, Cameron Yoe 9

ROCKDALE — The Tigers rang up a huge bounce-back win against their chief rival, claiming the victory in the 66th running of the “Battle of the Bell.”

It was a surprisingly lopsided game between the two rivals, as Rockdale (3-3, 1-1) scored on a 39-yard draw by Cam’ron Valdez barely two minutes into the game and moved the ball effectively throughout.

The Tigers also came up big on defense, shutting out Cameron (3-2, 1-1) in the second half, and adding a late pick-six by KeSean Raven, who also ran for three TDs. It was Rockdale’s first time to claim the Bell since 2017, when the Tigers won state.

No. 1 Mart 50, Chilton 0

CHILTON — If the Chilton Pirates were going to be Mart’s toughest competition in district play, it could be another dominant run for the Panthers.

Mart (5-0, 1-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) built a 34-0 lead by halftime, and powered to a shutout win over the Pirates (3-3).