Central Texas roundup: Waxahachie's final kick rebuffs Midway, 31-28

WAXAHACHIE — Just when it looked like Midway was headed back to the win column, that chance kicked away from them.
Waxahachie’s Clyde Melick thumped a 41-yard field goal as time expired, and the Indians slipped by Midway, 31-28, in District 11-6A action on Friday night.
The Panthers (1-6, 1-4) positioned themselves nicely for a road win, as they built a 14-13 halftime lead behind a touchdown run and a scoring pass from quarterback Garrett Childers.
Childers stretched the lead to 21-13 midway through the third quarter on a 1-yard sneak, and then the Panther defense got in on the fun when Samuel Odedeji picked off a Waxhachie pass and returned it deep into Indian territory, 51 yards in all. Sophomore running back Dominique Hill scored on a 9-yard run one play later, and Midway was feeling good, up 28-13 with 11:42 to go.
But Waxahachie (4-4, 3-2) was just getting rolling. Brandon Hawkins got free on a 29-yard TD keeper, and then later scored on a 6-yard run as the Indians mounted a fourth-quarter rally. A two-point conversion tied the score at 28 with 5:19 to go, and Midway couldn’t tack on any more points, as Waxahachie’s Jh’Marques Head headed off the Panthers’ next drive with an interception.
Hawkins finished with 22 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns, while Shawn Cherry chipped in 191 yards on a rugged rushing night for Waxahachie.
Temple 27, Shoemaker 24
KILLEEN — Just trust the Pilot, he knows where he’s going.
Specifically, Temple trusted sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot, whose 8-yard touchdown run as a Wildcat quarterback with 1:41 to go lifted the Wildcats the victory over Shoemaker Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium. With the win, Temple (8-1, 6-0) clinched its second straight District 12-6A championship.
It was a game that lived up to a district title showdown billing. Samari Howard (178 yards, 2 TDs) and Humberto Arizmendi (139 yards) had productive rushing games for the Wildcats. Arizmendi also threw a 22-yard scoring toss to Harrison-Pilot for the first points of the night in the opening quarter.
Devin Brown rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss for Shoemaker (6-2, 4-2).
Burleson 38, University 6
Florida commit Jalen Kitna passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Elks scampered away from University in the Trojans’ home finale on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Kitna had two TD tosses on the board before the first quarter horn even expired. He hit Colin Maher for 81 yards on a go route, then four minutes later connected with Luke Peterson on a 17-yard strike.
University (2-5, 1-4) trailed 38-0 late in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans broke up the shutout bid with 2:13 to go when Damarion Chambers zipped a 22-yard TD pass to Bobby Montgomery. The PAT was blocked, but the Trojans kept fighting to the end.
Daguerian McDowell had a solid night running the ball for University, with nine carries for 54 yards, an average of 6 yards per tote. Burleson improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in district with the win.
Bosqueville 44, Cooper 12
RUSK — The Bosqueville Bulldogs aren’t ready to call it a season just yet.
Bosqueville’s high-powered offense flattened Cooper to advance in the Class 2A Div. I playoffs.
Luke Bradshaw aired it out for the Bulldogs (8-3), hitting Ryder Roark for a pair of touchdowns, the first on a slant in the red zone to give Bosqueville a 25-12 lead at halftime. The second TD toss came on a well-placed timing pattern that Roark went up to snag in the end zone for a 26-yard score in the third quarter. Bradshaw also capped off the scoring for Bosqueville with a short quarterback keeper TD up the middle out of the shotgun formation with 1:45 to play.
The Bulldogs’ defense blanked Cooper (8-2) in the second half.
Jay King ran for a pair of short touchdowns in the first half for Bosqueville, which will play the Lindsay-Tolar winner in next week’s third round.
Tenaha 42, Bremond 30
MABANK — It was a case of cat scratch fever as Tenaha’s Tigers tangled with Bremond’s Tigers, but unfortunately for the kids from Bremond, Tenaha emerged with a few less scars.
Tenaha found its pace in the second half, running away from Bremond for a Class 2A Div. II area-round victory.
The game was tied at 14 at the half, but Tenaha (9-2) moved ahead in the third quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run by Markee Rasberry and a 20-yard scoring scamper by Jeremy Patton.
Ever-proud Bremond (8-4) fought back, pulling to within 28-22 on T.J. Grimes’s 4-yard rumble, but Tenaha would not let Jeff Kasowski’s team draw any closer than that six-point gap.
