BOYS
Class 6A
Dallas Skyline at Midway, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Temple vs. Duncanville, 6 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana
Class 5A
Waco High vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, 8 p.m. Friday at College Station HS
University vs. Magnolia West, 7 p.m. Thursday at Bryan
Belton at A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m. Thursday
Lake Belton vs. College Station, 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale
Class 4A
Bi-district
Gatesville vs. Waxahachie Life, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lorena
Mexia vs. Giddings, 6 p.m. Friday at Cameron Yoe
Lorena vs. La Grange, 7 p.m. Thursday at Pflugerville
Robinson vs. Manor New Tech, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton
La Vega at Taylor, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
TAPPS Div. III
Bi-district
Colleyville Covenant 9, Vanguard 0
GIRLS
Class 6A
Midway at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Newsom Stadium
Class 5A
Waco High vs. Magnolia, 6 p.m. Friday at College Station HS
Belton vs. College Station, 6 p.m. Thursday at Giddings
Lake Belton vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, 6 p.m. Thursday at Rockdale
Class 4A
China Spring vs. Waxahachie Life, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lorena
Lorena vs. Smithville, 6 p.m. Friday at Hutto
La Vega at Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Robinson vs. La Grange, 5 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton
Mexia vs. Giddings, 8 p.m. Friday at Cameron Yoe
TAPPS Div. III
Bi-district
Bullard Brook Hill 2, Live Oak 0