HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway vs. Mansfield — Game 1: Mansfield 3, Midway 2; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 5A

Bi-district

Lake Belton vs. Brenham, at Caldwell — Game 1: weather delay, 0-0, top 6, resumes noon Saturday; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): 6:30 p.m. Monday

Belton vs. Magnolia — Game 1: 1 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia; Game 2: 4 p.m. Monday at Belton; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 4A

Bi-district

Robinson vs. Jarrell — Game 1: 1 p.m. Saturday at Jarrell; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Monday at Robinson

Connally vs. Georgetown Gateway, at Lake Belton — Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 2 p.m. Saturday

Gatesville vs. Burnet — Game 1: Burnet 1, Gatesville 0; Game 2: noon Saturday at Gatesville; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 3A

Tiebreaker

Franklin 12, Teague 0

Bi-district

West vs. Blooming Grove, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Axtell

Clifton vs. Corsicana Mildred, at Itasca — Game 1: Mildred 7, Clifton 3; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Whitney vs. Malakoff, at Waco ISD — Game 1: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBA

Troy 2, Buffalo 0 — Game 1: Troy 6, Buffalo 0; Game 2: Troy 18, Buffalo 3

Lexington 2, Fairfield 0 — Game 1: Lexington 16, Fairfield 10; Game 2: Lexington 25, Fairfield 7

Rogers 6, Teague 3

Franklin 2, Lorena 0 — Game 1: Franklin 10, Lorena 1; Game 2: Franklin 12, Lorena 1

Area

Troy vs. Clifton-Mildred winner, TBD

Class 2A

Bi-district

Hamilton vs. Lipan, at Glen Rose — Game 1: Lipan 22, Hamilton 0; Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Tolar 24, Itasca 0

Crawford 19, Hubbard 0

Riesel vs. Frost — Game 1: 7 p.m. Saturday at Itasca; Game 2: 6 p.m. Monday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Valley Mills vs. Dawson — Game 1: 7 p.m. Saturday at Mart; Game 2: 5 p.m. Monday at Axtell; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Bosqueville vs. Italy — Game 1: 8 p.m. Saturday at Italy; Game 2: 5 p.m. Monday at MCC; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Bremond 2, Goldthwaite 0 — Game 1: Bremond 8, Goldthwaite 0; Game 2: Bremond 19, Goldthwaite 2

Area

Crawford vs. Cooper-Whitewright winner, TBD

Bremond vs. Snook, TBD

Class 1A

Bi-district

Blum 18, Strawn 2

Jonesboro vs. Gordon, 6 p.m. Monday at Dublin

Abbott, bye

Gholson vs. Avalon, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Blum

Regionals

Blum vs. Saint Jo, TBD

Abbott vs. Savoy, TBD

TCAF

State semifinals

Decatur Victory def. Parkview Christian

TAPPS

Area

Vanguard vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, TBD

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 3A

West vs. Corsicana Mildred — Game 1: 7 p.m. May 4 at Mildred; Game 2: 7 p.m. May 5 at West; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Whitney vs. Malakoff — Game 1: 7 p.m. May 5 at Malakoff; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

District tiebreaker

Axtell vs. Riesel, TBD (Thursday game canceled)

TAPPS Division IV

Bi-district

Bishop Reicher 4, SA Lutheran 0

Live Oak, bye

Area

Bishop Reicher vs. Temple Central Texas Christian, 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD

Live Oak 5, Huntsville Alpha Omega 4

Regional

Live Oak vs. San Marcos Academy-Pasadena First Baptist winner, TBD

