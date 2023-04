HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway vs. Mansfield — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Midway; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 5A

Bi-district

Lake Belton vs. Brenham, at Caldwell — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday; Game 1: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): 6:30 p.m. Monday

Belton vs. Magnolia — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Magnolia; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Belton; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 4A

Bi-district

Robinson vs. Jarrell — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Jarrell; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Robinson; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Connally vs. Georgetown Gateway — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBA

Gatesville vs. Burnet — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Burnet; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Gatesville; Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday, site TBA

Class 3A

Tiebreaker

Franklin 12, Teague 0

Bi-district

West vs. Blooming Grove, TBD

Clifton vs. Corsicana Mildred, at Itasca — Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday

Whitney vs. Malakoff — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff

Troy vs. Buffalo — Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 6 p.m. Monday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Fairfield vs. Lexington, at Mart — Game 1: 5 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Thursday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Teague vs. Rogers, 6 p.m. Thursday at Axtell

Lorena vs. Franklin — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Lorena; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Franklin; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

Bi-district

Hamilton vs. Lipan, at Glen Rose — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Itasca vs. Tolar — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Itasca; Games 2-3: TBA

Crawford vs. Hubbard, 6 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD

Riesel vs. Frost — Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday at Itasca; Game 2: 6 p.m. Monday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Valley Mills vs. Dawson — Game 1: 7 p.m. Saturday at Mart; Game 2: 5 p.m. Monday at Axtell; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Bosqueville vs. Italy, TBD

Bremond vs. Goldthwaite, at Salado — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Monday; Game 3 (if necessary): TBA

Class 1A

Bi-district

Blum vs. Strawn — Game 1: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Strawn; Game 2: 5 p.m. Thursday at Blum; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Jonesboro vs. Gordon, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dublin

Abbott, bye

Gholson vs. Avalon, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Italy

TCAF

State semifinals

Decatur Victory def. Parkview Christian

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 2A

District tiebreaker

Axtell vs. Riesel, 5 p.m. Thursday at Mart

TAPPS Division IV

Bi-district

Bishop Reicher 4, SA Lutheran 0

Live Oak, bye

Area

Bishop Reicher vs. Temple Central Texas Christian, TBA

Huntsville Alpha Omega at Live Oak, 6 p.m. Friday at Riverbend Park

