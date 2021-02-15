Central Texas softball preview: Slap a question mark on the lineup card

Central Texas softball coaches have learned to make their lineup cards in pencil. Permanent ink is for suckers — because you never know what tomorrow might bring.
“Who would’ve thought weather? Everybody was terrified of COVID, rightfully so, and then out of nowhere we get a week taken away now because of snow,” Midway head coach Jordan Williams said. “I don’t think anyone predict anything else that’s going to happen. All we can do is roll with it.”
In terms of the calendar, the UIL softball season officially opened Monday. Of course, given that everyone’s fields are covered in snow, there likely won’t be many games played this opening week.
It’s a season filled with perhaps more unknowns than ever. Softball teams played just a few weeks of their 2020 seasons before COVID-19 arrived in March and threw up the stop sign before the season could even round second base.
“There’s a lot of unknowns, obviously, with everything with COVID and now we’ve got snow,” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “You can’t practice. Everything is at a big standstill, it’s crazy. It’s going to be even more important this year to be flexible to be able to do whatever. It’s going to be really different each day, because you don’t know who’s going to be available and what’s going to happen. I’m really excited to get started because I have a young team this year and I don’t know who’s going to play where yet.”
Even for teams who are blessed with a fair amount of returning talent, a shroud of mystery hangs over the dugout. Since the 2020 season never really got rolling, even plenty of veteran players lost out on quality playing time and chances to develop their games.
Williams’ Midway team, for instance, features a nucleus of six players who have signed to play college ball. But Williams has seen a newfound hunger and fire in practice as the Pantherettes try to make up for lost time.
“I probably have some of the best kids on campus, some of the hardest workers. They’re always eager,” she said. “We signed six, so you don’t even have to teach those kids to be excited to play. Even with them going to the next level, with last season being taken away, they’re out to prove something every single time we’re out there.”
Midway was supposed to open the 2021 season against Temple on Tuesday, but that game won’t happen because of the snowstorm. Instead, the Pantherettes will face another old district rival Belton in their opener on Feb. 23.
As has been the case in other sports, District 11-6A should provide frequent challenges for Midway. Bring it on, said Williams, who of course cut her softball teeth as a standout player (then known as Jordan Vannatta) for West High School and Baylor University.
“I love it from our standpoint. We used to have to load up in the preseason and play a bunch of really tough teams,” Williams said. “Our last district wasn’t as strong, but now we’re going into a really strong district. … I think it’s going to be really competitive and really good for us to have to find a way to win all the time.”
In Class 5A, University made the playoffs in 2019, the last full season to reach its conclusion. Karen Ramirez’s program has made a habit of competing for postseason berths in reach years.
There always seem to be several contenders to play into May in Class 4A around Central Texas. Robinson and China Spring are in similar situations as Midway with Williams at the helm, in that they were breaking in first-year head coaches in 2020 who never got to finish their debut year. Both Lindsey (Cargill) McLean at China Spring and Jimmy Eby at Robinson should field strong teams again in 2021.
In Class 3A, Steve Dolezel’s Lorena team could be a state championship contender. The Lady Leopards have fielded one of the area’s most successful programs in recent seasons, and now they’re dropping down a classification. They’ll enter the year ranked No. 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches’ Association preseason poll. West is another perennial Centex power in 3A, and they bring back Madison Runyan, who was Super Centex Newcomer of the Year in 2019 as a freshman.
And then there’s Crawford, which is more reliable than the Grim Reaper and the tax man combined. The Lady Pirates won state in 2019 for the program’s third title since 2012. They’ll enter the 2021 season ranked No. 1 in the TGCA poll, though Allen admits that that ranking may be based more on reputation, considering seven seniors from last year graduated. He expects to start as many as six underclassmen.
“Obviously, goals are still the same every year,” Allen said. “You want to be as good as you possibly can and try to get as far as you can go. It’s exciting for me. I get excited for teams like this, because I don’t know where everybody is going to go. It’s really fun for me to try to figure out who’s going to play where. We’ve got a lot of kids who can play multiple positions, which obviously helps me a ton. I can move kids around and play different spots and figure out what’s the best combination.”