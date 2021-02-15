Central Texas softball preview: Slap a question mark on the lineup card

Even for teams who are blessed with a fair amount of returning talent, a shroud of mystery hangs over the dugout. Since the 2020 season never really got rolling, even plenty of veteran players lost out on quality playing time and chances to develop their games.

Williams’ Midway team, for instance, features a nucleus of six players who have signed to play college ball. But Williams has seen a newfound hunger and fire in practice as the Pantherettes try to make up for lost time.

“I probably have some of the best kids on campus, some of the hardest workers. They’re always eager,” she said. “We signed six, so you don’t even have to teach those kids to be excited to play. Even with them going to the next level, with last season being taken away, they’re out to prove something every single time we’re out there.”

Midway was supposed to open the 2021 season against Temple on Tuesday, but that game won’t happen because of the snowstorm. Instead, the Pantherettes will face another old district rival Belton in their opener on Feb. 23.

As has been the case in other sports, District 11-6A should provide frequent challenges for Midway. Bring it on, said Williams, who of course cut her softball teeth as a standout player (then known as Jordan Vannatta) for West High School and Baylor University.