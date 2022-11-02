Central Texas Thursday Games to Watch: Week 11

Stephenville (7-2, 1-2) at La Vega (5-4, 2-1)

Radio: 94.5 FM

Breakdown: After dropping an epic No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash to China Spring in Week 9, Stephenville made it two straight losses with a surprising stumble to Alvarado last week, 50-49.

La Vega still won’t take the Yellowjackets lightly. They’re still averaging 50.2 points per game on the season, featuring the explosive running of RB Tate Maruska (1,588 rushing yards, 19 total TDs).

When La Vega is on point, its running game can pile up the yardage, too. Sophomore back Bryson Roland is as quick as a hiccup and hard to bring down. He had 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Alvarado two weeks ago.

If La Vega can hand Stephenville its third straight defeat, it will clinch the No. 2 seed in District 5-4A Div. I, whereas a loss would put the Pirates in the No. 3 playoff position.

Hillsboro (4-5, 1-3) at Venus (2-7, 0-4)

Breakdown: Call it a play-in game for Steve Almuete and the Eagles.

Hillsboro will wrap up a playoff spot with a win over Venus, the last-place team in District 4-4A Div. II.

They’ll need Austin Cook to do what he does. The quarterback is among the Central Texas leaders in passing, having thrown for 1,687 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season.

Hillsboro’s defense was gouged some in last week’s 32-16 loss to Godley, that added a little pressure to this week’s Week 11 clash. But one consistent defender for the Eagles has been linebacker Ezrian Emory, the area’s leading tackler, with 169 stops in nine games.

Hillsboro can also get into the playoffs with a loss and a loss by Fort Worth Benbrook to Godley, but the Eagles would rather just take care of business themselves.

Milano (6-2, 2-2) at No. 5 Chilton (9-0, 4-0)

Breakdown: The powerful Pirates can complete a perfect regular season with a home win in the regular-season finale against Milano.

What can you say about Chilton, other than this Pirate bunch is fully capable of bringing home the third state championship in program history this season and first since 2006.

The Pirates have been especially feisty defensively, paced by the playmaking of linebacker Miguel Barron (107 tackles, four fumble recoveries). The running game is balanced and productive, though Markeydrick Taylor and Daylon Ford have handled much of the load, accounting for a combined 24 touchdown runs.

The visiting Eagles could play their way up to the third seed in the district with an upset win and a Bremond loss, but they’re in the playoffs either way.

Marlin (5-4, 5-1) at Valley Mills (2-7, 2-4)

Breakdown: After opening with three straight losses, Marlin has pulled its season together by winning five of the last six.

Though Crawford has clinched the District 8-2A Division I title, the Bulldogs are looking to finish off the regular season with a win over the Eagles to keep their momentum rolling as they approach the playoffs.

Quarterback Desmond Wilson has enjoyed a solid season by passing for 1,365 yards and 13 touchdowns while Mario Hopwood has been a solid runner with 541 yards and six scores. Zha’Mauryon Lofton has been a dangerous deep threat with 32 catches for 567 yards and seven touchdowns.

Valley Mills has played some of its best football lately with wins over Bruceville-Eddy and Bosqueville in the last three games. Joe Taylor has been a focal point of the offense all season by rushing for 667 yards and six scores.

No. 10 West (8-1, 7-0) at Inspired Vision (1-8, 0-7)

Breakdown: The Trojans have played better complementary football as the season has progressed, and are seeking to finish off an unbeaten District 7-3A Division I campaign against Dallas Inspired Vision.

West has shut out three of its last four opponents in wins over Dallas A-Plus Academy, Maypearl and Gateway Charter Academy by a combined 208-0. A dynamic Grandview offense is the only team to score against the Trojans in the last four games in West’s 38-21 win.

Leading West’s defense is linebacker Zane Harper with 102 tackles and 12 sacks while defensive back Easton Paxton is one of Central Texas’ interception leaders with five picks and two touchdowns.

Zane Meinen is a two-way threat at quarterback and defensive back who has passed for 684 yards and six scores while intercepting three passes. TJ McCutcheon leads West’s ground game with 694 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Troy (2-7, 1-4) at Cameron Yoe (6-3, 4-1)

Breakdown: Cameron Yoe plans to head into the postseason with momentum but that doesn’t mean they’re going to take Troy lightly. For Yoemen head coach Rick Rhoades, the Trojans’ record doesn’t tell the whole story of what his team will be facing this week.

“Their record could be vastly different with just a few plays here and there in every ballgame,” Rhoades said. “They could be contending for a playoff spot. They’re a good football team and we’re going to have to play well to win.”

“I think the key is we’ve got to be able to stop their running game. They run an offense that’s based out of a ‘Wing T’ and we had a hard time last week with a ‘Slot T’ so we have to do a good job at stopping their running game and make them throw.”

On the defensive side of the game, Troy has a few different attacks it could throw Yoe’s way, having run a three stack defense against Academy earlier in the year but also showing the capability of employing a four-two or four-one strategy. According to Rhoades, identifying the Trojan’s formation and running the ball well will be an asset, as well as continuing to execute through the air.

Depending on the results, Cameron Yoe could end up facing either Yoakum or Hitchcock in the first round of playoffs.

Dawson (8-1, 3-1) at Wortham (7-2, 4-1)

Breakdown: Wortham had plenty of time to ruminate over its loss to Mart. Heading into a Bulldog Brawl for second place after a bye week the home team knows cleaning up the miscues will be crucial against a tough Dawson team that is also smarting after a shutout loss to the Panthers last week.

“We got to eliminate the mistakes,” said Wortham head coach Chad Coker. “We got to cut down on turnovers. We got to eliminate the penalties that we’ve gotten that have cost us. The two games that we lost, turnovers and penalties played a big factor in those. We feel like we’ve played Mart better than we ever had here a couple of weeks ago and we feel like if we eliminate those mistakes we can beat those guys.”

Wortham knows that Dawson is 8-1 for a reason. With freshman Brant Boatright under center, Dawson’s passing game has been a major key to its success this season and disrupting that will be a focus for Wortham.

“It’s always a rivalry there so we know it’s going to be one of those tough, hard-nosed games,” Coker said. “It was last year. It was a battle. We know going in that we have to stop their passing because that’s where they excel at. We feel like we can operate several assets in our offense where we feel we can run and throw it against them as well.”

Robinson (3-6, 0-3) at Connally (7-2, 3-0)

Radio: 107.9 FM

Breakdown: Connally will be a heavy favorite as the Cadets try to complete an undefeated run through District 11-4A Division II.

One interesting subplot will be Connally RB Kiefer Sibley’s yardage total. Sibley, Central Texas’ rushing leader, needs 267 yards to reach 2,000 for the season. Two weeks ago against Salado, he ran for 426 yards and seven touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Robinson running back Christian Lujan can hit the 1,000-yard mark. He enters the season finale with 947 rushing yards and 11 TDs.

No. 3 Crawford (9-0, 6-0) at Bruceville-Eddy (0-9, 0-6)

Breakdown: Crawford and Bruceville-Eddy have experienced opposite ends of the spectrum this season. The Pirates, already owners of a district title, will be attempting to finish off an undefeated season. The Eagles will pack up the shoulder pads and head for basketball season when this one is over.

Crawford hammered Bruceville-Eddy, 50-6, in a nondistrict game last season. The Pirates will be an even bigger challenge for the Eagles this time around. Crawford appears to be gearing up for a long playoff run, which will likely begin with either Kerens or Rio Vista in bi-district.