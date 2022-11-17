Central Texas Thursday Games to Watch: Week 13

Whitney (8-3) vs. No. 5 Pottsboro (10-1)

Round: Class 3A Division I Area

Time, site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Breakdown: After a solid win over Teague in the opening round of playoffs, the Wildcats look to prolong head coach David Haynes Jr.’s first season. But the Cardinals will prove a tougher challenge.

“Pottsboro is a very physical team,” Haynes Jr. said. “They get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands, They block. They just do all the small things correctly. And so we’re going have to match that. We’re going to have to match their physicality and we cannot have self-inflicted wounds. We have to make sure that we are doing everything in our hands to proceed and keep going but to play perfect ball.”

Whitney will look to disrupt Halen Flanagan’s rhythm at QB. The Pottsboro senior is 116 of 176 with 1,930 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while also proving to be a rushing threat with 174 carries for 820 yards and 16 touchdowns. But junior running back Major McBride leads on the ground with a 196 carries for 1,485 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Defensively, Mason Seely and company will be up against the quartet of Cooper French (135 tackles, two sacks), X’zaveon Benedict (126 tackles), Carsen Gibson (107 tackles, two sacks) and Jude Bentley (104 tackles, five interceptions).

The winner will move on to face the winner of the Mineola-Grandview matchup on Thanksgiving week.

Marlin (7-4) vs. No. 7 Tolar (11-0)

Round: Class 2A Division I area

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium in Crowley

Breakdown: The Bulldogs and Rattlers meet in a rematch of a third-round playoff game last year. Marlin won that one, 52-36, on its way to the state semifinals.

Marlin coach Ruben Torres said Tolar running back Peyton Brown (2,141 rushing yards, 39 TDs) picked up where he left off last season when he rushed for almost 1,400 yards as a freshman.

But the Bulldogs can counter with a stable of backs, especially now that Trajon Butler has returned from an injury that kept him out most of the regular season. Butler averaged more than 10 yards per touch in Marlin’s 38-7 victory over Rio Vista in bi-district.

The key for the Bulldogs, according to Torres, will be winning the turnover battle. Marlin can make big plays, but playing a clean game could be just as big a factor against a state-ranked opponent.

The winner will face the Hamilton-Axtell winner on Thanksgiving week.