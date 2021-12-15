 Skip to main content
Central Texas trio signs college football letters
China Spring Carthage (copy)

China Spring quarterback Major Bowden and teammate Brayden Faulkner signed with Lamar University on Wednesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

China Spring quarterback Major Bowden and linebacker Brayden Faulkner are preparing to lead the Cougars against Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II state championship game on Friday.

They also made their college choices official on Wednesday.

Bowden and Faulkner signed National Letters of Intent with Lamar University after committing to the Cardinals in early July.

Faulkner has posted 164.5 tackles with 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and three pass breakups.

Bowden has fueled the Cougars' offense during their 15-0 run so far this season. He has 1,404 passing yards, 1,675 rushing yards and 47 combined touchdowns. 

Also signing from Central Texas was Marlin defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe, who inked with Texas.

Bledsoe is a four-star prospect, the No. 21 overall player in the state of Texas and No. 122 nationally.

Texas’ football Twitter handle posted a picture of Bledsoe when his signing was official along with “Welcome to The 40 Jaray Bledsoe.”

However, when Bledsoe suits up with the Longhorns it will be his first action in a while. Bledsoe transferred from Bremond to Marlin for his senior season and was ruled ineligible to play this fall. He did not contribute to Marlin’s state semifinal run.

