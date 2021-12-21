Chad Conine: China Spring, Lorena rocked till the last beat

“We’re going to be OK,” Lorena coach Ray Biles told me after the game. “I have no doubt about it. The leadership in that dressing room is there. Those kids are really very hungry right now. They understand we played two very good football teams.”

It wasn’t just a well-played game between two teams that we now know were at the tip top of their divisions. The guys on the field had fun as well.

Last week, as I was grilling Lorena’s Joe Gutshall, trying to get to the bottom of what makes one of Central Texas’ best defensive players tick, he revealed what was really happening on the field.

I saw Gutshall gesturing to the Cougars’ student section at one point of the contest. Gutshall is an animated player along with being a disruptive force on the defensive line. You don’t see players mixing it up with the fans while in between the lines very often, so it got my attention.