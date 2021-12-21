Chad Conine: China Spring, Lorena rocked till the last beat

Well, Friday is Christmas Eve and, conveniently, it’s the first Friday in 18 weeks that I won’t have a high school football game to cover.
Around here, that’s part of the deal. If you cover high school football in Central Texas, you know not to schedule vacation time, or even try to get any holiday errands run, until after state championship week. We’ve had at least one team play for a UIL state title every year since 2009 and all but three years this century.
When you start down the road in August, you know it’s a long one. Congrats to all my colleagues who made it through. I know the guys I work with and I start to get cranky somewhere along the way and snipe at each other a bit. But there’s nobody I’d rather travel with than them and I know there’s nothing we’d rather be doing for a job.
We’ll all remember 2021 as an outstanding year. A few weeks ago we had two games where our teams were playing each other for a regional title. We had a chance to get four teams to state championship games and were just 13 points from that happening.
Ultimately, China Spring and Lorena survived and advanced until they got to JerryWorld in Arlington. Then they both finished the job as the Leopards defeated Brock on Thursday and China Spring overcame Gilmer on Friday.
That means I was lucky enough to see two future state champions play each other in a nondistrict game. Way back on Sept. 3, I told sports editor Brice Cherry that I wanted the Lorena at China Spring matchup on that Friday night.
China Spring won a hard-fought contest, 21-13. Both defenses did what championship-worthy defenses do. But the offensive stars for both teams shined in moments as well. Lorena QB Ryne Abel threw TD pass of 31 and 80 yards to Jadon Porter, while China Spring QB Major Bowden rushed for 152 yards and passed for 33 and a TD.
For once, both teams walked away happy. Or at least neither team walked away discouraged. The Leopards were 0-2 after losing to Franklin in the season opener and then China Spring (both those teams won state titles, by the way).
“We’re going to be OK,” Lorena coach Ray Biles told me after the game. “I have no doubt about it. The leadership in that dressing room is there. Those kids are really very hungry right now. They understand we played two very good football teams.”
It wasn’t just a well-played game between two teams that we now know were at the tip top of their divisions. The guys on the field had fun as well.
Last week, as I was grilling Lorena’s Joe Gutshall, trying to get to the bottom of what makes one of Central Texas’ best defensive players tick, he revealed what was really happening on the field.
I saw Gutshall gesturing to the Cougars’ student section at one point of the contest. Gutshall is an animated player along with being a disruptive force on the defensive line. You don’t see players mixing it up with the fans while in between the lines very often, so it got my attention.
“I have lot of friends that go to China Spring. I knew they were up there,” Gutshall said. “I made a tackle on Major on the sideline. I saw one of my friends and I waved at him. And then they started chanting my number. I was laughing the whole time. It’s a fun atmosphere.”
I know that Lorena and China Spring continued to pull for each other throughout the playoffs.
Cougars coach Brian Bell, who unsurprisingly jumped to the next level and took a job at Baylor on Monday, was fantastic to work with this season. I arrived very early in Tomball for China Spring’s regional final versus West Orange-Stark. In fact, I was so early that I was able to just wander through an open gate onto the field. Bell and I talked and he asked me if I wanted something to eat. He ran into the field house and brought out a couple of Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.
Later that night, I had finished interviewing Bell after his Cougars defeated WO-S and I was briskly walking off the field to write my story before deadline.
“Hey, Chad!” Bell hollered out, “Did Lorena win?”
“Yep. By a lot,” was my reply.
Bell pumped his fist like his team had just scored a touchdown.
That was exactly three months after China Spring defended its home field and held off Lorena in the second game of the year. Both teams went 14-0 from that point forward.